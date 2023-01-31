SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have announced that they’ve arrested Jessie Lee Herald, who they had been searching for. According to a press release sent out by the SCSO, on Feb. 1, SCSO Deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop at the 5500 block of Main St, Mount Jackson. Herald was identified and allegedly tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody without injury.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO