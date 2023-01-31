Read full article on original website
Traffic stop in Mount Jackson leads to arrest
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have announced that they’ve arrested Jessie Lee Herald, who they had been searching for. According to a press release sent out by the SCSO, on Feb. 1, SCSO Deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop at the 5500 block of Main St, Mount Jackson. Herald was identified and allegedly tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody without injury.
Ticket pilot program for Old Rag Mountain extends starting March 1
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park plans to extend its pilot program for Old Rag. The program is meant to improve every visitor’s experience which involves limiting entry in this area to 800 people a day. The results from the initial run are delayed from recent ice storms,...
Cold Weather Myths: Walking out onto ice
(WHSV) - If we have a big cold stretch in our area, you’ll likely see ponds and even lakes freeze over some. It may be tempting to venture out across the ice, but Michael Cavender from Carilion Clinic Fort Defiance said not so fast. “There are unfortunately a lot...
