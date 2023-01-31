Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
7-Eleven Testing Out Robots in California That Can Deliver Slurpees Without HumansLELA NewsCalifornia State
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return
Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
NCIS: Rocky Carroll on Directing Torres' Action-Packed Undercover Mission, Significance of Upcoming Episode 450
This week on NCIS, an impromptu undercover mission forces Special Agent Torres to face assorted demons — as well as get into a variety of tussles that put director Rocky Carroll to the test. In the episode “Big Rig,” which airs Monday at 9/8c, Nick’s old pal, NCIS Special Agent Dale Sawyer, comes to him for guidance — disheveled and bloodied — before suddenly disappearing. “As Nick (played by Wilmer Valderrama) will often remind you, he used to go deep cover, and the chief is left with no option but to send him undercover, much to our chagrin, to infiltrate a crime...
Cody Rhodes: It Would Be A Pipe Dream To Bring Back Winged Eagle WWE Title If I Win At WrestleMania
Cody Rhodes is once again discussing his desire to bring back the Winged Eagle design for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble match and as such, has the opportunity to challenge for a WWE World Championship in a singles match on pay-per-view for the first time ever. Shortly after winning the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes shared a picture of the Winged Eagle WWE Championship design from 1988-1998 on his social media.
MLW Announces Partnership With BetOnline
MLW – one of the fastest growing wrestling organizations in the world – today announced worldwide online gaming leader BetOnline.ag as the title sponsor and official sportsbook partner of the league. This announcement comes on the heels of MLW’s landmark U.S. TV distribution deal with leading cable network...
Christopher Meloni and Wife Sherman Meloni’s Relationship Timeline: Courtship, Parenthood and More
Love at first sight? Christopher Meloni knew his wife, Sherman Meloni, was special the first time he laid eyes on her. “This [is someone] I gotta meet,” the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alum told Your Tango in September 2006, recalling his first impression of his wife. The pair first crossed paths in 1989, […]
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS’: Rocky Carroll Shares Scene That Made Him Realize ‘I’ve Been Upgraded as a Director’
Rocky Carroll is once again wearing two director hats — on camera (as Leon Vance) and behind it — for the January 23 episode of NCIS. For the 21st episode of the CBS procedural he’s directed, Carroll has both at least one heart-to-heart and some action scenes when, in “Big Rig,” the team is drawn in to help an already-in-progress undercover FBI operation. An old friend of Torres’ (Wilmer Valderrama) comes to him, disheveled and bloodied, for guidance amidst the op and then disappears, leading to the team trying to track him down.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’
It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
Marc Maron Talks Lynn Shelton Loss, Why Cats Are Better Than Children in Trailer for HBO Comedy Special (Video)
Marc Maron’s first HBO Original comedy special, “Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark,” will debut on the network Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and be made available to stream on HBO Max. The legendary stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster takes the stage in front of a...
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS’: Rocky Carroll Reflects on Reaching 450 Episodes, Ponders Major Returns
NCIS is hitting quite the milestone, one few shows ever reach, with its 450th episode this season. “It’s just kind of surreal,” series star Rocky Carroll told TV Insider recently while discussing the latest episode he directed (the 21st!). “The fact that we’ve done 450 is a real testament all the way around, not only to the network and the people connected to the show but also to a very loyal fan base.”
Sami Zayn Takes Bloodline Photos Out With The Trash
The heartbreak continues. Sami Zayn was pushed past his breaking point at WWE Royal Rumble, refusing to hit his longtime friend Kevin Owens with a chair and instead striking Roman Reigns in the back. Hitting Reigns with the chair led to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacking Sami before Roman eventually joined in.
Lanny Poffo Passes Away At The Age Of 68
Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Details regarding his passing are currently unknown. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan first informed fans of the news on social media. Poffo was known as "Leaping" Lanny Poffo and The Genius during his time in wrestling. He was the brother of "Macho Man" Randy Savage.
Jeff Cobb Says He Was Close To Signing With WWE In 2021, Also Had Talks With WWE Before Pandemic
In February 2020, Jeff Cobb made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite as a hired gun for Chris Jericho to take out Jon Moxley. Cobb was part of the New Japan roster at the time, but was entertaining offers from multiple companies, including WWE. Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNews,...
Roxanne Perez: When I Entered The Royal Rumble I Felt Like 'Wow, I Belong Here'
Roxanne Perez talks about her first Royal Rumble experience and feels like she's earned the opportunity she's being given. Roxanne Perez was fortunate enough to participate in her first Royal Rumble match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble spectacular in her home state of Texas. Entering the match at number 8, Roxanne Perez was given a chance to show the WWE Universe at large what she is capable of.
AEW Dynamite (2/1) Preview: No DQ TNT Title Match, Danielson vs. Thatcher, Acclaimed Compete, More
It's Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight's episode will feature Bryan Danielson against Timothy Thatcher, Darby Allin defending his TNT Championship, and more. Here's everything you need to know before tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS.
AEW Rampage Viewership On 1/27 Slightly Down, Demo Rating Goes Up
The numbers are in for the January 27 episode of AEW Rampage. Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 458,000 viewers, which is slightly down from the 464,000 viewers the show drew on January 20. Friday's episode posted a 0.14 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from...
Dominque Fishback Fought For Lead Role In Donald Glover’s Forthcoming Prime Video Series ‘Swarm’
Donald Glover and Janine Nabers return with Prime Video series "Swarm" starring Dominique Fishback, Chloë Bailey, and Damson Idris.
AEW Dynamite On 2/1/23 Records A Decrease In Overall Viewership And Key Demo Rating
The numbers are in for the February 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on February 1 drew 901,000 viewers. This number is down from the 1,003,000 viewers the show posted on January 25. Wednesday's episode scored a 0.31 rating (404,000 viewers) in the...
