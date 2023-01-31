Read full article on original website
2021 Socialist Workers Party gubernatorial candidate files for Senate run against Stack
Joanne Kuniansky, who got 4,012 votes in the 2021 gubernatorial election as the Socialist Workers Party nominee, has filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission for an independent State Senate candidacy in the 33rd legislative district. Campaigning alongside Kuniansky for one of the district’s Assembly seats is Lea...
Vicari will retire after 42 years as Ocean County Commissioner
Ocean County Commissioner Director Joseph Vicari, the longest-serving county official in New Jersey, will not seek re-election to a fifteenth term. “After more than 43 years of public service, I have decided to retire and devote more time to my family,” Vicari said. Anyone who volunteers for public service is often forced to divide their time between that service and their family. That’s a concession I’m no longer willing to make.”
Ward files election challenge in Trenton council runoff he lost by one vote
More than a month after his victorious opponent was seated, Trenton City Council candidate Algernon Ward has filed an election contest challenging his loss, arguing that several ballots that should have been counted were incorrectly invalidated. The Superior Court trial will be held on February 15. Ward initially lost the...
Ex-Malinowski aide is top candidate from Jaffer’s Assembly seat
Mitchelle Drulis, Rep. Tom Malinowski’s popular and connected district director for the last four years, has emerged as the leading Democratic candidate for open State Assembly in the 16th district, the New Jersey Globe has learned. She would replace Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery), who decided two weeks ago that...
In 24th district, Space teams up with Fantasia and Inganamort
One day after rescinding his retirement plans to run for State Senate in the 24th district, Assemblyman Parker Space (R-Wantage) has teamed up with two Assembly candidates, Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia, and Chester Mayor Mike Inganamort. Space had announced his retirement from the Assembly last March but quickly entered...
Fight brewing over Board of Ed nominee’s Senate hearing
Mary Bennett, one of Gov. Phil Murphy’s nominees for the New Jersey State Board of Education, was scheduled to appear yesterday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the first step towards her eventual confirmation to the 13-member statewide board. But at the last minute, Bennett, an educational consultant for the...
In Monmouth voting machine snafu challenge, judge wonders when it’s too late to challenge election results
Still deciding if he will grant a controversial recount request in Monmouth County after a software failure caused votes in four municipalities to be double-counted, Superior Court Judge David Bauman aggressively interrogated Deputy Attorney General Dominic Giova on the legalities of new vote counts 85 days after the election. Bauman...
Hughes adds more labor endorsements
Three more building trades unions have endorsed Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for re-election, bringing the total number of locals to twelve. The Painters & Allied Trades District Council 21, Operative Plasterers & Cement Masons Local 592, and Tile & Marble Workers Local 7 have now signed on in support of Hughes’ sixth term.
Statements on the murder of Eunice Dwumfour
“The tragic killing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour in a shooting last night is shocking and horrifying. Her death is a terrible loss not just to her family, friends, and colleagues, but to the Sayreville community and our state. My heart goes out to her loved ones and the entire Sayreville community in their time of pain.”
A Very Jersey Response – Gov. Murphy on SUV Controversy
💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID money for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Oliver announce more than $38M through Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program
NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver Wednesday announced the award of more than $38 million in funding to nonprofits and local governments across the state through the Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program. The announcement is part of the Murphy-Oliver Administration’s unprecedented investment of $180 million...
Sayreville councilwoman shot and killed
Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman, was shot and killed on Wednesday evening, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. The shooting occurred outside her home, and Dwumfour was hit multiple times. Law enforcement officials are looking at Drumfour’s role as a pastor at Champion Royal Assemblies, a Nigerian-based church,...
njurbannews.com
The Trenton Six
The Trenton Six (Ralph Cooper, Collis English, McKinley Forrest, John McKenzie, James Thorpe, and Horace Wilson) is the group of the six African-American men convicted in August 1948 by an all-white jury sentenced to death for the alleged murder of elderly white shopkeeper William Horner in Trenton. The Civil Rights Congress and the NAACP had legal teams that represented three men each in appeals to the State Supreme Court. The NAACP claimed that the court’s instruction to the jury, and remanded the case to a lower court for retrial. After several trials, Forrest, McKenzie, Thorpe and Wilson were all acquitted, Cooper pled guilty and was sentenced to life and was paroled in 1954 before disappearing from records and English died in prison.
trentondaily.com
Fan-Favorite Café 128 to Reopen with Support of the City of Trenton
If you’re looking for a new coffee spot in town, you can look forward to reuniting with an old favorite on West State Street!. Before COVID-19, Café 128 was a favorite spot for locals and elected officials alike. Unfortunately, like many businesses, the pandemic proved too much, and the beloved café shut its doors. Now, Taraun Tice, her husband, and business partner are bringing new life to the property and restoring it to its former glory. To celebrate the opening, Mayor Reed Gusciora and Councilwoman Jennifer Williams gathered to highlight the improvements made at Café 128, which have been co-financed by the City of Trenton through the Trenton Business Improvement Incentive Program.
Initial rulings on New Jersey gun law should worry gun control advocates
A judge's rulings represent warning signs for anyone who thinks strict gun restrictions in New Jersey can stand after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Bruen decision. The post Initial rulings on New Jersey gun law should worry gun control advocates appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Top Republican in N.J. Senate surprisingly says he won’t seek re-election
State Senate Minority Leader Steve Oroho, the highest-ranking Republican in the New Jersey Legislature, announced Monday he won’t seek re-election to the Senate this fall after 16 years in office — a surprise decision that guarantees at least one leadership shakeup in Trenton next year. The move comes...
Clifton man charged with attempted firebombing of N.J. synagogue was a Bernie Sanders donor
Nicholas Malindretos, a 26-year-old Clifton man arrested today for attempting to firebomb a synagogue in Bloomfield last weekend, was a small dollar donor to a Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, records show. Malindretos made a $27 online contribution to Sanders two days before the South Carolina primary. Sanders is...
Councilwoman is killed – NJ Top News for Thursday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Sayreville, NJ Borough Council member shot in front of home. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said a woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received a 911 call about shots being fired on Samuel Circle in Sayreville. ⬛...
Unions say Chris Christie's labor legacy playing out in Rutgers University contract talks
These sorts of strikes are spreading at other major universities across the country.
Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy touts himself as the poster boy of choice for progressive Democrats as he continues to position himself to run for President of the United States eventually, but two topics brewing in New Jersey could cause him to lose favor with his own base on a national level. Murphy has been at the center of two increasingly sticky environmental situations that put him on the wrong side of being the environmentally friendly green guy his progressive base believes him to be. First, there are the whales. In his quest to build a massive off-shore wind turbine The post Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations appeared first on Shore News Network.
