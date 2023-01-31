If you’re looking for a new coffee spot in town, you can look forward to reuniting with an old favorite on West State Street!. Before COVID-19, Café 128 was a favorite spot for locals and elected officials alike. Unfortunately, like many businesses, the pandemic proved too much, and the beloved café shut its doors. Now, Taraun Tice, her husband, and business partner are bringing new life to the property and restoring it to its former glory. To celebrate the opening, Mayor Reed Gusciora and Councilwoman Jennifer Williams gathered to highlight the improvements made at Café 128, which have been co-financed by the City of Trenton through the Trenton Business Improvement Incentive Program.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO