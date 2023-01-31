ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AZFamily

Tons of Super Bowl events to enjoy in Phoenix, across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a lot of Super Bowl LVII events coming to the Valley!. The Super Bowl Experience starts Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Phoenix Convention Center. The cost is $20 but kids 12 and under are free. “We’ll have NFL alums there they’ll be doing autograph signings and again, a lot of selfie opportunities at the Phoenix Convention Center,” Jay Parry, president of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, said.
PHOENIX, AZ
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AZFamily

Keeping over 60,000 fans safe during the Super Bowl around Phoenix

Hispanic-owned businesses around Phoenix surprised with $10K ahead of Super Bowl. Latino actor, producer and activist Wilmer Valderrama partnered with PepsiCo's "Juntos Crecemos" program to deliver the checks. How Phoenix-area homeowners can get a tax break when renting out property. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The so-called Augusta Rule allows...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sean Payton finalizing deal to become Denver Broncos head coach, reports say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After weeks of speculation, it appears Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton will be back on the sidelines next season. But it won’t be in Arizona. On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted on Twitter that the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos are finalizing a compensation deal that clears the way for Payton to become the Broncos’ new head coach.
DENVER, CO
AZFamily

4-star QB Rashada commits to Arizona State after UF NIL flap

(AP) — Blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with Florida in December and then asked to be released from the commitment when a name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, says he is going to Arizona State. Rashada announced on Twitter on Wednesday, the first day of the traditional...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Extra Point Podcast: Steve Nash returning to the Suns?

(3TV/CBS 5) -- What should we make of incoming Suns owner Mat Ishbia hanging out with Steve Nash? The man who broke the story, Greg Esposito of PHNX, joins The Extra Point to discuss. LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE. Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Stitcher...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona D-backs add sponsored patches to jerseys with new partnership

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are getting a slightly updated jersey for the 2023 season in the form of a new sponsored patch on the sleeve. On Thursday, the team announced a multi-year partnership with Avnet, a global electronic components distributor based in Chandler. As part of the partnership, players will wear a 4″ by 4″ patch on their jersey sleeve featuring Avnet’s logo.
PHOENIX, AZ

