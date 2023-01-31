Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
AZFamily
Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the nation’s eyes turning towards Arizona as Super Bowl LVll nears, Phoenix and State Farm Stadium in Glendale have taken center stage. Unfortunately, some of the heavily edited depictions sent out by the City of Phoenix and the NFL of the Valley have been...well...interesting.
AZFamily
Tons of Super Bowl events to enjoy in Phoenix, across the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a lot of Super Bowl LVII events coming to the Valley!. The Super Bowl Experience starts Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Phoenix Convention Center. The cost is $20 but kids 12 and under are free. “We’ll have NFL alums there they’ll be doing autograph signings and again, a lot of selfie opportunities at the Phoenix Convention Center,” Jay Parry, president of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, said.
CNBC
Philadelphia Eagles player indicted on rape and kidnapping charges days before he's set to play in the Super Bowl
An Ohio grand jury indicted Philadelphia Eagles backup offensive lineman Joshua Sills on charges of rape and kidnapping, officials said Wednesday. He was ordered to appear in court Feb. 16, which would be four days after the Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Sills played in...
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Dodgers Fan Favorite Rich Hill Throws MLB Under the Bus Over Ever-Changing Baseball
Hill shared his personal opinions on this ball situation during an episode of the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast.
AZFamily
Keeping over 60,000 fans safe during the Super Bowl around Phoenix
Hispanic-owned businesses around Phoenix surprised with $10K ahead of Super Bowl. Latino actor, producer and activist Wilmer Valderrama partnered with PepsiCo's "Juntos Crecemos" program to deliver the checks. How Phoenix-area homeowners can get a tax break when renting out property. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The so-called Augusta Rule allows...
AZFamily
Super Bowl festivities impacting amenities for residents at Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Valley prepares for Super Bowl LVII, one downtown Phoenix apartment complex is taking advantage of the extra foot traffic to host some special events in the week leading up to the big game. But these special events mean people living at the complex can’t use several facilities for over a week.
AZFamily
Sean Payton finalizing deal to become Denver Broncos head coach, reports say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After weeks of speculation, it appears Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton will be back on the sidelines next season. But it won’t be in Arizona. On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted on Twitter that the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos are finalizing a compensation deal that clears the way for Payton to become the Broncos’ new head coach.
AZFamily
What it takes to keep fans safe from threats during the Super Bowl in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Although security for the big game is focused on the Glendale stadium, there are Super Bowl LVII events around the Valley that could be targeted as well. “The game is the easy part,” retired FBI agent Rich Kolko says. “The stadium’s the easy part. Look...
Chip Caray takes over Cardinals broadcast booth, pens thank you letter to Braves fans
Longtime Atlanta Braves announcer Chip Caray is officially taking over as the play-by-player announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals broadcast team. Bally Sports Midwest announced Caray’s new position on Monday. Caray is a St. Louis native and the grandson of Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray who called games for the Cardinals.
Chip Caray elated to carry on family legacy as St. Louis Cardinals announcer
“The honor of continuing the legacy of my grandfather Harry, my dad Skip, and so many other great Cardinal broadcasters past and present, is the stuff dreams are made of,” Chip said.
AZFamily
Phoenix-area businesses compete for Super Bowl spending with 'Instagrammable' experiences
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The food and drinks at the Spot at Arcadia are ready for your social media feed. “We have a printing machine that will print on food. We can print on espresso martinis, on beers,” said Scott Hibler, co-owner of the bar and restaurant. “If you’re a fan of the Chiefs or the Eagles, come on in. We’ll have a logo on your beer.”
AZFamily
4-star QB Rashada commits to Arizona State after UF NIL flap
(AP) — Blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with Florida in December and then asked to be released from the commitment when a name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, says he is going to Arizona State. Rashada announced on Twitter on Wednesday, the first day of the traditional...
AZFamily
Extra Point Podcast: Steve Nash returning to the Suns?
(3TV/CBS 5) -- What should we make of incoming Suns owner Mat Ishbia hanging out with Steve Nash? The man who broke the story, Greg Esposito of PHNX, joins The Extra Point to discuss. LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE. Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Stitcher...
Son of Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star is a Projected First Round MLB Draft Pick
Grand Canyon University Antelopes shortstop and son of Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star shortstop Jack Wilson, Jacob Wilson, is a projected first round pick in the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft, according to MLB Pipeline.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Next stop, Peoria: Padres' 2023 season (unofficially) begins with loaded trucks, high hopes
Caravan bound for Peoria heralds the start of the most anticipated season in franchise history; FanFest is Saturday
Oakland Athletics owner set for meeting with Las Vegas officials as relocation nears
Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher will join team president Dave Kaval in meeting with various officialss on the Las Vegas
AZFamily
Arizona D-backs add sponsored patches to jerseys with new partnership
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are getting a slightly updated jersey for the 2023 season in the form of a new sponsored patch on the sleeve. On Thursday, the team announced a multi-year partnership with Avnet, a global electronic components distributor based in Chandler. As part of the partnership, players will wear a 4″ by 4″ patch on their jersey sleeve featuring Avnet’s logo.
