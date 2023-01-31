ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Off-Duty Nurse Performs CPR On Patient After Fatal Castaic Rollover Crash

By Louie Diaz
 2 days ago

An off-duty nurse performed CPR on a patient after a Castaic rollover crash Tuesday that sent multiple patients to the hospital.

UPDATE: The Castaic rollover crash has resulted in one fatality, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Around 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a rollover crash on the southbound 5 Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, said Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“A vehicle overturned,” Little said.

CPR was in progress by an off-duty nurse after one of the crash victims, an “elderly female” went into traumatic full arrest, according to officials.

The identity of the woman was not available as of Tuesday afternoon.

At least three other patients were transported to the hospital, according to Little.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

