Join the Vintage White Sneaker Club With These Throwback Tretorns—Now 50% Off

By Brittany Vincent
 2 days ago

Rock these retro kicks like they never went out of style.

A wise movie once proclaimed "Jerkin' Tretorns are the new Adidas," (or at least one of Josie and the Pussycats did) and they were right. This classic shoe has made a comeback, and it's better than it ever was. Tretorn shoes were a mainstay for anybody who was somebody a couple of decades ago, and just in case you missed them in the '80s, they're here once more. They're the epitome of the classic white sneaker, and totally comfortable. We found pairs for you that you won't have to spend an arm and a leg for, and surprisingly, they're right on Amazon. Nab a pair to be the envy of everyone else wearing those brands the whole world knows. Tretorns are back with a vengeance, baby.

So, check it out: The Tretorn Nylite Plus Canvas Sneaker is on sale right now on Amazon for a whopping 50% off. Choose from crisp all-white shoes or those with color accents, black and white, leopard print, all pink, all blue, or up to 20 other colors and designs. There's a size for everyone, too, so if you're thinking about getting into the throwback tradition, you can join the fun, too.

Aside from their retro wow factor, it's easy to see why you need to bring home a pair of these kicks. First, they've earned over 1,500 five-star reviews , which is nothing to sneeze at. Plus, they feel good to wear, and that's always something you want to keep in mind, even if being fashionable is your main concern.

Beyond that, they're the perfect combination of comfort, style and versatility. They're crafted with a soft natural rubber outsole for support and grip, an EcoOrtholite insole for moisture wicking, and a breathable cotton canvas upper for all-day comfort. They also have extra cushioning in the heel and a stable heel counter so you can take on the day without your feet starting to hurt.

And you already knew this, but they're so trendy it hurts. With roots in the '60s and popularity in the '80s and '90s, the Nyliteplus is honestly a vintage shoe that's more versatile than so many others. You can dress it up or dress it down, choose your favorite colors, and stand out in the crowd. And that's well worth the entry price.

But as usual, you don't have to settle on our word for it. Take it from one of the many satisfied buyers out there: these Tretorns rock. One reviewer called it a "cute, comfortable shoe" : "Love the leopard print on this shoe. I did follow the advice of other reviewers and ordered a 1/2 size down from what I usually wear. They fit perfectly. I also added an insert for extra support and find the shoes very comfortable to wear all day. Love this cute little shoe."

Another dubbed them the "perfect athletic/casual sneaker" : "This is the perfect casual athletic shoe the wide fit perfectly even and is comfortable to wear all day. Laces stay tied and don't typically untie. the sole is a soft rubbery sole and is thick not hollow. This gives so weight to the shoe. This show is one of my favorites and I wear almost daily!"

One buyer recognized them from the past and was glad to see them return : "These are still the great sneakers that were out when I was in high school. The sole is different. But I like it very much. It makes them look more updated. They fit great. Definitely worth buying.

Sound like sneaks you need to cop? Be sure you don't miss out on the Tretorn Nylite Plus Canvas Sneaker sale while it's going on, because it won't last long.

