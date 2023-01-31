ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

TAPA’s ‘Love, Lies and the Doctor’s Dilemma’ now showing on Fri., Sat. and Sun. through Feb. 12

The North Coast Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14j66y_0kXeJQoJ00

Need a prescription to beat the “winter blues”? Tillamook Association for the Performing Art’s newest play, “Love, Lies and the Doctor’s Dilemma” is just what the doctor ordered! Sponsored by Grocery Outlet of Tillamook, and directed by Ann Harper, this hilarious show is open now and runs through February 12.

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and this show will make a great date night the weekend before! Grab a bite at one of our local restaurants, then head over to The Barn Community Playhouse for a night of laughter.

In this comedic farce, widow Joan Scheller and her gardener turned psychiatrist, Sandy, try to hide their relationship and what’s growing in the greenhouse. Joan tells one little white lie that grows into a hilarious afternoon complete with an aging movie star, a mobster intent on collecting a debt, and a neighbor who leaves chaos in her wake. Little white lies create mistaken identities and chaos in this enchanting comedic love story.

Written by Michael Parker and Susan Parker, tickets for “Love, Lies & the Doctor’s Dilemma” are on sale now at tillamooktheater.com, or by calling the TAPA box office at 503-812-0275. This show is open now and closes Sunday February 12. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m, Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m. Tickets are also available at the door starting 30 minutes prior to each show.

The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts is a 501(c)3 organization. TAPA’s Barn Community Playhouse is located at 1204 Ivy St, on the corner of 12th and Ivy, adjacent to Les Schwab. www.tillamooktheater.com

The North Coast Citizen

