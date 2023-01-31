Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
Alameda sues Voyager Digital to recover $445 million
FTX’s failed trading arm, Alameda Research, asked a court to claw back $445 million from Voyager Digital, which it said SBF’s empire paid to the crypto lender before collapsing into bankruptcy. In a court filing, FTX lawyers said the hedge fund paid Voyager $249 million in September and...
crypto-academy.org
SBF’s Lawyers Are Making $2,000 Per Hour
FTX’s attorneys are generating up to $2000 an hour as they unravel the bankrupt crypto exchange’s complex finances, according to a report from Bloomberg Law. FTX was guided through bankruptcy procedures by the legal firm Sullivan & Cromwell after exploding in late 2022. According to court documents obtained by Bloomberg, the business is working on the matter with 150 attorneys, who are billing between $810 and $2,000 per hour.
crypto-academy.org
BlockFi Got Court Approval To Sell Assets
BlockFi, a defunct cryptocurrency lender, has received court approval to sell its remaining assets. Due to its association with FTX, which had previously granted the company many lines of credit, BlockFi, which allowed customers to earn interest on their deposited cryptocurrencies, filed for bankruptcy in late November 2022. To “bolster...
crypto-academy.org
Head of Institutional Crypto at Fidelity Steps Down
The head of Institutional Crypto at Fidelity Investment resigned recently. Chris Tyrer joined the company nearly four years ago. As such, he became the first U.K. employee of the company. Such a decision was made public by Tyrer himself through a LinkedIn post earlier today. While he announced his exit from the company, he did not announce any future plans in regard to his career.
crypto-academy.org
Celsius Network Was A Ponzi Scheme
Using client cash to purchase its native currency and artificially inflate its price, the now-bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network was found to be a Ponzi scheme by an independent investigation. Shoba Pillay, a former prosecutor, has been investigating allegations that the cryptocurrency lender was stealing money and deceiving investors since...
