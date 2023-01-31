Read full article on original website
27 First News
Paul “Bunky” K. Burke, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul “Bunky” K. Burke passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Assumption Village surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born on July 30, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late William H. and Elsie J. Anderson Burke,...
27 First News
Gertrude “Trudy” Chatman McGaughy, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Gertrude “Trudy” Chatman McGaughy, 60, transcended to peace without pain in her Heavenly Mansion, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Trudy was born June 12, 1962, in Youngstown, a daughter of Charley Mae Chatman and Tommie Lee Anderson, Sr. Trudy graduated...
27 First News
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
27 First News
Pamela Kay Capraruolo, East Liverpool, Ohio
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Pamela Kay Capraruolo, 71, on the evening of January 28, 2028. Pam was born to her late parents, Dorothy and Robert Hillyard, December 27, 1951, in Columbiana County. Pam grew up in East Liverpool and graduated as a Potter from East Liverpool High School in 1970.
27 First News
James E. Hunt, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Hunt, 95, of Leetonia passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 27, 1927, in Akron, the son of Robert Adelbert and Verda Lee (Haynes) Hunt. A proud graduate of Ohio University, James went...
27 First News
Theresa L. Kaszowski, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa L. Kaszowski, 61, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Theresa was born on August 24, 1961 in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of George Cushing and Carol (Lutz) Butcher. She retired from the United States Air Force. After retirement, she primarily...
27 First News
Wayne Rohrkaste, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held at the St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. for Wayne R. Rohrkaste, 79, who passed away on Sunday evening, January 22, 2023 following a brief illness.
27 First News
Patricia J. “Patty” Pastore, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. “Patty” Pastore, 66, passed away at 10:21am, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness. Patty was born November 14, 1956 in Salem, a daughter of the late Paul “Rusty” Barnes and Jean (Scott) Barnes....
27 First News
Theresa Trevelline, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Trevelline, 95, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Theresa was born November 15, 1927, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Theodosio and Adelaide (D’Altorio) Ramicone. She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and moved to Cortland...
27 First News
Nelson Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Nelson Clark will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Nelson “Nick” Clark, 72, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 28, 2023,...
27 First News
Robert A. Lenga, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Lenga, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife, Nancy and his children. Bob was born January 2, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Alexander and Florence (Gessner) Lenga.
27 First News
James Smith, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Smith, Jr. will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Smith, 70 of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, departed this life on Tuesday, January 24,...
27 First News
Goldia Sue McCall, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Goldia Sue McCall will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Third Baptist Church, 1177 Park Hill Drive, Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Goldia Sue McCall, 74, went home to meet her Lord on Wednesday, January 25,...
27 First News
Eileen T. Matasy Leonard, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen T. Matasy Leonard, 75, was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 23, 2023. Eileen was born on October, 21, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John W. and Julia Timko Matasy. Eileen was a 1965 graduate of...
27 First News
Jeffrey A. Sprouse, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey A. Sprouse 60, of Weedsport New York passed away peacefully January 24, 2023 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse New York, after a long courageous battle with Cancer. He was born in Canton, Ohio on August 29, 1962 the son of Charles and JoAnne Sprouse.
27 First News
Gordon Davis, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon Davis, Jr. passed on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was 54. Gordon was born September 19, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio to Gordon Davis, Sr. and Brenda (White) Davis. He was a truck driver and mechanic. Gordon had many passions including NASCAR racing, boating, fishing...
27 First News
Sally J. Mazzocco, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally J. Mazzocco, 84, of Youngstown passed away peacefully Friday evening, January 27, 2023, with her husband of 67 years and her five children by her side. Mrs. Mazzocco’s achievements throughout her life were many but she would say her greatest were being a wife...
27 First News
Stafford Erick Austin, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributess) – Stafford E. Austin, age 51, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was born December 3, 1971 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Aurelia Graham and the late John Cooper Thomas Austin. Stafford grew up in Youngstown and was raised by his mother and father-in-love, Marvin...
27 First News
Janet L. Olson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Olson, 82, passed away unexpectedly at 5:43 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center after taking ill at home. Janet was born May 14, 1940 in Mexico, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Alex and Mary...
27 First News
Jeannette M. Mozina, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannette M. Mozina, 81, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born to the late Anthony and Anna DeFelice in Salem, Ohio on December 31, 1941. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael (Kara) Mozina and Mary (Paul) Raitano; grandchildren, Joshua,...
