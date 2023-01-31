Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Related
Renna Media
14th Annual Scotch Plains/Fanwood MLK Day of Service
The 2023 Scotch Plains/Fanwood Martin Luther King Day of Service took place on Monday, January 16th. Participants had the option to volunteer virtually and in-person, and participate in learning and donation. opportunities for adults and children throughout Fanwood and Scotch Plains. The JCC of Central New Jersey hosted the opening...
Renna Media
Beth Lambe Named Governor’s Teacher of the Year for Brookside Place School
Beth Lambe has been named the Governor’s Teacher of the Year for Brookside Place School (BPS) as part of the 2022-2023 Governor’s Teacher/Educational Services Professional Recognition Program. “When I think of the teaching profession, the old adage ‘choose a job that you love and you will never have...
Renna Media
Westfield Rotary Inducts Two New Members
The Rotary Club of Westfield recently inducted two new members. Walter Korfmacher holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry and worked for various pharmaceutical companies for 40 years before his retirement. He has been a resident of Westfield for 30 years and was impressed at the level of activity the Rotary Club. He looks forward to be able to help the community.
Renna Media
Westfield Clubs annual Holiday Food Distribution Project
Members of the Westfield Optimist Club and Rotary Club demonstrated their commitment to community service by providing holiday food to Westfield area families and local food pantries. Due to current health and safety concerns and food restrictions, ShopRite food gift cards were distributed to families and food pantries instead of food baskets.
Renna Media
Imagine Welcomes New Team of Facilitators
Recently, Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss staff members Sonia Nunez, Newark Program Manager and Ashley S. Allen, Newark Training and Education Manager trained a wonderful new team of facilitators who will join our rapidly growing Newark Night of Support. Many of the new facilitators will be facilitating Imagine’s groups that meet at the Boys and Girls Club in Newark. Our new volunteers spent three full days training in the Teach for America (TFA) headquarters in Newark and we’re so grateful to TFA for sharing their beautiful space with us! During the training, our new volunteers had an opportunity to share their grief experiences and receive support from one another while learning facilitation and companioning skills. We’re so happy to welcome this amazing group to our team of volunteer facilitators!
Renna Media
Franklin Elementary Family Paint & Slime Night
The Parent-Teacher Association at Franklin Elementary School in Rahway recently hosted a “Family Paint and Slime Night” fundraiser. The event was a huge success with an amazing turnout. About 120 families came out to support this fundraiser. Families gathered in the school’s cafeteria and participants had a choice to paint or create slime. Everyone really enjoyed themselves and had a great time. The special memories that were made are priceless! The proceeds from this event will go directly back to the students for their Fun Day, which takes place at the end of the year.
Renna Media
Franklin Elementary School celebrates Chinese New Year
Franklin Elementary School in Rahway recently celebrated Chinese New Year. The school’s Vice Principal, Dr. Juan Miao went around to some classrooms and taught students about her heritage and the holiday. Students enjoyed learning about the customs, dressing in authentic attire and playing with special musical instruments. To end the discussion, the students were able to dance around to music to ring in the new Year! Gung Hay Fat Choy!
Renna Media
February Programs at the New Providence Memorial Library
NP Chess Club (Kids, Teens & Adults) Learn to play chess from the NP Chess Club! Weekly play every Monday night from 5:30-7:30 in the Coddington Room. Instructional Lectures & Strategy February 6 and February 27 from 4:30-5:30 in the Conti Room. Open to kids, teens and adults. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Register at least 1 day in advance online at npchessclub.org.
Renna Media
Franklin Elementary supports Make A Wish Foundation
Franklin Elementary School in Rahway participated in the Macy’s BELIEVE campaign to support the Make A Wish Foundation. Since 2008, Macy’s and Make-A-Wish have teamed up to bring hope and joy with this letter-writing campaign. Now more than ever, as COVID-19 impacts our communities, hope is essential for waiting wish kids who are isolated and vulnerable. For every letter Macy’s receives, they will donate $1 to the Make-A-Wish®, up to $1 million! Students in the Blue and Gold Club wrote over 60 cards and dropped them off at Macy’s. The students were thrilled to be able to help make some kids’ wishes come true.
Renna Media
Holocaust studies includes a special visitor
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Kawameeh Middle School in Union, NJ welcomed Dr. Victor Borden to speak to 8th grade English Language Arts classes. Dr. Borden shared the story of his parents’ escape during the Holocaust from Poland to the Soviet Union and later their immigration to the United States. The visit was organized by the 8th grade ELA teachers as part of their Unit 2 study of the Holocaust, which centers around the essential question: How do we remember the past? The event was held in collaboration with the Kean University Holocaust Resource Center.
Renna Media
Continental Math League a Great Success
At Hughes and Mountain Park Schools, a new club is being offered to students in grades 3-5: the Continental Math League. Over 120 students are participating between the two schools. Students meet twice a month at each school and participate in different activities/challenges that activate their problem solving and critical thinking skills. For example, at a meeting in the fall, the students created different logic puzzles using pictures to represent numbers. In another example, the students were challenged to create a tower using only construction paper. There are also ‘competition’ days where students compete with other schools around the nation virtually.
Renna Media
February Programs at the Cranford Public Library
Every year, the Caldecott Medal is given to the artist of the most distinguished American picture book for children. Library patrons have been voting on their favorite picture books to help us select a community Caldecott winner! Join us for a storytime where we announce the winner on February 6th at 6:00 p.m. No registration required. Interested in voting on a winner? Get started online by visiting cranfordlibrary.beanstack.com.
Renna Media
Warren Cub Scout Pack 182 Updates
Over the past month Pack 182 had a couple events to help our local community of Warren. Our first visit was at The Chelsea were the scouts sang a series of holiday classics to our local seniors! We also completed a Pack meeting to learn how to care, fold, and maintain the American Flag. The scouts also participated in a uniform inspection and understanding the importance of how we earn badges. Some of our scouts also did a wood working activity for our upcoming Pinewood derby car race!
Renna Media
Donation of Oranges Brings Florida Sunshine to Food Pantry
Kathy Fernandez, JFSCNJ Charlotte Shak Kosher Food Pantry Coordinator, received a surprise phone call in January, from Christopher Rueda of Truck and Go LLC of Roselle Park, that resulted in a donation of 54 cases of oranges. Christopher contacted his company for advice when he realized he had a surplus...
Renna Media
New Officers Sworn in during 50th Anniversary Celebration Kick-Off
On January 13, 2023 the Long Hill First Aid Squad held its annual Installation Dinner at the Primavera Regency in Stirling. This dinner was special for two reasons. It was the first in-person dinner since 2020; and it kicked off the start of our year-long 50th Anniversary Celebration. The Squad,...
Renna Media
All Children invited to participate in Pinewood Derby
The excitement is building for the Cub Scouts of Pack 23 as they get ready for the annual Pinewood Derby. Scouts are given a kit that includes a block of wood, plastic wheels and axles. With help from a parent or other adult, they transform those parts into a race car and then race it against their friends’ cars, down a 30-foot long track. Trophies are presented to the winners.
Renna Media
Black History Month Events at the Summit Library
The Summit Free Public Library will be hosting several programs this February in commemoration of Black History Month. We have organized these events with members of our community in order to invite a better understanding and greater awareness of Black narratives, art, and history. All of these events are free and open to the public.
Renna Media
Cranford High School Starts Girls Ice Hockey Team
The 2022/23 winter marks the inaugural season for the Cranford High School (CHS) Girls Ice Hockey program. The roster features 30 girls who committed to blazing a path to grow the sport in the community for future generations of female hockey players. The program went from start-up concept to a full roster of 30 female student athletes in a few short months.
Renna Media
Annual Black History Month Film Series at the Library
The Linden Public Library is proud to continue its tradition of presenting movies celebrating Black History Month. Eight films will be shown on Tuesdays and Fridays during the month of February. The Tuesday films include three recent Hollywood releases as well as a classic film starring the late Sidney Poitier. Each Friday features one part of the recent Ken Burns’ four-part PBS documentary about Muhammed Ali. All films are shown on afternoons at 1:00 p.m. and are presented free of charge in the Columbia Bank Room at the library. The films include:
Comments / 0