WATCH: Colin Kaepernick behind Hulu docuseries exposing alleged police corruption

F ormer NFL quarterback turned activist Colin Kaepernick is set to release a new Hulu docuseries exposing the alleged corruption inside a California police department.

"This is one of the most powerful projects I've ever been involved with," Kaepernick, 35, said in the trailer for Killing County .

The docuseries follows the actions surrounding the 2013 shooting death of Jorge Ramirez Jr., according to a report.



Kaepernick serves as the show's executive producer and seeks to tell the story of how the death of Ramirez Jr. affected the families and community of Kern County.

Ramirez Jr. was gunned down by officers of the Bakersfield Police Department outside the Four Points Sheraton Hotel, and none of the officers were ever charged in relation to the death.

At least two people died and one officer was wounded in the shootout.

It was later discovered that detectives within the BPD had made Ramirez Jr. an informant, and one detective, Damacio Diaz, discussed how he was sentenced to a five-year prison sentence in 2016 for stealing drugs and placing them back on the street.

"I was wrong," Diaz says in the trailer for the docuseries. "I admit that today. I began to not only bend the rules, I began to cross the line."

The father of Ramirez Jr. blames Diaz for the death of his son, and the family of the slain Ramirez Jr. continues to seek justice against the police, according to the report.

"As far as I'm concerned, he sent my son to his death," Ramirez Sr. said.

"We want the officers to be held accountable, and we are going to fight for justice for my brother," Nicole Ramirez, the sister of Ramirez Jr., said."They’ll never forget who we are because we'll always stand strong."

Bakersfield is home to the deadliest law enforcement in the country per capita, according to the docuseries, and it has the highest rate of officer-involved deaths.

"There are more than just a couple bad officers," the trailer describes.

Killing County premieres on Hulu Friday.