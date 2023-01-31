ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

Motions filed in hearing for man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer

By Emily Hibbitts
 2 days ago

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Four motions were filed in a hearing Tuesday in the case of Michael White, the man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler in November 2021.

Tuesday’s hearing was a continuation of White’s previous hearing on Dec. 8.

Below are the four motions made in the case, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office:

  • Commonwealth Attorney requested a motion to admit evidence ( the drugs on the night in question ). This was agreed upon by both state and defense parties.
  • Motion to allow previous convictions including probation at the time. This was agreed upon with limitations. Only the fact that he was on probation at the time of the incident will be admitted, not prior criminal history.
  • Motion to admit the intent for criminal activity. Both parties agreed.
  • Motion to admit evidence of witness tampering after arrest (this through jail calls and visitation). The court is awaiting a written opinion from the judge on this motion, and it could take several days for a result.
White’s hearing on Tuesday reportedly lasted nearly an hour and included witness testimony and debate. The defense cross-examined during the hearing.

White’s trial is set for June 12.

supertalk929.com

Charges against suspects in Carter County shooting bound over to grand jury

Two Carter County men tied to a December shooting had their charges bound over to a grand jury. Cody Allen Miller, 23, and Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, were arrested hours after the death of Phillip Glass, 31, who was found inside his vehicle. Investigators said prior problems between Miller and Glass led up to the incident on Oakmont Street in Happy Valley.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Man arrested after two alleged trailer thefts in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested following the alleged theft of two trailers in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), George Hendricks was arrested after an investigation revealed his involvement in the theft of a trailer from Lamons Court on Dec. 21 and another trailer theft from […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Unicoi Co. sheriff wants to hear about your ex’s crimes

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley wants to set your ex up with a date. A court date, that is. In a Facebook post, Hensley said that his office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” for residents to turn in their ex-lovers. “Do you have information on an ex-Valentine involved in […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Evidence motions granted in Chandler murder case

WISE – Prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed Tuesday on motions about evidence in the trial of a man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler more than a year ago. Michael Donivan White, 34, participated in Tuesday’s hearing by video link from a federal holding facility...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Northwood student charged after alleged threat

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Northwood High School student was charged with a class six felony following an alleged threat, police say. According to the release from Sheriff Chip Shuler with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, a Northwood High School administrator became aware of a potential threat that a student would allegedly bring a […]
SALTVILLE, VA
wcyb.com

Sullivan County Sheriff's deputy awarded for saving victims from house fire

SULLLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Sullivan County Sheriff's Deputy was recognized for saving two lives during a house fire that happened back on Christmas Eve in 2022. The Sheriff's Office says the fire happened at a house along D Droke Road in Piney Flats December 24, 2022. Deputy Austin Saddler was the first person to arrive on scene. Once he was at the home he heard a woman inside, and Saddler went inside the home. Inside the home he realized there was a man in there as well. Through smoke and flames, Saddler safely got both victims out. Deputy Saddler also was also able to help get two animals out of the house safely.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Northwood High School student charged following investigation, sheriff says

SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A Northwood High School student has been charged following an investigation, according to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler. According to police, a school administrator became aware of a potential threat of a student bringing a gun to school. The Northwood school resource officer was contacted Sunday and an investigation began. The student was located at his house and interviewed by deputies, according to Shuler.
SALTVILLE, VA
wcyb.com

Two men appear in court following fatal Elizabethton shooting

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two Carter County men were in court Monday for a preliminary hearing following a fatal shooting last month in Elizabethton. Cody Miller, 23, and 34-year-old Brandon Blackwell each face a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Phillip Glass on December 1, 2022.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
supertalk929.com

High school student in Saltville arrested for social media threat

A Northwood High School student in Smyth County, Virginia is accused of making a violent threat on social media. A report from the Sheriff’s Office said a Northwood administrator was made aware of the message that mentioned a gun and then contacted law enforcement. Investigators were sent to the home of the juvenile where he was placed in custody.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

Two People From Pike County Arrested for Meth Trafficking

Two people from Pike County were arrested on Monday on meth trafficking charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 26 year old Josh Allen and 44 year oldMalinda Mounts, who are both from Deadening Fork Road in Pike County. Both of them are facing two counts of meth trafficking. According to court...
Johnson City Press

Kingsport man arrested with drugs, guns

A Kingsport man was arrested last week by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office when he was found with drugs and guns on his property. Rocky Lee Woodard, 34, is currently in the Sullivan County Jail, being held without bond.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office recognizes Explorers for award

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — On Thursday the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office recognized its Explorer Post 172 for its recent showing at Winterfest 2023. The group competed against 37 other Explorer Posts from across the nation in Explorer Post competitions that included, uniform inspection, warrant service, unknown trouble, and active shooter. The group did well in all four categories, but in warrant service they placed first. It's the first time the Explorer Post has placed first in a Winterfest Competition. The Sheriff's Office says the group trained extra in preparation for the competition.
WJHL

WJHL

