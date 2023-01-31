Read full article on original website
DIY Coconut Valentine Fat Bombs & benefits of coconut oil with Everything Natural Under The Sun
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Everything Natural Under the Sun has been a staple for health and wellness in the 814 community for over 27 years. Owner, Brenda Montrella, and her knowledgeable staff “are eager to help you achieve your health goals by providing you critical information so you can make the best decision for your health.”
Sponsored Content: Give your sweetheart the gift of youth with Plexaderm
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Plexaderm — Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar chats with Lifestyle Contributor, Annette Figueroa, about Plexaderm, and how she uses it to smooth out her fine lines and wrinkles. Plexaderm “reduces under-eye bags and wrinkles from view in 10 minutes.”. Plexaderm uses...
Fitness classes, heated lap pool, & social events: Blair Regional YMCA has something for everyone
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The YMCA is a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening the community by connecting all people. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Laura Deely-Marshall from the Blair Regional YMCA‘s Marketing Department, Kim Meloy, a young mother with a family membership to the Y, and Theresa Frazier, a very active young Senior member who has been a member of the BRY (Blair Regional YMCA) for years.
Celebrating National Hedgehog Day with Sonic from the Centre Wildlife Care
PORT MATILDA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Wildlife Care is a non-profit organization, dedicated to caring for injured, orphaned, sick, and displaced wildlife for the purpose of releasing them back into the wild. CWC also provides education about wildlife to school classrooms, workshops, and beyond. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats...
New 39,000-square-foot, 64-bed personal care home opens its doors
A new personal care home has opened in the Mechanicsburg area. Silver Spring Personal Care Home opened this week at 125 State Road in Silver Spring Township.
Bedford Family Wellness and Back 2 You spa open expanded location
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Bedford Family Wellness Center and Back 2 You Spa held a ribbon cutting for their combined space opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Bedford Family Wellness Center opened in 2018 as a traditional family primary care facility. Families receive all services from certified nurse practitioners. The Back 2 You is a wellness spa. […]
You can get your Bunny Burger fix at Red Rabbit Drive-In starting this week
If you have been craving a Bunny Burger - good news. The Red Rabbit Drive-In along Route 322 in Reed Twp., Dauphin County, will re-open on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The restaurant with the famous Bunny Burger and bunny dust for your french fries is closed every year in December and January.
The Gleeful Candle Company lights up Midstate
MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WHTM) – The Gleeful Candle Company is 7 months old but that doesn’t dim the local business’s success. Owner Bianca Facendo said her idea “sparked” during the pandemic. She had to travel outside her local area to find an activity that brought her “glee,” so she solidified on candle making. Facendo tells abc27 […]
The Johnstown Galleria | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Johnstown Galleria is a two-level shopping mall in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It is anchored by Boscov's and J. C. Penney. Boscov's opened before the mall on September 19, 1992, and was the chains first store constructed in Central/Western Pennsylvania. The Johnstown Galleria was built by Zamias Services, Inc. and opened...
Three PA Restaurants Make Yelp's Top 100 For 2023
The 10th annual Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list has been released and three delicious Pennsylvania eateries had made the cut. Whatever the latest cravings, you can bet our hungry community has discovered the best places to eat them—then reviewed their experiences for the rest of us. The...
Altoona UVA to host open house to highlight newly renovated event space
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona UVA Club is inviting the public to come and check out its newly renovated event space. The ballroom portion of the club is a large, spacious, area that is available to accommodate guests for your next event. The UVA will be holding an...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Four Pennsylvania Locations
Four Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Pennsylvania are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told Axios that…
Family's 1830s Stone Bank Barn Destroyed By Fire
It took nine years for Immaculata’s Ranch to be transformed from an idea into a way of life. Steve and Lindsey Hepburn had to work for it before they could buy it. Eighteen months ago, the couple’s farming dream found a home on a 64-acre plot of land on York Road in York Haven, Pennsylvania.
Indian street food restaurant coming to Cumberland County
An Indian street food restaurant has claimed a spot in Cumberland County. Eggholic is en route to the Gateway Square Shopping Center in Hampden Township. It’s the first central Pennsylvania location for the Chicago-based chain, which operates a handful of restaurants in the United States. An opening date has...
Sheetz pulls ‘smile policy’ from handbook after employee feedback
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz came under fire recently for a ‘smile policy’ and has since decided to do away with it after getting feedback from their employees. The policy in the handbook related to the dental hygiene of their employees, saying applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) […]
Volunteers wanted for Geisinger’s pet therapy program
DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger is looking for volunteers to help with a new program aimed at combating burnout and trauma through pet therapy. The Paws to Reflect program connects healthcare professionals with pet therapy and peer support to provide relief and comfort in a safe environment. “We asked our caregivers what would help them […]
Blair Go Red for Women working to eradicate heart disease & stroke in women
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — February is American Heart Month and the American Heart Association wants to encourage everyone to take action to improve their heart health. One way they work to raise awareness is by encouraging everyone to participate in National Wear Red Day!. National Wear Red Day is...
Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail
PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
Iconic Lehigh County hot dog joint closing after half century. Here’s when to grab a last bite.
It’s the end of an era for an iconic hot dog joint that graced Lehigh Street for about a half century in Allentown. Owners of Willy Joe’s, 2407 Lehigh St., took to the business’ Facebook page Wednesday to let the public know they would be closing sometime at the end of April. While the overall business has been in existence since 1945, current owners Matt Wursta and Richard Hirst have owned it for the last 40 years. They plan to keep in operation their other location at 446 N. 15th St. in the city.
