dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”
Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
If Anthony Joshua can't get title fight, he'd consider a boxing match with former UFC champ Francis Ngannou
Promoter Eddie Hearn didn't rule out the possibility of a future fight between former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Canelo Not Willing to Budge From September Date To Allow Beterbiev-Bivol; Wants Revenge
A showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship may happen someday—but it certainly will not happen before Canelo Alvarez gets his chance to even the score with Bivol, according to their promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the head of Matchroom, which handles both Alvarez...
worldboxingnews.net
Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko: Undisputed fight info emerges
Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko are on a collision course for May 20 after details emerge about an undisputed lightweight battle. Haney is set to put his clutch of belts on the line against the formidable Ukrainian as part of an agreement with Top Rank. Bob Arum negotiated a three-fight...
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Francis Ngannou should fight Anthony Joshua in boxing debut, says Eddie Hearn amid talks with ex-UFC star
Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has spoken to Francis Ngannou since the heavyweight exited the UFC last month, while teasing a super-fight between the mixed martial arts star and Anthony Joshua.Ngannou’s destructive knockout power made him one of the biggest names in the UFC over the last five years, but the MMA promotion would not meet Cameroonian’s contract demands, leading him to relinquish the heavyweight title and leave the company in January.Ngannou, 36, has long teased a move into professional boxing, and Hearn said on The MMA Hour on Wednesday (1 February) that he would love to facilitate...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury unconcerned with Usyk’s latest taunt, focused more on money & venue
By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk’s latest social media taunt of Tyson Fury doesn’t concern the WBC heavyweight champion. Fury says his only focus is on how much money he’ll be getting for the fight and where is the venue for where the contest takes place. IBF, WBA...
Sporting News
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight reignites debate around 2-minute rounds in women's boxing
Even after the 2022 Fight of the Year between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, there continues to be the debate about equal pay and equal time for women's boxing. Last April, Taylor and Serrano main evented a fight inside Madison Square Garden. They made seven figures for the bout. Both were unheard of in women’s boxing at the time. The result was a historic fight that changed the game for women's boxing.
BoxingNews24.com
Brandon Figueroa battles Mark Magsayo on March 4th on Showtime
By Allan Fox: Brandon Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KOs) fights Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) on March 4th on Showtime for the interim WBC interim 126-lb strap at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The card starts off at 9:00 p.m. ET. You got to like Figueroa to win this fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz has experience edge against Deontay Wilder says Michael Hunter
By Jim Calfa: Michael Hunter is leaning towards Andy Ruiz Jr defeating Deontay Wilder due to his experience when the two meet for the WBC heavyweight title eliminator. Wilder vs. Ruiz Jr still hasn’t been signed, but it’s expected to take place in the summer. With WBC heavyweight...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin could be PPV says Eddie Hearn
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says there’s a possibility that Anthony Joshua’s next fight against Jermaine Franklin could be shown on pay-per-view on April 1st from the O2 Arena in London. Selling the Joshua-Franklin fight on DAZN PPV won’t win Hearn many any friends from boxing fans, particularly...
Boxing Scene
Abel Sanchez On Golovkin-Munguia Showdown: “Golovkin Will Beat Him Like He Stole Something”
Despite being a pro for nearly a decade, Jaime Munguia has yet to register the sort of career-defining victory that would take him to the next level. In an effort to quiet his naysayers, the 26-year-old is attempting to map out a gigantic 2023. Although he openly declined showdowns against...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury vs. Usyk targeted for April 29th for undisputed heavyweight championship
By Jake Tiernan: The still unsigned Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship is being targeted for April 29th, provided it gets made. According to Mike Coppinger, April 29th is the date Fury-Usyk will take place. IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) has already negotiated his side of the deal with the Saudis, and now we’re waiting to see if the WBC belt holder Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) will agree to a deal with them.
MMAmania.com
Tyson Fury wants Francis Ngannou fight if Oleksandr Usyk negotiations fall apart
The fight to make in the heavyweight boxing world right now is Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for all the alphabet soup world titles. But if a deal can’t be reached soon, Tyson Fury has let his promoter Frank Warren know that he wants former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn goes off, insists Joshua NOT “finished in the sport”
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn was on his hindlegs today, going off on the many boxing fans that feel that Anthony Joshua is “finished in the sport” after ten years as a pro. Hearn says Joshua (23-3, 22 KOs) is working hard in Texas with his new trainer,...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner One Away on Saturday
There are seventeen weight classes in men’s boxing, excluding a bridgerweight division that appears for now to be dead on the launch pad. Only three currently feature fighters who hold all four (WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO) of the major alphabet belts in their division: Devin Haney, Jermell Charlo, and Saul Alvarez. Naoya...
Joe Joyce to fight Zhilei Zhang in April as Briton takes next step towards world title
Joe Joyce will take on Zhilei Zhang in London this April, as the Briton looks to move a step closer to a world title fight.Joyce, 37, will put the WBO interim heavyweight title on the line at the Copper Box Arena on 15 April, as he looks to set up a shot at the official belt.“The Juggernaut” last competed in September, stopping Joseph Parker in the 11th round in Manchester to claim the WBO interim title, while the official version of the strap is held by Oleksandr Usyk.Usyk, who also possesses the WBA, IBF and IBO titles, is expected...
BoxingNews24.com
Michael Williams Jr Is Confident He Will Upset Adrien Broner
By Vince D’Writer: When Michael Williams Jr received a phone call for a fight opportunity, it was an offer he couldn’t refuse, and as a result of his accepting the offer, on February 25th Williams Jr is set to face former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.
