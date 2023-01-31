Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has spoken to Francis Ngannou since the heavyweight exited the UFC last month, while teasing a super-fight between the mixed martial arts star and Anthony Joshua.Ngannou’s destructive knockout power made him one of the biggest names in the UFC over the last five years, but the MMA promotion would not meet Cameroonian’s contract demands, leading him to relinquish the heavyweight title and leave the company in January.Ngannou, 36, has long teased a move into professional boxing, and Hearn said on The MMA Hour on Wednesday (1 February) that he would love to facilitate...

