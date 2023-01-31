𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 O𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄: 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐯 𝐆𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐫 T𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭!

Watch Online LIVE: Roughriders v Gilmer
News Staff
Tue, 01/31/2023 - 12:43

The Roughrider Broadcast Team travels to Gilmer tonight for the Lady Riders and Roughriders match-up with Gilmer, live from Buckeye Gymnasium. Find the action on the Roughrider Sports Twitch Channel.

Inclement weather has changed the original schedule: the JV Riders and Lady Riders will not make the trip. In order to avoid late travel in bad weather, the Varsity Lady Riders' game will begin at 5:00 p.m.

The Broadcast Team will arrive shortly thereafter and aims to begin the broadcast at 5:30 p.m. with the Wright Chrysler Dodge Jeep Pregame Show. As the girls play, the team will set up the stakes of the Ladies game, meet sophomore Lady Rider Kylie Hubbard "In the Paint" brought by Center Motor, and get you ready for their 10th District Game.

During the Crossover Show between the two games, we'll meet the Ford Lady Rider of the Game and hear from Coach Harrison in the JBA Financial Coach Talk segment.

At the conclusion of the Crossover Show (around 6:30 p.m.), we'll see the 21-4 Roughriders take on the Gilmer Buckeyes in Game 8 of the district season. During the Abundant Love Ministry Halftime Show, we'll meet Senior Roughrider Jamarion Crawford "In the Paint." Stay with us through the Farmers State Bank Postgame Show to meet the Ford Rider of the Game.

Just log on to twitch.tv, then into the search bar type roughridersports.

Submitted by: Sydney Brookshire, Center ISD, District Media Coordinator