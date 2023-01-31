Read full article on original website
FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids
The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
WHO urges food system changes to improve food safety
Food systems must be transformed urgently to improve food safety and health, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO said multiple problems are negatively affecting health including zoonotic pathogens that spread between animals and humans. The current system is “failing” with foodborne diseases widespread, and unhealthy diets and malnutrition...
FDA Issues Final Clinical Research Guidance For Cannabis, Here Are The Agency's Recommendations
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
FDA Says No To CBD Marketing As Food Or Dietary Supplement, Expert Warns Decision Could Effect Cannabis Legislation
In view of the growing CBD products market, the Food and Drug Administration convened a high-level internal working group to explore potential regulatory pathways for CBD products. In it, the FDA concluded that it would not regulate CBD as a food and dietary supplement ingredient. “Today we are announcing that...
Adding this ingredient to your cup of coffee may provide anti-inflammatory benefits
A combo of proteins and antioxidants can help combat inflammation.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
Coffee with milk has powerful anti-inflammatory properties
A new study led by the University of Copenhagen has found that coffee with milk can have a strong anti-inflammatory effect, since the combination of antioxidants from coffee with proteins from milk doubles the anti-inflammatory properties of immune cells. When pathogens and other foreign substances enter our bodies, our immune...
New FDA rule on food poisoning
Millions of people get sick each year from contaminated food, and finding the source of the contamination isn’t easy. But that could be changing. As Consumer Reports explains, there’s a new plan aimed at reducing the number of foodborne illnesses and deaths. Every year an estimated 48 million...
10 US foods banned in the European Union. Chicken, apples, milk, Twinkies - the list of cancer causing food additives.
When it comes to food production, the United States and Europe have different regulations and approaches, which can result in differences in the types and levels of chemicals used in food products. A lot of foods in America include substances that have been connected to various illnesses. Although these foods are still common in the United States, many other nations have made the decision to avoid them and completely forbid them.
The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement
Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
FDA food safety official resigns, cites infant formula shortage last year
WASHINGTON — The federal Food and Drug Administration's top food safety official resigned Wednesday, citing concerns about the agency's oversight structure and the infant formula crisis that led to a nationwide shortage. Frank Yiannas, the deputy commissioner for food policy and response since 2018, told FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert...
A 45-year-old biotech CEO may have reduced his biological age by at least 5 years through a rigorous medical program that can cost up to $2 million a year, Bloomberg reported
Health tests and reports suggest that Bryan Johnson, 45, has the heart of a 37-year-old and gets erections like a teenager, Bloomberg reported.
CBD has too many safety unknowns to be regulated, FDA says
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it is unable to regulate CBD products under its current structure because the hemp- or marijuana-derived ingredient hasn't been shown to be safe enough for food or supplements."[I]t is not apparent how CBD products could meet safety standards for dietary supplements or food additives," FDA Deputy Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.She added, "For example, we have not found adequate evidence to determine how much CBD can be consumed, and for how long, before causing harm."Instead, the FDA called on Congress to create new rules for the massive and growing...
FDA proposes streamlining inspections office along with new human foods center
The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed restructuring the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) as part of its efforts to reform its food safety oversight program. Agency heads say the changes will eventually mean more efficiencies for ORA, but the reforms will not be as fast as they want due to resource constraints.
FDA Announces New Food Traceability Rule to Reduce Foodborne Bacteria and Viruses
Eating contaminated food can be a nasty experience, and finding the source of the contamination is not always easy. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a plan that could reduce the number of foodborne illnesses and deaths in the country. The new Food Traceability Rule covers food from production to supermarkets and restaurants, mandating a standardized record-keeping process. This process assigns a code to potentially riskier foods, such as soft cheeses, eggs, leafy greens, nut butter, and tomatoes, making them more efficiently trackable.
FDA increases alert status of certain imported seafood, papayas, cantaloupe
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...
Employees had nowhere to wash hands at ice cream factory behind listeria outbreak, FDA says
Employees at Big Olaf Creamery, the Florida-based creamery behind a multistate listeria outbreak last year, had nowhere to wash their hands before they entered the production room, according to an investigation conducted by the Food and Drug Administration. The outbreak killed at least one person and hospitalized 27 others across 11 states."It was observed that there was no handwash sink outside of the production area for employees to wash and sanitize hands before entering the production room," the FDA wrote.The FDA's investigation found a range of other issues at the ice cream manufacturer that contributed to the outbreak, including a...
Top FDA Official Involved in Baby Formula Debacle Resigns
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official who has led the agency’s food policy efforts since 2018 announced his resignation on Wednesday. Frank Yiannas was also among the top officials leading the agency response to last year’s infant formula shortage. "Today, I informed [FDA] Commissioner [Robert] Califf that I will be resigning my position as Deputy Commissioner for the Office of Food Policy...
FDA declines to regulate CBD; calls on Congress for fix
There's not enough evidence about CBD to confirm that it's safe for use in foods or as a dietary supplement, FDA Deputy Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.
