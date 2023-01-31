Read full article on original website
Montana Legislature considers bills reducing tax rate on veteran pensions
Reducing the tax could mean millions of dollars of lost revenue, but Montana business policy advocates say it is an opportunity to attract a highly-skilled workforce to the state.
NBCMontana
Proposal advances to eliminate educator council
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana House forwarded a proposal to Senate lawmakers this week to eliminate a 35-year-old advisory council tasked with assisting the Board of Public Education in its oversight of educator quality in the state’s public schools. The Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council, or CSPAC,...
NBCMontana
Healthcare 'right of conscience' bill clears Committee hurdle
HELENA, Mont. — Over the objections of all Democrats, a controversial healthcare bill cleared a major hurdle Thursday morning. House Bill 303, which would allow healthcare providers, payers and workers to refuse services based on their conscience and protect them from legal punishment, cleared the House Judiciary by a 13-6 party line vote.
NBCMontana
How many constituents does your representative represent?
HELENA, Mont. — As legislators meet this winter to craft new laws and negotiate the next state budget, a quirk of Montana’s Constitution means there’s a notable misalignment in the state’s political math: Every representative has one vote on the floor of the Montana House of Representatives, but some represent thousands of constituents more than do their neighbors a few seats over.
The long history of anti-tribal sovereignty activity in Montana
In early January, the Montana State Legislature’s 2023 session started with a bang. That first week, Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, brought a draft resolution calling on the U.S. Congress to “investigate alternatives to the reservation system,” using language rife with misinformation and the stereotypes typical of anti-Indigenous groups. After pushback from the state’s bipartisan American Indian Caucus, tribal nations and his own constituents, Regier said he would not introduce the legislation, adding that it had been written by a local constituent (Regier did not respond to a request for comment from High Country News).
Day 2 of Our Montana Capitol Coverage
43 different interviews in two days. We got a chance to catch up with a lot of Montana lawmakers, concerned citizens, and think tank leaders during our two days of LIVE coverage from inside Montana's Capitol on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday's statewide show (9A hour), we talked housing policy...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Legislative Update: Visitors always welcome
We’ve had a great last two weeks in Helena. First, I’d like to give a shout out to the Montana Future Farmers of America and 4-H kids. I was proud to meet and welcome our youth, their parents, program leaders and mentors from all around Montana to our state Capitol. I believe these programs are essential to our youth — teaching them valuable lifelong civic and character-building skills that will be assets to their futures and our communities. It would be an understatement to say how impressed I was with these smart, young people.
NBCMontana
Bill increasing Montana's minimum wage gets committee hearing
HELENA, Mont. — A bill to improve the lives of Montana’s lowest earning workers -- that’s what State Rep. Kelly Kortum (D-Bozeman) is aiming to do with House Bill 201. The bill would raise the state’s minimum wage to $11.39 an hour, excluding the value of tips received by employees and special provisions for a training wage.
montanarightnow.com
Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know
BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
NBCMontana
Gianforte urges passage of red tape relief bills
HELENA, Mont. — With week five of the legislative session beginning to wind down, Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference Thursday to update Montanans on his efforts. Standing alongside Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, Gianforte continued to hail his Red Tape Relief Plan. With many bills related to the campaign making their way through the legislature, including a bill that would raise the business equipment tax exemption up to $1 million.
NBCMontana
Committee debates medical 'right of conscience' bill
HELENA, Mont. — A bill that would allow medical institutions, providers and other health care employees to deny services based on their “ethical, moral, or religious beliefs or principles” was the subject of intense debate Monday during an initial committee hearing, setting up a conflict over rights of providers and patients.
Facts Are Facts. Montanan’s Are Top 10 Rudest For This
Well, well, it's not just a personal opinion anymore when there is a poll to back it up. You can't argue with the facts, right?. How do you decide which states have the rudest drivers? A poll produced by Insurify for 2022 shows what factors are used to figure out what states have the rudest drivers.
Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels
Republicans, it turns out, were right: We should be concerned about death panels. But instead of standing as sentinels for such roving packs of death squads, as the rhetoric went not so long ago, it is the Republicans who are leading a charge in Montana to realize their own worst nightmare. The State of Montana […] The post Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels appeared first on Daily Montanan.
explorebigsky.com
Bill would force Montana cities to allow smaller home lots
House Bill 337 would dictate a minimum lot size of 2,500 square feet anywhere with city water and sewer connections in an effort to promote less expensive housing. A bill heard Tuesday at the Montana Legislature aims to increase the number of modestly priced homes available to Montana residents by reining in the power of city and town governments to require that new homes be built on properties of a certain size.
NBCMontana
House committee holds hearing on Montana Indian Child Welfare Act
HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s legislative session continues chugging along, and in the House, a bipartisan group is championing a bill they say would keep Native families together. House Bill 317, introduced by 25 Democrats and one Republican, would establish the Montana Indian Child Welfare Act. With many worried...
Flathead Beacon
Tax Rebate Package Muscled Through Initial House Votes
House Republicans advanced a six-bill package Wednesday that would put more than $1 billion of the state’s historic budget surplus into rebate checks and other spending, pushing the measures through debate and initial floor votes. In their current forms, the bills would authorize per-taxpayer rebates of up to $1,250...
Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources
Republican lawmakers in Montana want to preemptively stop any local governments from banning various energy sources amid a national conversation about gas stove bans, even though no local governments are considering such a prohibition, the sponsor said Tuesday. More than a dozen proponents spoke in favor of Senate Bill 208, sponsored by Sen. Jason Small, […] The post Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanakaimin.com
Revive HB 233 and refund rental fees
Last week, the state legislature tabled House Bill 233. That bill aimed to require refunds at rental application fees for applicants that didn’t get the apartment. For college students, most of whom rent houses or apartments, HB 233 would make a big difference. Rental fees in Montana, according to...
KULR8
Montana Senate passes bill that allows churches to be overnight shelters for those in need
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Senate passed Senate Bill 195, which allows Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors for religious retreats and temporary shelter for those in need. “The legislation is necessary because of recent local action that has required churches hosting any overnight guests to...
Don’t let politicians and lobbyists destroy our Constitutional rights and freedoms
Montanans are blessed with some of the most expansive rights and freedoms of any U.S. state. We have these freedoms because our Constitution was written by Montanans to serve Montanans. In 1972, 100 delegates from every corner of the state – folks elected by their communities – authored this revolutionary document. These were everyday people […] The post Don’t let politicians and lobbyists destroy our Constitutional rights and freedoms appeared first on Daily Montanan.
