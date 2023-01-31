SEE IT: Ron Howard and others react to death of Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams



A fter Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams's death was reported on Monday, condolences poured in from her past co-stars, as well as those whom she touched through her work.

Williams, who played Shirley, died at 75 years old after a brief illness, according to the actress's family.

CINDY WILLIAMS DEAD: LAVERNE & SHIRLEY ACTRESS DIES AT 75

" #CindyWilliams Her unpretentious intelligence, talent, wit & humanity impacted every character she created & person she worked with. We were paired as actors on 6 different projects. #AmericanGraffiti a couple of dramas & then #HappyDays & #laverneandshirley Lucky me. RIP, Cindy," actor Ron Howard tweeted.



“Even when it came to something as playful [and] as accessible to a large audience as playing Shirley on Laverne & Shirley , she put her stamp on her work and tackled it with a personal integrity that I found inspiring,” Howard said of Williams in an interview following the report of her death.

“She was also very grounded. Never bought into the glamour of it. She loved the work, and it was both her means of expression but also her profession,” he added.

"What a fine and talented human being ! RIP," tweeted Henry Winkler, known for portraying Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, or "The Fonz," on the sitcom Happy Days , which Laverne & Shirley was spun off from.



Actor Michael McKean, who played Lenny Kosnowski on Laverne & Shirley , shared a memory from his time working with Williams.

"Backstage, Season 1: I'm offstage waiting for a cue. The script's been a tough one, so we're giving it 110% and the audience is having a great time. Cindy scoots by me to make her entrance and with a glorious grin, says: 'Show's cookin'!'. Amen. Thank you, Cindy," he wrote.



Some actors who didn't work alongside Williams issued tributes as well.

"I did not know Cindy Williams but boy did I adore her work, especially the wacky joyful funny pleasure of watching her Laverne and Shirley days," Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander said. "I pray she had a good life and send my sympathy to those who knew and loved her. #RIPCindyWilliams ."



"Cindy was AMAZING! Such a great, natural comedian. So wide open. Such a sad loss," actress Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram.

Laverne & Shirley ran from 1976 to 1983 and was centered on two young women working at a Milwaukee brewery in the 1950s.

Williams's on-screen counterpart who played Laverne, Penny Marshall, died in 2018 at 75 years old.