FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, KilledcreteWashington, DC
Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!Anthony JamesWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
WJLA
Demolition work underway as Ireland's Four Courts looks to rebuild, reopen in late summer
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Nearly six months after a fiery crash at Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington, management at the popular pub said demolition work is now underway inside the building. It’s a key step in what’s been a lengthy process, as staff looks to rebuild and hope for a re-opening in late summer.
NBC Washington
Snow Big Deal: DC, Suburbs Wake Up to Winter's First Measurable Snowfall
February brought a long-awaited dose of winter to the Washington, D.C. area — bringing excitement to some Virginia students getting a two-hour school delay. Several school districts announced they would open two hours late, including Culpeper, Fauquier, Manassas and Manassas Park schools. Here's a full list of closures and delays.
alxnow.com
Alexandria Housing Development Corporation gets rebranded as ‘Housing Alexandria’
The Alexandria Housing Development Corporation has been rebranded as “Housing Alexandria.”. No official word on the name change has yet to be released on AHDC’s website, but residents at its numerous properties were notified via email. Additionally, Housing Alexandria’s 14-story Park Vue apartment complex (511 Four Mile Road) in Arlandria has been renamed “The Square at 511.”
alxnow.com
New regional plan offers significant steps to boost affordable housing in Alexandria
(Updated 4 p.m) Alexandria and several other localities have released an executive summary for a Regional Fair Housing Plan that not only provides some goals for housing but comes with a look at specific zoning changes that can be made to help get the region to those goals. The plan...
tysonsreporter.com
Development proposal that could’ve closed key road between Reston and Wolf Trap withdrawn
Fairfax County is no longer considering a proposal to allow more housing in Wolf Trap’s Crowells Corner neighborhood. The Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) submission has been withdrawn by its nominator, county planner David Stinson said at a virtual meeting last night (Tuesday) to discuss requested land use changes in east Reston and along Hunter Mill Road.
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Tauxemont — a community ahead of its time
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Recycled materials, accessible structures that blend into natural surroundings, affordable but with “high artistic values” —...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County gets funds to preserve historically significant map marking Alexandria boundaries
A newly awarded grant will help the Fairfax County Circuit Court preserve some historical records dating back to the 18th century, including one map that laid out the battlefield in a small legal war between the county and Alexandria City. The 4-foot-long, 3-foot-tall Alexandria Annexation Map was impossible to fully...
D.C. snow drought approaches record-breaking levels
D.C. is in a snow drought, but there's a slim chance we might see some flakes soon. What’s happening: The Washington area is close to breaking the record for going the longest without snow, per National Weather Service data going back to 1874. By the numbers: There have been...
Inside Nova
Fairfax approves safety improvements study after deadly crash on Lee Chapel Road
Following a crash that killed two teenagers and left a third in critical condition, lawmakers in Fairfax County are asking transportation officials to look into safety improvements on Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Supervisor Pat Herrity's board matter, which orders the...
foxbaltimore.com
Arctic blast to bring dangerously cold weekend temperatures to Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Following a snowy start to February, Maryland is bracing for the coldest temperatures of the year. Wednesday morning started with snow across parts of the state. Elkridge in Howard County, Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport recorded the highest totals of 0.4" each. BWI Airport reported 0.2" of snow, which ends the snowless streak.
Inside Nova
Controlled deer hunts underway at Manassas National Battlefield, other parks
Manassas National Battlefield Park and several other National Park Service historic sites will conduct deer management operations early this year. The controlled hunts will run through April 30 at Manassas battlefield, Catoctin Mountain Park, Antietam and Monocacy national battlefields, the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal and Harpers Ferry national historical parks "to protect and restore native plants, promote healthy and diverse forests, and preserve historic landscapes," NPS said in a news release.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council natural gas ban already impacting real estate market
The recent floating of a ban on gas stoves by federal regulators caused an uproar nationwide, but the Montgomery County Council's 2022 actual ban on natural gas energy in future home and building construction is already making waves in the county's real estate market. In recent weeks, some for-sale signs in front of Montgomery County homes have added a new shingle underneath: "Natural Gas AVAILABLE."
poolesvillepulse.org
“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues
White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Metro announces a three-week summer shutdown involving the Ballston and EFC stations
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) The Ballston and East Falls Church Metro stations are among those set to be impacted by a multi-week closure starting in June. WMATA recently announced that it is planning to shut down a significant portion of the Orange Line during the summer for “system maintenance and modernization.”
alxnow.com
Police: Lanes closed on South Washington Street due to oil spill
A section of South Washington Street has been closed as the Alexandria Police Department (APD) and other city agencies respond to an oil spill. There are temporary lane closures around the 600 block of South Washington Street as officials work to clean up the spill. APD said in a release...
sungazette.news
Supervisors reject bid for pool by McLean homeowners
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 unanimously upheld county officials’ denial of a McLean couple’s request to add a rear-yard swimming pool in an environmentally sensitive area. Applicants John Zecca and Lindsy Noble, who own the nearly 1-acre lot at 917 Whann Ave., had asked...
alxnow.com
Most and least expensive homes sold in Alexandria (Jan-Feb 2023)
This past week saw 31 homes sold in Alexandria. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $172,500 while the most expensive was $2,275,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 12 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
Tens of thousands donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the murdered 64-year-old Metro mechanic. Metro Transit Police were stationed...
Family displaced after space heater starts house fire in Dale City
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Investigators say two adults and a child were displaced after a house fire in Prince William County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Prince William County Fire and Rescue, the fire was reported in the 13000 block of Redstone Drive in Dale City. When crews...
Trash or recycle that empty pizza box? Here's what you need to know.
WASHINGTON — When it comes time to clean up, for years, it’s been a sad ending, tossing cardboard pizza boxes in the trash--because of a little grease. Turns out, that might not actually be an issue in every municipality. THE QUESTION:. Are greasy pizza boxes unrecyclable?. THE SOURCES:
