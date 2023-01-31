Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Barton Community College Foundation awards scholarships
The Barton Community College Foundation presents scholarships each year from funds received through its fundraising events, endowments and annual scholarship gifts. For the 2022-23 academic year, the Foundation has selected the following students (listed by hometown) for scholarship offers:. Albert. Peytan Butler, G.E. and Lois Alban Academic Scholarship. Kolton Maneth,...
Great Bend Eco Devo Board members tackle strategic planning
At the beginning of 2023, the Great Bend Economic Development Board and staff reflected on the organization’s previous strategic plan and top priorities. The board took a fresh look at the plan and priorities with the help of current, outgoing, as well as new board members. January 25th the group tackled the next ten years, knowing GBED’s board would be reviewing these after 2 to 3 years. The mission of the organization is simple, to improve the economic quality of life for working families of the community. However, the execution of that mission takes several different approaches, initiatives, programs, and partnerships. The group not only looked at the organization but also, the programs, projects, and again, who those partners are to move the needle. The top five areas of focus include workforce, business recruitment and expansion, entrepreneurship, downtown development, and quality of life. Workforce was at the top of mind for many at the table. Workforce is not only getting employers the people they need, it also encompasses housing and childcare.
Barton CC and Larned High School team up to offer carpentry
Barton Community College has offered dual credit courses at Larned High School since the early 2000s. Because of this partnership, some of LHS’s teachers are also Barton adjunct faculty. Students can enroll in general education courses such as college-level math and English to help get a head start on their college coursework. Now carpentry has joined the lineup.
Ellinwood couple turns coffee hobby into new business
Sometimes hobbies turn into the best jobs. Donita Zamarripa was a barista years ago and turned that job into a hobby of making her own custom-flavored coffees. Then she taught Charles Hawkins some of her tricks. When the couple served their drinks for Hawkins' mother at a recent birthday party, a business idea was born. On Thursday, the Crazy Wolf Coffee trailer officially opened in the parking lot at Nana's Place, 114 E. Santa Fe Blvd in Ellinwood.
Juvenile Services looking at new program to teach life skills
In one popular television comedy, a character is caught using dish soap as shampoo. The scene is funny to the audience, but for the character, it was the only soap available growing up and that's all he knew. That situation is not so uncommon in real life. Jack Bowman is the new program advocate with 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services, and he's pushing for a new Adulting 101 class to teach some of those basic life skills to justice-involved juveniles.
Great Bend City Attorney: It’s a digital world
The City of Great Bend contracted out the city attorney and prosecutor positions in November 2021 after Bob Suelter retired from the position. Allen Glendening, with local law firm Watkins Calcara, spent almost a year as the contracted city attorney on a part-time basis. Last November, Glendenning was named Great Bend’s full-time attorney and prosecutor as he wanted to transition away from his current practice.
🎙City Edition: Mayor Schmidt and Interim Administrator Burns
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Mayor Cody Schmidt and Interim City Administrator Logan Burns that aired Feb. 1, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Kansas commits $304M to chip plant to lure federal funds
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory, but the project won't go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation's chip-making capacity. Gov. Laura Kelly...
Great Bend Mayor enjoying the ride; undecided on future term
It has been just over three years with Cody Schmidt serving as the Great Bend Mayor. The 2004 Great Bend High School graduate acknowledged that he has enjoyed the successes and challenges that have come with the position, but he is unsure if he’ll seek a third term in this upcoming fall election.
Barton Commission holds funding to outside agencies to previous figures
The Barton County Commission decided last year to cinch its wallet for funding requests to outside agencies. At Wednesday's meeting, the body put that ideal into action regarding matching funds for the SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging (SWKAAA). County Director of Operations Matt Patzner presented the request to the commission.
Woman dies in pickup rollover crash on Kansas highway
RENO COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Laura R. Manwarren, 45, Ozark, Missouri, was southbound on Kansas 14 four miles south of Sterling. The pickup left the roadway. The driver...
Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State 70-61. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars, who trailed by six midway through the second half. Jamal Shead added 13 points and seven assists. Five players scored in double digits to help Houston win its third straight since a one-point loss to Temple. Jaykwon Walton equaled his career high with 24 points for the Shockers.
Lady Panther bowlers sneak past Dodge City
Thursday's Western Athletic Conference bowling action was close - at least by the numbers. The Dodge City girls outshot Great Bend 2,195 to 2,168, but the Lady Panthers dominated the Bakers side of the competition to win the match 10-3. The Panther boys were outscored 2,321 pins to 2,249, falling 9-4 overall.
Walker rallies No. 3 Houston past Wichita State, 70-61
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the...
Police: Suspects took $1500 in merchandise from Kan. Boot store
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and are asking for help to identify suspects. Security camera show three individuals who over the past few days have stolen $1,500.00 in merchandise from Boot Barn at 6501 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita. If you recognize these thieves please...
Barton Co. Health Department benefitting from electronic records
Sometimes organizations have to spend a little to save a little. Wednesday morning, Barton County Health Department Director Karen Winkelman asked the commission for approval to pay $29,731 for another annual subscription to the Nightingale Notes electronic medical record (EMR) program utilized by the department. "We purchased this in December...
Boil water advisory issued for the City of Ellsworth
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Ellsworth public water supply system located in Ellsworth County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
Police ID Kan. woman who died after car strikes, vaults concrete wall
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend crash have identified the woman who died as 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 7:30a.m. Sunday, a 2012 Honda Accord driven by Harris was westbound on Kellogg near Washington Street, according to Ditch. The...
Police release suspect information after Kan. jewelry store robbed
SALINE COUNTY —Police are looking for two men who robbed a downtown Salina jewelry store late Tuesday afternoon. Just after 5p.m., police were called to Vernon Jewelers, 123 N. Santa Fe Avenue in Salina, for the report of a robbery. An employee told officers that two Black men entered...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0