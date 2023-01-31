At the beginning of 2023, the Great Bend Economic Development Board and staff reflected on the organization’s previous strategic plan and top priorities. The board took a fresh look at the plan and priorities with the help of current, outgoing, as well as new board members. January 25th the group tackled the next ten years, knowing GBED’s board would be reviewing these after 2 to 3 years. The mission of the organization is simple, to improve the economic quality of life for working families of the community. However, the execution of that mission takes several different approaches, initiatives, programs, and partnerships. The group not only looked at the organization but also, the programs, projects, and again, who those partners are to move the needle. The top five areas of focus include workforce, business recruitment and expansion, entrepreneurship, downtown development, and quality of life. Workforce was at the top of mind for many at the table. Workforce is not only getting employers the people they need, it also encompasses housing and childcare.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO