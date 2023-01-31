ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Great Bend Post

Barton Community College Foundation awards scholarships

The Barton Community College Foundation presents scholarships each year from funds received through its fundraising events, endowments and annual scholarship gifts. For the 2022-23 academic year, the Foundation has selected the following students (listed by hometown) for scholarship offers:. Albert. Peytan Butler, G.E. and Lois Alban Academic Scholarship. Kolton Maneth,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Eco Devo Board members tackle strategic planning

At the beginning of 2023, the Great Bend Economic Development Board and staff reflected on the organization’s previous strategic plan and top priorities. The board took a fresh look at the plan and priorities with the help of current, outgoing, as well as new board members. January 25th the group tackled the next ten years, knowing GBED’s board would be reviewing these after 2 to 3 years. The mission of the organization is simple, to improve the economic quality of life for working families of the community. However, the execution of that mission takes several different approaches, initiatives, programs, and partnerships. The group not only looked at the organization but also, the programs, projects, and again, who those partners are to move the needle. The top five areas of focus include workforce, business recruitment and expansion, entrepreneurship, downtown development, and quality of life. Workforce was at the top of mind for many at the table. Workforce is not only getting employers the people they need, it also encompasses housing and childcare.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton CC and Larned High School team up to offer carpentry

Barton Community College has offered dual credit courses at Larned High School since the early 2000s. Because of this partnership, some of LHS’s teachers are also Barton adjunct faculty. Students can enroll in general education courses such as college-level math and English to help get a head start on their college coursework. Now carpentry has joined the lineup.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Ellinwood couple turns coffee hobby into new business

Sometimes hobbies turn into the best jobs. Donita Zamarripa was a barista years ago and turned that job into a hobby of making her own custom-flavored coffees. Then she taught Charles Hawkins some of her tricks. When the couple served their drinks for Hawkins' mother at a recent birthday party, a business idea was born. On Thursday, the Crazy Wolf Coffee trailer officially opened in the parking lot at Nana's Place, 114 E. Santa Fe Blvd in Ellinwood.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Juvenile Services looking at new program to teach life skills

In one popular television comedy, a character is caught using dish soap as shampoo. The scene is funny to the audience, but for the character, it was the only soap available growing up and that's all he knew. That situation is not so uncommon in real life. Jack Bowman is the new program advocate with 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services, and he's pushing for a new Adulting 101 class to teach some of those basic life skills to justice-involved juveniles.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Attorney: It’s a digital world

The City of Great Bend contracted out the city attorney and prosecutor positions in November 2021 after Bob Suelter retired from the position. Allen Glendening, with local law firm Watkins Calcara, spent almost a year as the contracted city attorney on a part-time basis. Last November, Glendenning was named Great Bend’s full-time attorney and prosecutor as he wanted to transition away from his current practice.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas commits $304M to chip plant to lure federal funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory, but the project won't go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation's chip-making capacity. Gov. Laura Kelly...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State 70-61. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars, who trailed by six midway through the second half. Jamal Shead added 13 points and seven assists. Five players scored in double digits to help Houston win its third straight since a one-point loss to Temple. Jaykwon Walton equaled his career high with 24 points for the Shockers.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Panther bowlers sneak past Dodge City

Thursday's Western Athletic Conference bowling action was close - at least by the numbers. The Dodge City girls outshot Great Bend 2,195 to 2,168, but the Lady Panthers dominated the Bakers side of the competition to win the match 10-3. The Panther boys were outscored 2,321 pins to 2,249, falling 9-4 overall.
DODGE CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Walker rallies No. 3 Houston past Wichita State, 70-61

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Boil water advisory issued for the City of Ellsworth

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Ellsworth public water supply system located in Ellsworth County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
ELLSWORTH, KS
