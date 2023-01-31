Read full article on original website
eatitandlikeit.com
Coming Very Soon: Waters Café
Clinton Edminister can best be described as a fixture on Savannah’s civic scene. For years he’s been a business owner in the Starland District. Ever an advocate for development growth outside of Savannah’s historic district, he’s decided to put his money where his mouth is once again.
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Bananas, The Jinx, and Savannah Bee Company get busy moving to new home bases
While some people binge Netflix, I binge building permits and meeting agendas. This column is based on what I find. Savannah Bananas making move towards new home base. Plans are also moving forward for the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters at 2934 Bee Road, with the submission this month of a building permit application and renovation plans.
WBBJ
Old Country Store to host unique Valentine’s experience
JACKSON, Tenn. — Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store is preparing to host a unique Valentine’s dinner experience. The third annual Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for couples will be held from Monday, February 13 through Wednesday, February 15 at the 1837 Providence House. Seatings for the three...
Savannah Black Heritage Festival returns for 34th year with in-person events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage is back with in-person events. This year’s theme is The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives. This is a special year for the festival because it is honoring what would have been the 100th birthday of civil rights giant and […]
wtoc.com
Gov. Kemp announces auto parts supplier building facility in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A global auto parts supplier that makes both interior and exterior parts is set to bring more than 700 new jobs to Chatham County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made that announcement Wednesday. The company known as Seoyon is expected to invest almost $76 million in a...
WJCL
'We want this company gone': Ogeecheeton Community pushing back against company, citing health
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Ogeecheeton Community is pushing back against a company they believe has been contributing to toxins in their area for decades. Johnnie M. Law says her husband’s mother moved into the neighborhood in 1926. “We want this company gone,” said Law. That’s more than...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Tennessee should be on your list of places to eat.
WJCL
Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record
MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
WBBJ
Ray Condray to announce candidacy for Jackson mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ray Condray is set to announce that he is running for Mayor of Jackson. In a news release on Wednesday, Condray says on February 4, he will join family and his supporters outside City Hall to announce his campaign. “I’m running for mayor because I believe...
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
wpln.org
‘It’s been a never-ending cycle’: Inside the confusion and heartache of one family’s experience with Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
14-year-old Kendra Pruitt cradles her cell phone to her ear as she tries to find a quiet place to talk in her foster home two hours away from Nashville in Jackson, Tennessee. “The other foster kids just got back in the house,” she says, “So I have to come in the bathroom.”
courieranywhere.com
Will Hardin County Schools close Tuesday?
UPDATE, JAN. 31 – School is canceled for today. ORIGINAL STORY – Hardin County Director of Schools Michael Davis wants parents to be prepared should inclement weather cancel classes on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Davis said he will be watching the forecast closely to determine whether schools will be...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia cop, 19, resigns after suspension for religious post on gay marriage: 'Dangerous precedent'
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer who was investigated for a religious social media post that claimed "there's no such thing" as gay marriage said he felt pressured to resign after he was told he could be fired for sharing his beliefs. Jacob Kersey, 19, who quit...
WBBJ
THP: Man killed in crash along I-40 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A two vehicle collision along the interstate led to the death of a Tennessee man. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, two vehicles — one westbound and the other eastbound — were traveling along Interstate 40 when they collided.
wtva.com
Ice Storm Warning issued for Lafayette, Alcorn, Tippah counties
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lafayette, Alcorn and Tippah counties. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Union, Yalobusha, Tishomingo, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Calhoun and Grenada counties. Some travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, especially to our Northwest. Temperatures started off cold this morning with breezy weather....
