Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

eatitandlikeit.com

Coming Very Soon: Waters Café

Clinton Edminister can best be described as a fixture on Savannah’s civic scene. For years he’s been a business owner in the Starland District. Ever an advocate for development growth outside of Savannah’s historic district, he’s decided to put his money where his mouth is once again.
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Bananas, The Jinx, and Savannah Bee Company get busy moving to new home bases

While some people binge Netflix, I binge building permits and meeting agendas. This column is based on what I find. Savannah Bananas making move towards new home base. Plans are also moving forward for the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters at 2934 Bee Road, with the submission this month of a building permit application and renovation plans.
SAVANNAH, GA
WBBJ

Old Country Store to host unique Valentine’s experience

JACKSON, Tenn. — Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store is preparing to host a unique Valentine’s dinner experience. The third annual Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for couples will be held from Monday, February 13 through Wednesday, February 15 at the 1837 Providence House. Seatings for the three...
JACKSON, TN
WJCL

Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record

MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
MIDWAY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WBBJ

Ray Condray to announce candidacy for Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ray Condray is set to announce that he is running for Mayor of Jackson. In a news release on Wednesday, Condray says on February 4, he will join family and his supporters outside City Hall to announce his campaign. “I’m running for mayor because I believe...
JACKSON, TN
courieranywhere.com

Will Hardin County Schools close Tuesday?

UPDATE, JAN. 31 – School is canceled for today. ORIGINAL STORY – Hardin County Director of Schools Michael Davis wants parents to be prepared should inclement weather cancel classes on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Davis said he will be watching the forecast closely to determine whether schools will be...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

THP: Man killed in crash along I-40 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A two vehicle collision along the interstate led to the death of a Tennessee man. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, two vehicles — one westbound and the other eastbound — were traveling along Interstate 40 when they collided.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Ice Storm Warning issued for Lafayette, Alcorn, Tippah counties

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lafayette, Alcorn and Tippah counties. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Union, Yalobusha, Tishomingo, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Calhoun and Grenada counties. Some travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, especially to our Northwest. Temperatures started off cold this morning with breezy weather....
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS

