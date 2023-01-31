STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Monday February 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior/St. Nicholas Church both in Struthers for Jane M. DelSignore, 56, who passed away on Wednesday afternoon February 1. Jane was so brave during her battle with cancer. She stayed extremely positive throughout and was an inspiration to us all.

STRUTHERS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO