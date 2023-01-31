Read full article on original website
Kansas commits $304M to chip plant to lure federal funds
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory, but the project won't go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation's chip-making capacity. Gov. Laura Kelly...
Kansas teen with girlfriend and toddler rolls stolen SUV
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on multiple allegations after a chase and crash in a stolen SUV. Just after 3p.m. Monday, police in Wellington using a Flock tag reader identified a stolen SUV from Wichita with a tag from another Wichita location, according to Clearwater Police Chief Kirk Ives.
Police: Suspects took $1500 in merchandise from Kan. Boot store
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and are asking for help to identify suspects. Security camera show three individuals who over the past few days have stolen $1,500.00 in merchandise from Boot Barn at 6501 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita. If you recognize these thieves please...
Manhattan man hospitalized after rear-end crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Bryce Radar, 20, of Hillsboro was traveling in the 5600 Block of Eureka Drive outside Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Ford rear-ended...
Police ID Kan. woman who died after car strikes, vaults concrete wall
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend crash have identified the woman who died as 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 7:30a.m. Sunday, a 2012 Honda Accord driven by Harris was westbound on Kellogg near Washington Street, according to Ditch. The...
Police release suspect information after Kan. jewelry store robbed
SALINE COUNTY —Police are looking for two men who robbed a downtown Salina jewelry store late Tuesday afternoon. Just after 5p.m., police were called to Vernon Jewelers, 123 N. Santa Fe Avenue in Salina, for the report of a robbery. An employee told officers that two Black men entered...
Police: Attempted Kansas kidnapping "falsely reported"
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping in Hoisington say it was "falsely reported." According to a statement from Hoisington Police on Friday, "During the course of the investigation it was discovered the information was falsely reported and the case is concluded." "You have to take...
Police search for van used in alleged Kan. kidnapping attempt
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement are investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping in Hoisington. Just after 6p.m. Wednesday, a report was made to the Hoisington Police Department in reference to an attempted kidnapping in the 800 Block of W 2nd Street, according to a media release. The victim told police as...
Jury finds Kansas man guilty of double-murder
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County jury on Thursday found 37-year-old Kyle Hardwick guilty in the August 2021 deaths of 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Anstine both of Hutchinson. Hardwick was convicted of two counts of intentional and premeditated murder in the first degree and...
