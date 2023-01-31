ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Kansas teen with girlfriend and toddler rolls stolen SUV

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on multiple allegations after a chase and crash in a stolen SUV. Just after 3p.m. Monday, police in Wellington using a Flock tag reader identified a stolen SUV from Wichita with a tag from another Wichita location, according to Clearwater Police Chief Kirk Ives.
CLEARWATER, KS
Manhattan man hospitalized after rear-end crash

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Bryce Radar, 20, of Hillsboro was traveling in the 5600 Block of Eureka Drive outside Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Ford rear-ended...
MANHATTAN, KS
Police: Attempted Kansas kidnapping "falsely reported"

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping in Hoisington say it was "falsely reported." According to a statement from Hoisington Police on Friday, "During the course of the investigation it was discovered the information was falsely reported and the case is concluded." "You have to take...
HOISINGTON, KS
Jury finds Kansas man guilty of double-murder

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County jury on Thursday found 37-year-old Kyle Hardwick guilty in the August 2021 deaths of 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Anstine both of Hutchinson. Hardwick was convicted of two counts of intentional and premeditated murder in the first degree and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
