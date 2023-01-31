“At Parker’s, we’re committed to using technology to maximize the customer experience in the store, at the pump and online,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO, Greg Parker. “We decided to invest in a more robust website that shares the Parker’s story in a visually compelling way, while offering state-of-the-art functionality that enables our customers to order food online, download the Parker’s Rewards app and learn more about what makes our brand unique.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO