Read full article on original website
Related
cstoredecisions.com
Parker’s Launches Website With New Design
“At Parker’s, we’re committed to using technology to maximize the customer experience in the store, at the pump and online,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO, Greg Parker. “We decided to invest in a more robust website that shares the Parker’s story in a visually compelling way, while offering state-of-the-art functionality that enables our customers to order food online, download the Parker’s Rewards app and learn more about what makes our brand unique.”
Comments / 0