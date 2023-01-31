ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Maple Leafs To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey

The Bruins will hope to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs, and one fan can compete to win a special prize. Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Maple Leafs can play for the opportunity to win a signed David Pastrnak jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.” Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS

Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline

It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
Veteran NBA Guard Signs Deal With Celtics’ G League Affiliate

Tony Snell soon will start the process of trying to rejuvenate his NBA career in the G League. The Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the reigning Eastern Conference champions, acquired Snell through the Available Player Pool, the team announced Tuesday. Snell will take the roster spot in Maine left vacant by UMass product Trey Davis, who will move forward with his professional basketball career abroad.
Celtics Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Former Fan Favorite

The Celtics are thin at the center position outside of Robert Williams III and Al Horford, and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reportedly is inquiring about a familiar face. Boston and the Heat are interested in a reunion with Kelly Olynyk, according to Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett. The Utah...
Julian Edelman Places Huge Celtics Wager In First Massachusetts Bet

The Boston Celtics have a new biggest fan in Julian Edelman. Edelman was in Massachusetts on Tuesday, celebrating the state’s legalization of sports betting. Naturally, the Patriots legend decided to make a bet, placing $11k on the Celtics to win the 2023 NBA Finals at +360 odds. “I’m ready...
Jim Montgomery Shares Message To Bruins Ahead Of All-Star Break

The Bruins enter a well-deserved 10-day break sitting atop the NHL standings with a 39-7-5 record. Boston snapped its three-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena to close out the first half of the 2022-23 season. It was the B’s first losing streak of the year, but a little adversity only made the team stronger.
Linus Ullmark Heads To All-Star Game On High Note After Win

Linus Ullmark continues to hold down the fort for the Boston Bruins. The Black and Gold played some signature Bruins hockey in their 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs to close out the first half of the season Wednesday night. Ullmark made 33 saves on 35 shots in the...
Bruins Notes: Boston Reinstalls ‘Winning Culture’ Against Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins finished off their five-game road trip before the NHL All-Star break in winning fashion Wednesday night. Boston entered the contest losers of three straight, and whenever the Toronto Maple Leafs appeared to rally toward extending that streak, the Bruins put their foot on the gas. Pavel Zacha best exemplified that far-from-satisfied approach when he supplied back-to-back insurance goals in the third period while Boston was already ahead 3-2. Third-period struggles haunted Boston throughout the previous cold stretch, however, Zacha delivered two goals in under three minutes en route to a 5-2 Bruins win against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
Sabres D Rasmus Dahlin Added to All-Star Roster; Replaces Teammate Thompson

According to the team’s official Twitter, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been added to the 2023 NHL All-Star roster. Dahlin replaces teammate Tage Thompson, who suffered an upper-body injury during Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. This will be Dahlin’s second straight All-Star Game appearance after...
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Win Vs. Maple Leafs To Snap Skid

The Bruins go into the All-Star break with the NHL’s best record. Boston defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night 5-2 at Scotiabank Arena to snap its three-game losing skid. The Bruins looked much more like themselves and returned to their usual dominant selves in the third period...
NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season

BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
Maple Leafs Lines See Shifts Without Injured Auston Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs star center Auston Matthews remains out of the lineup with a knee injury, resulting in some line shifts for the his club. The Boston Bruins finish out their pre-All Star Break road trip in Canada on Wednesday night, as they face the Maple Leafs once again this season.
Where Bruins Stanley Cup Odds Stand Heading Into NHL All-Star Break

The Bruins hold the best record in the NHL heading into the All-Star break, and Boston will be off until next Saturday when it returns home to take on the Washington Capitals. The Black and Gold will get their chance to relax after snapping their losing streak with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Jake DeBrusk is trending toward a return as the Bruins prepare for a potential run at the Stanley Cup.
Buy or Sell: Vegas Golden Knights to Win the Western Conference

The Vegas Golden Knights are back in the playoff hunt after missing out last season, with potential value in their future prices. This team has had a lot of injuries, and we’re starting to see that again with the recent news surrounding Mark Stone. Still, this hockey team has...
Buy or Sell: Edmonton Oilers to Win the Western Conference

The Edmonton Oilers have two of the best players in the NHL and should still be considered a threat to win the Western Conference. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are superstar talents that have played a large part in carrying the Oilers to their current standing. The Oilers appeared in the Western Finals last season but were swept by the eventual Stanley Cup winners, the Colorado Avalanche.
