Albert Hammond
2d ago
finally a left leaning judge with a brain and actually applies the law correctly. I've seen quite a bit of this lately left leaning judges telling the gun grabbers they've gone to far.
Poison Idea
2d ago
it's a slippery slope if was acceptable. next would be car manufacturers that make cars that have high rates of speed. and it would be never ending.
Dre W
2d ago
When you take the oath office. You are sworn to protect the Constitution of the United States of America. Anything else Sure be considered immediate violation of oath. Fired. DFT Williams
