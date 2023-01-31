(HILLSBORO) Perhaps the most anticipated boys basketball matchup in Jefferson County during he past three weeks takes place Friday at Hillsboro as the 14-6 Hawks host the 16-3 Festus Tigers. This is the third time this season the two teams have faced each other. Hillsboro beat the Tigers January 28th 61-58 at the Bob Sechrest Park Hills Christmas Tournament while just three weeks ago, the Tigers on their home court beat Hillsboro in overtime 65-64.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO