Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Missouri General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time CapsulesTravel MavenCaledonia, MO
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escapedSan HeraldFarmington, MO
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903CJ CoombsFarmington, MO
Related
mymoinfo.com
Festus and Hillsboro Boys Basketball Square Off Friday
(HILLSBORO) Perhaps the most anticipated boys basketball matchup in Jefferson County during he past three weeks takes place Friday at Hillsboro as the 14-6 Hawks host the 16-3 Festus Tigers. This is the third time this season the two teams have faced each other. Hillsboro beat the Tigers January 28th 61-58 at the Bob Sechrest Park Hills Christmas Tournament while just three weeks ago, the Tigers on their home court beat Hillsboro in overtime 65-64.
mymoinfo.com
South Iron Teams Remain #1 in Coaches State Basketball Rankings With Several More Local Schools Near Top
(Farmington) The latest state high school basketball rankings were released Wednesday by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association and we still have several local teams at the top or near the top in their respective class. In girls Class 1, South Iron remains number 1 in the state. In Class 2...
mymoinfo.com
Denna Fetters – Service 2/5/23 2 p.m.
Denna Fetters of Farmington died February 1st at the age of 80. The funeral service will be held on Sunday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation will be held on Sunday from noon until the time of service at 2.
mymoinfo.com
Myrtle “Dene” Woods – Memorial Visitation 2/4/23 1 p.m.
Myrtle “Dene” Woods of Farmington died January 30th at the age of 81. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday afternoon from 1 to 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel, followed by a fellowship dinner at 3:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Michael Paul Civey – Service 2/4/23 At 5 P.M.
Michael Paul Civey of Caledonia died Tuesday at the age of 54. A memorial service will be held Saturday evening at 5 o’clock at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Michael Civey is Saturday afternoon from 3 until 5 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
mymoinfo.com
Malibu Tan of Farmington Is New Business This Year On Bids For Bargains
(Farmington) A new business on Bids for Bargains on Regional Radio is Malibu Tan in Farmington. They are offering a Red Light Therapy Flex Package valued at 130-dollars. Owner Kayla Nichols describes what you’ll get if you are the low bidder. Nichols uses this therapy bed and we asked...
mymoinfo.com
Kenneth Eugene Uding — Visitation 2/2/23 4 P.M. until 8 P.M.
Kenneth Eugene Uding of DeSoto passed away on Saturday, he was 60 years old. The visitation for Kenneth Uding will be Thursday (2/2) evening from 4 until 8 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Sandra L. LaBriere — Memorial Gathering 2/10/23 10 A.M. until 1:30 P.M.
Sandra L. LaBriere of Belleville passed away Tuesday, January 31st, she was 71 years old. A memorial gathering for Sandra LaBriere will be Friday (2/10) morning from 10 until 1:30 in the afternoon at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto. Interment will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man, Cadet pair hurt in crash
A Hillsboro man and a Cadet man and woman were injured Sunday evening, Jan. 29, at Hwy. A and Pioneer Road east of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:55 p.m., Charles A. Voigt, 65, of Hillsboro was driving west in a 2011 Ford F-350 and turned into the path of an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Zachary R. O’Neail, 32, of Cadet. The front of the Chevrolet struck the right side of the Ford, the report said.
mymoinfo.com
Frankie Ray Patton — No Services
Frankie Ray Patton of Pevely passed away January 25th, he was 73 years old. There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Marcia Parson Thompson – Services 2/2/23 At 1 P.M.
Marcia Parson Thompson of Fredericktown died Monday at the age of 77. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock in the Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Interment will be at Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Marcia Thompson is Thursday from 11 until 1 at Follis &...
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
mymoinfo.com
Carolyn Claudette Brunson – Celebration of Life – 02/04/23 at 1 p.m.
Carolyn Claudette Brunson of Park Hills died January 27th at the age of 75. A celebration of life will be held Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Desloge V.F.W. at 399 West Oak Street.
mymoinfo.com
Margaret Cantrell – Service 2/4/23 11 a.m.
Margaret Cantrell of Farmington died January 30th at the age of 66. The funeral service will be held on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. There will be two visitation periods: Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to...
Did you win? Two St. Louis area tickets match huge Powerball prizes
The Missouri Lottery is looking for two Powerball players who won large prizes over the weekend.
mymoinfo.com
James Ely – Service 2/6/23 2 p.m.
James Ely of Desloge died January 31 at the age of 75. The funeral service will be held on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will precede the funeral on Monday, and will last from 11 a.m. until 2.
Red Bud man wins $1.9 million in Waterloo Queen of Hearts
At the start of Tuesday night, everyone knew there would be a guaranteed millionaire at the Queen of Hearts drawing in Waterloo, Illinois, but no one knew how long it would take.
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
Kait 8
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Wednesday, 2/1/23
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St. In Bonne Terre Sells Fully Tested, Reconditioned And Meticulously Cleaned, Pre-Owned Washers,...
Comments / 0