Farmington, MO

Festus and Hillsboro Boys Basketball Square Off Friday

(HILLSBORO) Perhaps the most anticipated boys basketball matchup in Jefferson County during he past three weeks takes place Friday at Hillsboro as the 14-6 Hawks host the 16-3 Festus Tigers. This is the third time this season the two teams have faced each other. Hillsboro beat the Tigers January 28th 61-58 at the Bob Sechrest Park Hills Christmas Tournament while just three weeks ago, the Tigers on their home court beat Hillsboro in overtime 65-64.
Denna Fetters – Service 2/5/23 2 p.m.

Denna Fetters of Farmington died February 1st at the age of 80. The funeral service will be held on Sunday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation will be held on Sunday from noon until the time of service at 2.
Myrtle “Dene” Woods – Memorial Visitation 2/4/23 1 p.m.

Myrtle “Dene” Woods of Farmington died January 30th at the age of 81. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday afternoon from 1 to 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel, followed by a fellowship dinner at 3:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Farmington.
Michael Paul Civey – Service 2/4/23 At 5 P.M.

Michael Paul Civey of Caledonia died Tuesday at the age of 54. A memorial service will be held Saturday evening at 5 o’clock at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Michael Civey is Saturday afternoon from 3 until 5 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Sandra L. LaBriere — Memorial Gathering 2/10/23 10 A.M. until 1:30 P.M.

Sandra L. LaBriere of Belleville passed away Tuesday, January 31st, she was 71 years old. A memorial gathering for Sandra LaBriere will be Friday (2/10) morning from 10 until 1:30 in the afternoon at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto. Interment will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.
Hillsboro man, Cadet pair hurt in crash

A Hillsboro man and a Cadet man and woman were injured Sunday evening, Jan. 29, at Hwy. A and Pioneer Road east of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:55 p.m., Charles A. Voigt, 65, of Hillsboro was driving west in a 2011 Ford F-350 and turned into the path of an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Zachary R. O’Neail, 32, of Cadet. The front of the Chevrolet struck the right side of the Ford, the report said.
Frankie Ray Patton — No Services

Frankie Ray Patton of Pevely passed away January 25th, he was 73 years old. There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Marcia Parson Thompson – Services 2/2/23 At 1 P.M.

Marcia Parson Thompson of Fredericktown died Monday at the age of 77. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock in the Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Interment will be at Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Marcia Thompson is Thursday from 11 until 1 at Follis &...
Margaret Cantrell – Service 2/4/23 11 a.m.

Margaret Cantrell of Farmington died January 30th at the age of 66. The funeral service will be held on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. There will be two visitation periods: Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to...
James Ely – Service 2/6/23 2 p.m.

James Ely of Desloge died January 31 at the age of 75. The funeral service will be held on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will precede the funeral on Monday, and will last from 11 a.m. until 2.
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Wednesday, 2/1/23

(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St. In Bonne Terre Sells Fully Tested, Reconditioned And Meticulously Cleaned, Pre-Owned Washers,...
