Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans LocationMadocNew Orleans, LA
French Quarter Festival to celebrate its 40th anniversary in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
Traveling tour bus museum brings African American history to Louisiana parishes
The next stop for the Finding Our Roots African American Traveling Museum is Nichols University. T
papermag.com
Big Freedia Is Opening a Hotel
Big Freedia was already a good enough reason to pay New Orleans a visit — but you'll soon have a place to stay there as well. The Queen of Bounce recently unveiled plans to open a new hybrid music venue, restaurant and micro boutique hotel near the heart of historic downtown New Orleans. Tentatively called Hotel Freedia (although not naming it The Bounce House feels like a huge missed opportunity), the artist has announced they are moving forward with plans to open the new venue near Decatur and Frenchmen streets just in time for Mardi Gras next year.
Mckinley High School students decorate coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mckinley High School students are showing off their art skills this Mardi Gras season with decorated throws. The young artists are decorating 500 coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu parade. Students are designing the coconuts for two groups, the Walking Warriors, and Zulu Tramps. Talented...
New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger
New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state.
Superdome celebrates Beyoncé with 2nd line
To celebrate the news that superstar performer Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to New Orleans, the Superdome is holding a second line parade tonight.
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?
My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana
Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
tmpresale.com
Future And Friends – One Big Party Tours concert in New Orleans, LA Mar 9th, 2023 – pre-sale password
The new Future And Friends – One Big Party Tour presale password is now open to members!. This is a great chance for you to buy Future And Friends – One Big Party Tour concert tickets ahead of the general public. If you do not buy your tickets...
Locals in barber shop react to new NOPD crime fighting plan
NEW ORLEANS — The crime in the city often comes up in regular conversations as it impacts so many New Orleanians. As the interim NOPD chief laid out her plans, locals shared their thoughts. Stan Norwood is a barber at Dennis' Barber Shop. He works to mentor his young...
WDSU
Goodwill store opens on the Westbank
NEW ORLEANS — A new Goodwill store has opened on the Westbank on Thursday. The store will use its proceeds to help people with disabilities, and those who were recently released from prison find jobs. WDSU Reporter Eli Brand reports from the grand opening.
myneworleans.com
Men and Women of Fashion: Prix d’Elegance
“The arts provide us with not only beauty and appreciation of talent but also limitless boundaries to transcend established goals of giving more than we receive with our philanthropic endeavors.”. This spring the style-savvy Men and Women of Fashion members again take their choice cause to the catwalk for a...
Truck smashes through convenience store window; Burglars make off with ATM
NEW ORLEANS — ATM thieves have struck again in New Orleans. This time it happened Uptown at a gas station convenience store. Workers at the Tchoup Stop spent the day cleaning up. According to a store employee, security video shows a white Ford pickup truck with a metal bumper...
theadvocate.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 110 near Scenic...
Woman grazed by bullet following a shooting in St. Claude area
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the St. Claude area Wednesday (Feb. 1st).
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
NOLA.com
2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say
Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
At Warren Easton High School, there’s a classroom with a New Orleans view
Check out how these NOLA students are ready to check you in.
NOPD and Tchoupitoulas business owner searching for stolen ATM
According to the NOPD, the incident happened early Thursday morning in the 5600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
Comments / 0