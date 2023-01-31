ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papermag.com

Big Freedia Is Opening a Hotel

Big Freedia was already a good enough reason to pay New Orleans a visit — but you'll soon have a place to stay there as well. The Queen of Bounce recently unveiled plans to open a new hybrid music venue, restaurant and micro boutique hotel near the heart of historic downtown New Orleans. Tentatively called Hotel Freedia (although not naming it The Bounce House feels like a huge missed opportunity), the artist has announced they are moving forward with plans to open the new venue near Decatur and Frenchmen streets just in time for Mardi Gras next year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?

My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana

Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
GRAND ISLE, LA
WDSU

Goodwill store opens on the Westbank

NEW ORLEANS — A new Goodwill store has opened on the Westbank on Thursday. The store will use its proceeds to help people with disabilities, and those who were recently released from prison find jobs. WDSU Reporter Eli Brand reports from the grand opening.
myneworleans.com

Men and Women of Fashion: Prix d’Elegance

“The arts provide us with not only beauty and appreciation of talent but also limitless boundaries to transcend established goals of giving more than we receive with our philanthropic endeavors.”. This spring the style-savvy Men and Women of Fashion members again take their choice cause to the catwalk for a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say

Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy