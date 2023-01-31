Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Low-income renters exploited in Memphis, says organizerEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Yardbarker
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
Yardbarker
Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about star player
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of...
Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years'
James' words came after the Los Angeles Lakers' big overtime victory on the road Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. James finished the contest with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season and he's now only 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks
Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket and was knocked to the ground. He rolled over and whacked Mitchell in the groin, sparking a skirmish between the two (video here).
Insider reveals reason behind Kyrie Irving's trade request from Nets
On Friday, Kyrie Irving set the NBA world into a frenzy after news broke that the eight-time All-Star had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. NBA insider Chris Haynes provided some clarity to the situation, revealing the reason why Irving wants out of Brooklyn. According to Haynes, Irving felt...
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Damian Lillard gets 100% real about savage mindset that proved too much for Ja Morant, Grizzlies
The Portland Trail Blazers were too much for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, utilizing a team-high 42 points from superstar Damian Lillard en route to the team’s first road win of 2023. After failing to win a game away from home in over a month...
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
hypebeast.com
Ja Morant and Nike Are Ready to Leap Over the Competition With the Ja 1
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is a walking highlight reel. He’s one of the NBA’s brightest new stars, and now his stardom is set to increase thanks to his first signature shoe with. , the Ja 1. Announced on Christmas Day of last year, the Ja 1 encapsulates...
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk
“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Yardbarker
Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about one thing in extension talks with Nets
We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.
We asked NBA reporters about Danny Green and how he'll make Grizzlies, Ja Morant better
The newest toy tends to be the shiniest, so Danny Green’s light is sparkling right now. The 13-year NBA veteran is expected to make his debut for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday (6 p.m., Bally Sports) against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green has been recovering from surgery after tearing his ACL and LCL in the playoffs last season while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. ...
Yardbarker
Can the Nuggets reach true heavyweight status?
It’s just one game, sure—and it’s really only one half—and it goes against the whole Nikola Jokic thesis to put too much weight into a prime-time TV showdown in January. But something important was on display when his Denver Nuggets lost a road game to a highly galvanized Philadelphia 76ers team, behind Joel Embiid’s 47-point performance. Forget the MVP race; that stuff is for the birds, just another way for scale-based broadcasts to whittle a complex game down to comparisons between individuals, enriching themselves while making everyone who tunes in stupider.
Yardbarker
Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving posts cryptic tweet before trade request
NBA All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets couldn’t agree on an extension. So, the inevitable has arrived sooner than in summer. Irving wanted to move from his hometown team Nets, with less than a week left before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to multiple reports. The...
Yardbarker
Report: The Utah Jazz show interest in Cam Reddish
Cam Reddish is out of the rotation in New York and has been — ostensibly — since he arrived. With him on the trading block, numerous teams have thrown their hat in the ring. Most recently, the Utah Jazz has shown interest in the 23-year-old, per Sideline Sources’ Wenzell Ortiz.
Yardbarker
Restaurant posts amazing offer to Giannis Antetokounmpo after 54-point performance
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to victory on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Once down by 21 points, Giannis led the Bucks in a stunning comeback pulling out a 106-105 victory. The two-time MVP had 54 points, 19 rebounds and two assists. Afterward, Giannis joked to the...
Yardbarker
Are the Suns favorites to land Kyrie Irving in trade sweepstakes?
While a trio of teams has already jumped to the forefront of the brand-new Kyrie Irving trade market, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly the favorites to actually get a deal done with the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving dropped a bomb on the NBA world Friday when it was reported that...
Yardbarker
Watch: 5 ejected after wild fight between Timberwolves, Magic
Rivers had just missed a 3-pointer and looked to be reacting to something said from the Magic bench when Bamba stepped up and a melee was born. After reviewing the play, the refs ejected Rivers, Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels of the Timberwolves, along with Bamba and Jalen Suggs of the Magic.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. As such, he is uniquely qualified to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this...
