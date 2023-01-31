ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Coast Guard searches for missing family near Biloxi Bay

By Kylee Bond
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9uQg_0kXeEFoH00

BILOXI, Miss. ( WGNO ) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing family near Biloxi Bay after officials say they did not return from a boating trip Monday evening.

Crews are currently searching the area for:

  • Victoria Elizabeth Farr (Age 42)
  • Richard Allen (37)
  • Piper Nicole Farr (12)
  • Chase Jaxon Craig (11)

The family was aboard a 19-foot red and white Mako skiff, which officials are also searching for.

According to a statement from the USCG Heartland office, a family friend contacted authorities around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. They told detectives that the family was expected to return around 8 p.m. the night before but had not been seen or heard from. It’s unclear if the family is from the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQupF_0kXeEFoH00

It was later learned that the family’s truck and boat trailer were found unattended at the Lake Mars Pier in Biloxi.

We’re told crews are conducting both a marine and aerial search of the area. Agencies assisting in the search include:

  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile
  • Coast Guard Station Gulfport
  • Mississippi Department of Marine Resources
  • National Park Service
  • Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Richton home damaged in Wednesday afternoon fire

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The home of a Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputy and Richton Police Department officer was majorly damaged in a fire Wednesday afternoon. According to family members, the fire started around 2 p.m. at the home on 701 Bay Avenue in Richton. The home belonged to...
RICHTON, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Waveland man charged in Florida cold case

Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast on Thursday announced the arrest of a Waveland man in connection with a 1987 Florida cold case. Michael Lapniewski Jr., 55, of Waveland was arrested and charged with one count of first degree murder on Jan. 26, Prendergast said in a press release. “The arrest...
WAVELAND, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
GREENE COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
tourcounsel.com

Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi

Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
BILOXI, MS
mageenews.com

Gulfport Man and Woman Sentenced Regarding Harboring of Illegal Aliens

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Gulfport, Miss. – A Gulfport man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, a $10,000 fine and $5,100 in special assessments for harboring illegal aliens within the United States. Additionally, a Chinese citizen, who is a Permanent Resident Alien of the U.S. and had been living in Gulfport, was sentenced to 5 years of federal probation and a $5,000 fine for misprision of a felony regarding the harboring of illegal aliens. Both of the defendants also were ordered to forfeit to the United States a house and land in D’Iberville, Mississippi, which had been used to harbor the aliens.
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

Ocean Springs Elks parade expected to draw another massive crowd

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade returned to massive, raucous crowds last year after a COVID-induced hiatus in 2021. There’s every reason to expect more of the same when the 47th Elks parade rolls this Saturday. The parade typically draws tens of thousands of...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
NOLA.com

Body found along Slidell area road identified by St. Tammany Coroner

A man who was found dead near Slidell early Monday morning has been identified by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office as 57-year-old Chris Warren, according to a news release. He was a Slidell resident. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office received a call that a body had been discovered...
SLIDELL, LA
Mississippi Press

No bail for St. Martin man accused of trying to kill stepfather

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his stepfather multiple times last Thursday remains in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after turning himself in late last Friday afternoon. Jordan Quentin Davis is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of 32-year-old Derrick Darnell Banks in a Comstock...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson County Tuesday morning. The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Franklin Creek Road exit (Exit 75), according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. This is near the Alabama state line. MHP says the truck, carrying...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Rouses to open 1st Biloxi store

Rouses Markets plans to open its first store in Biloxi, Mississippi, the grocer announced. The 60,000-square-foot location, previously home to a Winn-Dixie store, will undergo a full remodel, CEO Donny Rouse said in a statement late last week. Construction is expected to start in April, with an opening slated for spring 2024.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

51K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy