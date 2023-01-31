ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

You’d Rather Stay Home Than Travel? It’s True in Washington State

Apparently if you are a resident of Washington State you are a homebody. You don't like to travel much according to new research that shows Washington is the state least interested in traveling. Officials at Family Destinations Guide https://familydestinationsguide.com/ did the research by analyzing information from Google or Google trends data over the last 12 months.
Some of the Best Authentic Tacos in WA are Found at a Gas Station?!

Living in the Pacific Northwest there is no shortage of great Mexican food. Not just Mexican food in general but you can find food found from different regions of Mexico at many places in Washington state and especially the Yakima Valley. There's one spot that many locals know has the hook up for great tacos and burritos. You won't find it at a full-on restaurant or even a taco truck, but at a gas station.
Do You Qualify For $1,200 From the State of Washington?

There's a new tax credit for struggling Washington families. Times have been tough for a lot of good people lately. I still remember how much it meant to me to get my COVID relief checks back in 2020. For people who are finding it difficult to provide for their families despite working full-time, the Washington State Department of Revenue has unveiled a new tax credit that aims to be of assistance to working families. It's called the Working Families Tax Credit and eligible applicants can receive a tax credit of up to $1,200.
4 Million Washingtonians Now Qualify For Free Or Discounted Hospital Care

According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office (AGO), 4 million Washingtonians now qualifying for free or discounted care at hospitals across state thanks to legislation passed the state Legislature last year. Medical debt is a serious issue for many Americans, nationwide about two-thirds of individuals who file for...
Don’t forget to check for your missing money

Whether it’s from an uncashed check, unused gift certificate or forgotten safety deposit box, everyone loves finding their money. On Feb. 1, the Washington State Department of Revenue (DOR) is partnering with the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators for the third annual Unclaimed Property Day. This day raises awareness of unclaimed property nationwide and encourages people to search for and claim their lost money.
Applications now being accepted for the Working Families Tax Credit

The Washington State Department of Revenue has begun accepting applications for the Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC). Up to 400,00 eligible Washington workers and their families may receive money back this year. The new program returns a portion of sales tax paid each year and is modeled after the federal...
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tests positive for COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of the Governor announced Wednesday in a statement that Gov. Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19. According to the statement, Inslee is experiencing very mild symptoms including a mild cough, and he will continue working and taking meetings virtually. This is the second time...
This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State

If you walk into a bakery or cafe, chances are you'll find croissants on display. These famous French pastries can be enjoyed alongside a cup of coffee, or as a stuffed breakfast sandwich. You don't even have to wait until the morning to enjoy croissants. Most places will bake them fresh and offer them all day long.
