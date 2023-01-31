Read full article on original website
Related
Washington State Is Finally Offering Working Family Tax Credit
It only took a little more than ten years since it was passed by the Washington State Legislature, but the Evergreen State has now come in line with a number of others when it comes to tax credits being available to low income and working families. In 2008, the Legislature...
You’d Rather Stay Home Than Travel? It’s True in Washington State
Apparently if you are a resident of Washington State you are a homebody. You don't like to travel much according to new research that shows Washington is the state least interested in traveling. Officials at Family Destinations Guide https://familydestinationsguide.com/ did the research by analyzing information from Google or Google trends data over the last 12 months.
Some of the Best Authentic Tacos in WA are Found at a Gas Station?!
Living in the Pacific Northwest there is no shortage of great Mexican food. Not just Mexican food in general but you can find food found from different regions of Mexico at many places in Washington state and especially the Yakima Valley. There's one spot that many locals know has the hook up for great tacos and burritos. You won't find it at a full-on restaurant or even a taco truck, but at a gas station.
Why the Most Expensive Tri-Cities Home for Sale is Really a Steal!
Want to explore the most expensive house for sale in Tri-Cities Washington right now? You may not know it, but the list price of over 2 million is actually a great deal!. The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Tri-Cities Washington. A list price of $2.24 million for this beautiful...
Washington State Department of Revenue launches new tax credit
SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Revenue launched a new tax credit Feb. 1 for Washington state residents. The Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) is available for individuals and families who meet certain eligibility and requirements. The WFTC is a use tax credit that low-income residents may be...
Did Washington State Really Require Drivers to Make Their Own License Plates?
Did Washington Drivers Once Have To Make Their Own License Plates?. Have you ever heard the story that in the early 1900s, Washington State required drivers to make their own license plates?. It sounds a little far-fetched, but it’s actually true. Let’s look back at this fascinating piece of...
Explore 3 of Washington State’s Most Breathtaking Scenic Drives
Washington State is home to some of the most stunning landscapes in the US. From lush forests and majestic mountains to crystal-clear lakes and gorgeous ocean beaches, there are so many breathtaking scenes to explore. I know on one road trip near Mt. Rainier we'd come around a corner and...
Do You Qualify For $1,200 From the State of Washington?
There's a new tax credit for struggling Washington families. Times have been tough for a lot of good people lately. I still remember how much it meant to me to get my COVID relief checks back in 2020. For people who are finding it difficult to provide for their families despite working full-time, the Washington State Department of Revenue has unveiled a new tax credit that aims to be of assistance to working families. It's called the Working Families Tax Credit and eligible applicants can receive a tax credit of up to $1,200.
KREM
Flight data shows 3 military aircraft from Spokane went to Montana following discovery of possible Chinese spy balloon
MONTANA, USA — According to online flight trackers, three KC-135 Stratotankers took off from Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County, circled Montana for a while, and, as of 4:30 p.m., were on their way back to Spokane. The U.S. is currently tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon seen...
seattlemedium.com
4 Million Washingtonians Now Qualify For Free Or Discounted Hospital Care
According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office (AGO), 4 million Washingtonians now qualifying for free or discounted care at hospitals across state thanks to legislation passed the state Legislature last year. Medical debt is a serious issue for many Americans, nationwide about two-thirds of individuals who file for...
Bar Owner in Washington State Admits She Talks to the Ghosts On-Site
She wants to be sure to honor the spirits who live there.
Tri-City Herald
The nine worst-rated Washington nursing homes, according to the government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation ages, the need for more nursing home care continues to grow. In Washington state, quality varies among such homes. The U.S. is estimated to have more than 70 million baby boomers, born from 1946 to 1964. By 2030, all of them will be at least 65 years old, U.S. census data shows.
Can You Legally Burn Leaves in Your Washington State Backyard?
Now that the snow is gone, there are leaves all over the Tri-Cities and Washington State. Can you burn leaves legally on your property or do you have to bag them up for the trash in Washington State?. I Grew Up in Rural Washington State. Most of my life, I...
myedmondsnews.com
Don’t forget to check for your missing money
Whether it’s from an uncashed check, unused gift certificate or forgotten safety deposit box, everyone loves finding their money. On Feb. 1, the Washington State Department of Revenue (DOR) is partnering with the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators for the third annual Unclaimed Property Day. This day raises awareness of unclaimed property nationwide and encourages people to search for and claim their lost money.
Car insurance premiums are expected to increase this year
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Car insurance rates are expected to increase this year in Washington state and across the country. The state’s Office of the Insurance Commissioner said this is because companies are having to pay more on claims. “As we see auto repair costs and damage claims go...
myedmondsnews.com
Applications now being accepted for the Working Families Tax Credit
The Washington State Department of Revenue has begun accepting applications for the Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC). Up to 400,00 eligible Washington workers and their families may receive money back this year. The new program returns a portion of sales tax paid each year and is modeled after the federal...
Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Washington spot made it on the list.
Right Turn at Red Lights Could Soon be Banned at Certain Intersections in Washington State
OLYMPIA – A Washington state Senate committee heard public testimony on Tuesday on House Bill 5514, which would make turning right at red lights in the state illegal in specific areas - within 1,000 feet of the following:. elementary or secondary school. child care center. public park or playground.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tests positive for COVID-19
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of the Governor announced Wednesday in a statement that Gov. Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19. According to the statement, Inslee is experiencing very mild symptoms including a mild cough, and he will continue working and taking meetings virtually. This is the second time...
iheart.com
This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
If you walk into a bakery or cafe, chances are you'll find croissants on display. These famous French pastries can be enjoyed alongside a cup of coffee, or as a stuffed breakfast sandwich. You don't even have to wait until the morning to enjoy croissants. Most places will bake them fresh and offer them all day long.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2