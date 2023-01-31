Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
businesswest.com
As Competition Depresses Profits, What’s Next for the Cannabis Industry?
The numbers are impressive, to be sure. Adult-use cannabis shops in Massachusetts posted close to $1.5 billion in sales in 2022, up from $1.33 billion in 2021. Since recreational sales began in late 2018, the total figure is closing in on $4 billion. That’s a big pie. The problem,...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Putting Aesthetics Into The Conversation About The Pavillion And “Surplus” Property
The Indy does a fine job of separating news, opinion, and special features. I, as a reader and occasional contributor, work hard at mushing them together. (Many commenters also do good work in blending news and opinion, to the great benefit of readers and writers. I only wish there were more commenters from differing perspectives.) This past Saturday’s edition seems ripe for some mushing. A news story about the university’s intention to build a pavilion behind the Renaissance Center and another about the town’s plans for its soon-to-be-surplus property are both generating informed and challenging comments. And the superlative team (do they even know each other?) of Steve Braun and Hetty Startup reminds us with quiet eloquence of the beauty and history of our natural and human environments.
spectrumnews1.com
State lawmakers introduce bill to bring back rent control
WORCESTER, Mass. - Several Massachusetts state lawmakers have filed a bill to bring back rent control in the state at the local level. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex & Worcester) said the bill would allow cities and towns to put limits on how much rent would increase year to year. He said right now, there's a steep rise in housing costs, especially in the city of Worcester.
amherstindy.org
Planning Board Concerned About Proposed Zoning Amendments For Multi-Family Housing
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Planning Board, February 1, 2023. This meeting was held over Zoom and recorded. It can be viewed here. Doug Marshall (Chair), Bruce Coldham, Thom Long, Karin Winter, Janet McGowan, Andrew MacDougall, and Johanna Neumann (arrived at 6:45) Staff: Chris Brestrup (Planning Director), Nate...
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
amherstindy.org
Amherst Town Officials Issue Joint Statement On The Killing Of Tyre Nichols
Town of Amherst officials issued this joint statement on February 1, 2023, on the killing ot Tyre Nichols. As Town officials responsible for public safety in the Town of Amherst, we stand united in our condemnation of the murder of Tyre Nichols by members of the Memphis Police Department. As...
Springfield City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst calls out police superintendent for suburban address
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst called out the police superintendent for writing a campaign donation check to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno linked to a suburban address, when the top cop is required by law to live in the city. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood made a...
Former Chicopee State Rep among highest paid in 2022
There's no surprise in which state representative and senator earned the most in 2022: House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, the top Democrats through whom virtually every legislative decision flows.
Boston Globe
Worcester is booming amid Boston’s housing affordability crisis. Now its home prices are soaring, too.
Proposals before Worcester’s City Council would aim to require affordable housing and legalize accessory units. For decades, Worcester has craved new development. Now, thanks to Greater Boston’s exorbitant housing prices, the city is seeing its first real building boom in recent history. But the growth hasn’t come without pain.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Public Schools to pay veterans to patrol schools, increase security
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Something new is coming to Westfield Public Schools – volunteer patrols to add an extra level of security during the school day. Westfield Public Schools will implement a new program to keep kids safe by recruiting voluntary veterans to patrol the inside and outside of schools, using their military expertise to identify any potential threats.
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
wgbh.org
New behavioral health centers will be a 'one-stop shop' for mental health wellness
In one of his last acts as governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker established 25 new behavioral health centers across the state and launched a 24/7 mental health hotline to both increase access to mental health services and lessen the burden on emergency rooms. To learn more about the centers, Greater...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Massachusetts gun laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun safety laws in place in the Bay State following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what...
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals
Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
New Week Means New Mass State Police Sobriety Checkpoints For 2/3 & 2/4
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced more sobriety checkpoints for later this week. These sobriety checkpoints are being held on different days...
amherstindy.org
A Better World Is Possible: Citizens’ Assemblies: Are They The Future Of Democracy?
The idea of citizen assemblies shares a kinship with Michael Greenebaum’s and Meg Gage’s proposals to create resident advisory committees in Amherst – something they have been advocating for since the inception of our current city form of government. Greenebaum writes that a residents’ assembly could become a significant force in Amherst, whether it was organized along the lines the Canadian examples in this piece or in some other way. It would take some organizing and maybe a bit of financing. It is worth our while to consider how that could be accomplished.
SJC to hear ACLU lawsuit against Hampden District Attorney’s Office over evidence handling
SPRINGFIELD — The state’s highest court has elected to hear a case filed by the American Civil Liberties Union over allegations the Hampden District Attorney’s Office has neglected to turn over evidence on bad cops to criminal defense attorneys. The lawsuit, filed in 2021, also alleges prosecutors...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts an you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Westfield Air Show explains why parking isn’t free this year
The Westfield Air Show returns in May but something new this year is that parking will not be free.
