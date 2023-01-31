ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Putting Aesthetics Into The Conversation About The Pavillion And “Surplus” Property

The Indy does a fine job of separating news, opinion, and special features. I, as a reader and occasional contributor, work hard at mushing them together. (Many commenters also do good work in blending news and opinion, to the great benefit of readers and writers. I only wish there were more commenters from differing perspectives.) This past Saturday’s edition seems ripe for some mushing. A news story about the university’s intention to build a pavilion behind the Renaissance Center and another about the town’s plans for its soon-to-be-surplus property are both generating informed and challenging comments. And the superlative team (do they even know each other?) of Steve Braun and Hetty Startup reminds us with quiet eloquence of the beauty and history of our natural and human environments.
State lawmakers introduce bill to bring back rent control

WORCESTER, Mass. - Several Massachusetts state lawmakers have filed a bill to bring back rent control in the state at the local level. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex & Worcester) said the bill would allow cities and towns to put limits on how much rent would increase year to year. He said right now, there's a steep rise in housing costs, especially in the city of Worcester.
Planning Board Concerned About Proposed Zoning Amendments For Multi-Family Housing

Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Planning Board, February 1, 2023. This meeting was held over Zoom and recorded. It can be viewed here. Doug Marshall (Chair), Bruce Coldham, Thom Long, Karin Winter, Janet McGowan, Andrew MacDougall, and Johanna Neumann (arrived at 6:45) Staff: Chris Brestrup (Planning Director), Nate...
The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
Westfield Public Schools to pay veterans to patrol schools, increase security

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Something new is coming to Westfield Public Schools – volunteer patrols to add an extra level of security during the school day. Westfield Public Schools will implement a new program to keep kids safe by recruiting voluntary veterans to patrol the inside and outside of schools, using their military expertise to identify any potential threats.
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Getting Answers: Massachusetts gun laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun safety laws in place in the Bay State following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what...
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals

Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
A Better World Is Possible: Citizens’ Assemblies: Are They The Future Of Democracy?

The idea of citizen assemblies shares a kinship with Michael Greenebaum’s and Meg Gage’s proposals to create resident advisory committees in Amherst – something they have been advocating for since the inception of our current city form of government. Greenebaum writes that a residents’ assembly could become a significant force in Amherst, whether it was organized along the lines the Canadian examples in this piece or in some other way. It would take some organizing and maybe a bit of financing. It is worth our while to consider how that could be accomplished.
