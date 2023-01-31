Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Tops Fair Lawn, 9-5

LITTLE FALLS, NJ -- The Clifton United tri-op ice hockey team got major contributions from its Cedar Grove contingent, which accounted for all the team's goals in a 9-5 victory over Fair Lawn Monday night.

Zach Guiffrida scored five goals for Clifton United (8-7-1), including three in the second period, when United scored five unanswered goals to take a 7-3 lead.

Ryan Montana scored three goals, and Ryan Kratz had one goal and four assists in the victory. Jonathan Montana and Leo Marzullo contributed two assists apiece in the win. Winning goalie Thomas Cannataro made 32 saves.



