Fair Lawn, NJ

Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Tops Fair Lawn, 9-5

 2 days ago

LITTLE FALLS, NJ -- The Clifton United tri-op ice hockey team got major contributions from its Cedar Grove contingent, which accounted for all the team's goals in a 9-5 victory over Fair Lawn Monday night.

Zach Guiffrida scored five goals for Clifton United (8-7-1), including three in the second period, when United scored five unanswered goals to take a 7-3 lead.

Ryan Montana scored three goals, and Ryan Kratz had one goal and four assists in the victory. Jonathan Montana and Leo Marzullo contributed two assists apiece in the win. Winning goalie Thomas Cannataro made 32 saves.

TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Sweeps Secaucus

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Michael Quimbayo’s 600 series lifted Hasbrouck Heights to a 7-0 victory over Secaucus in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match Thursday afternoon in North Arlington. Michael McGurran’s 191 was high game for the Aviators are the crush the Patriots, 723-547. The Aviators followed up with an equally dominating win in game two, despite a stoppage in the match due to technical difficulties with the lanes, defeating Secaucus 716-466.  Quimbayo rolled a 203 to lead Hasbrouck Heights. The Aviators completed the sweep with a 705-553 win over the Patriots in game three.  Quimbayo’s 209 game led the way with McGurran rolling a 204. Hasbrouck Heights 7, Secaucus 0         Michael Quimbayo 188 203 209 600 Michael McCurran 191 183 204 578 Jake Rozsa 176 159 137 472 William Munoz 168 171 155 494 Hasbrouck Heights Total 723 716 705 2144 Secaucus 547 466 553 1566
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Defeats Lyndhurst, 5-2

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – The pins were falling for Wood-Ridge, as the Blue Devils defeated Lyndhurst, 5-2, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling matchup Thursday in North Arlington.   The Blue Devils earned the win in game one with a decisive 752-613 victory over the Bears.  Nico Altamura rolled a 228 to lead the way, with Andrew Medina chipping in a 200 game to lead Wood-Ridge to the victory.  Game two went to Lyndhurst, 705-655, despite Giancarlo Valente’s 191 game.  Wood-Ridge bounced back in game three, as Medina rolled a 258 and Dylan Matawa rolled a 210 to lead the Blue Devils to aa 753-722 victory. Wood-Ridge was also able to collect the total pinfall point, defeating Lyndhurst 2160 to 2040   Wood-Ridge 5, Lyndhurst 2         Dylan Matawa 159 172 210 541 Andrew Medina 200 151 258 609 Nico Altamura 228 141 173 542 Giancarlo Valente 165 191 112 468 Wood-Ridge Total 752 655 753 2160 Lyndhurst 613 705 722 2040
LYNDHURST, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Columbia Gets by Glen Ridge, 42-40

MAPLEWOOD, NJ -- The Columbia wrestling team recorded seven pins, which were just enough for the Cougars to defeat Glen Ridge, 42-40, Wednesday night. Columbia is 10-5. Glen Ridge is 9-4. 106 Reid Ordower (C) — Pin 5:45 Sebastian Kristal (GR) 113 Jared Van Allen (C) — Pin 4:57 Aaron Amici (GR) 120 Nico Frazier (GR) — Pin 3:14 Christian Venescar (C) 126 Owen Kristal (GR) — Forfeit 132 Kenji Shimizu (C) — Pin 3:12 Blake Davidson (GR) 138 August Katz (C) — Pin 1:46 Aiden Wallace (GR) 144 Derek Mingmongkol (C) — Pin 0:25 Mac Davidson (GR) 150 Riley Walsman (C) — Pin 2:41 Sebastian Chang-D`Arcy (GR) 157 Nichols Nicholas (GR) — Pin 4:57 William Walsman (C) 165 Jake Liloia (GR) — Pin 5:22 Lukas Alexander (C) 175 Ryder Smith (GR) — Major Decision 12-1 Louis Thelemaque III (C) 190 Nicholas Alexander (C) — Pin 0:24 Emmet Bushue (GR) 215 Sean Horsky (GR) — Pin 3:25 Leo Gold (C)
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

No 6 Seed Morristown Girls Basketball Eliminated From County Tournament

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown girls basketball, the sixth seed, lost to 11-seed Hanover Park, 40-38, in overtime in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday evening. Maya Summerville led Morristown with 14 points and nine rebounds, Caroline Condon grabbed 13 rebounds and Anna Rivetti chipped in nine points and eight rebounds. The Colonials fell to 10-7 on the year and snapped a four-game winning streak. Morristown received a bye in the Preliminary Round. After tonight's win, Hanover Park will advance to face No. 3 Chatham on Saturday February 4 at Morris Knolls High School.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Bowls Past Sparta For the Win

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School bowling team hosted Sparta on Wednesday, February 1 and won 5-2. The Braves finished their three sets with a total of 2,216 from Rachel Porzilli, Vinsent Mabee, Devlin Schmid, Cera Steinwand, Brad Williams, and Salvatore Serillo. Sparta took the first set 728-647, but newton came back with an 803-768 for the second set, and finally pulled ahead for the win with the third set of 766-702. Sparta’s total was 2,198. Braves’ high game scores: Mabee with 203 Porzilli with 201 Schmid with 157 Serillo with 145 Steinwand with 125 Williams with 104 The Newton High School bowling team finishes out their 2022-2023 season with an overall and division record of 6-10.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Tops Asbury Park on Senior Night 2023

  WARREN, NJ — Senior Bryan Zhang sank six 3-pointers in his return to the court to lead Watchung Hills over Asbury Park on Senior Night and Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday, 58-35. Prior to the game the Watchung Hills seniors and their parents were recognized.  SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE And the teachers selected by each of the senior boys basketball players were honored before tip off. Each senior chose one teacher that has had a positive impact on them and helped to make their experience a positive one. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE Watchung Hills (10-8) took a 34-20 lead into the...
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Cools Off East Brunswick, 55-42, on SB Senior Night

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- Before analytics took over the sport and dictated the importance of the 3-pointer, basketball teams used to emphasize the value of points in the paint. On Senior Night in South Brunswick, the Vikings highlighted the truth of that old-school philosophy that dates farther back than any of their oldest players birth dates. Dominating the interior offensively, South Brunswick built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to a 55-42 boys basketball victory over East Brunswick Thursday night. Daniel Swirad led the Vikings with 20 points, and was the standout performer in the decisive second quarter, when he continually got free for...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: East Brunswick Topples Keansburg, 60-9

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The East Brunswick wrestling team dealt Keansburg just its third loss of the season, 60-9, on Wednesday. The Bears improved to 10-5. Keansburg is 14-3. 175 Yisreal Thomas (EB) — Decision 6-5 Riely Jankowski (K) 190 Russell Novak (EB) — Pin 1:31 Joseph Mascolino (K) 215 Benjamin Erlich (EB) — Decision 9-7 Darren Deangelo (K) 285 Michael Menture (K) — Pin 1:13 James Mallon (EB) 106 Dominick Lezark (EB) — Pin 3:38 Nicholas Pisano (K) 113 Jake Gujski (EB) — Major Decision 13-2 Gavin Blozen (K) 120 Michael Burke (K) — Decision 7-4 Rishi Nair (EB) 126 Aedan Samson-Huggins (EB) — Technical Fall (15-0) 4:59 Divine Hare (K) 132 Connor Zaimov (EB) — Injury Default Daniel Slover (K) 138 Cullen Shamy (EB) — Pin 0:31 Ianna Rodriguez (K) 144 George Crostewitz (EB) — Pin 3:08 Abraham Crus-Ramirez (K) 150 Bailey Cuomo (EB) — Decision 7-6 Shawn Retta (K) 157 Devan Monahan (EB) — Pin 1:30 William Huhn (K) 165 Sa`ar Hochman (EB) — Pin 1:03 Jayden Johnson (K)
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Union Tops Summit, 44-25

UNION, NJ -- The Union wrestling team recorded three pins and went on to a 44-25 victory over Summit on Wednesday. The Farmers improved to 7-12. Summit is 4-15. 106 Jaydon Robles (U) — Pin 5:03 Quinn McNamara (S) 120 Jake Reimold (S) — Major Decision 16-8 Macain Romain (U) 126 Woodley Auciel (U) — Forfeit 132 Ariel Azeredo (U) — Forfeit 138 Gabriel Hargrove (U) — Technical Fall (17-2) Bryan Silva (S) 144 Aidan Cross (U) — Pin 4:38 Brendan Melendez (S) 150 Zach Natale (S) — Pin 2:22 Joshua Deleon (U) 157 Samuel Gouveia (S) — Pin 2:53 Ronaldinho Martinez (U) 165 Adams Jacques (U) — Pin 2:55 Jean-Cordell Hearinger (S) 175 Chris Gomez (S) — Decision 12-6 Daniel Collin (U) 190 Aviel Hernandez (U) — Forfeit 215 Nicholas Bertolotti (U) — Decision 4-2 Shane Reasons (S) 285 Samuel Henry (S) — Pin 1:24 Obreight Ingram (U)
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Verona Dominates Against Paterson JFK, 78-6

VERONA, NJ -- The Verona wrestling team turned in a convincing performance on Senior Night with a 78-6 victory over Paterson Kennedy on Wednesday. Seniors Matt Steitz (165 lbs.), Christian Vasquez (175 lbs.) and Nick Priori (190 lbs.) all pinned their opponentsin well under three minutes.  Also recording victories via pin for Verona (7-10) were Nicolae Stanescue (134), Gavin Gonch (146), Jake Ferry (152), Joel Gonzalez (159) and John Stockelberg (285).
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament; No. 9 Madison Upsets No. 8 Morris Knolls; Dodgers Advance to Quarterfinals

MADISON, NJ - Ninth-seeded Madison (13-6) continued its strong play with a 63-52 victory over eighth- seeded Morris Knolls in the Morris County Tournament first round. The Dodgers outscored Morris Knolls 42-26 in the second half. Evan Colao put in 18 points, Jackson Maloney scored 16 points and Tommy Bland added 14. The Dodgers defeated Whippany Park in the Preliminary Round 65-46. Now Madison will advance to face No. 1 West Morris  in the Quarterfinal Round on Saturday Feb. 4   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Ridge Defeats Hunterdon Central, 62-55

BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- After each team made a sizable run in the opening half, Ridge settled in to establish the advantage in the second half and went on to defeat Hunterdon Central, 62-55, in boys basketball Thursday night. Hunterdon Central (9-12) was playing without its leading scorer, junior guard Matthew Schwartz, who averages more than 15 points a game, and Central found itself in a 16-point hole early in the second quarter. But before Ridge (14-4) could turn the game into a blowout, Hunterdon Central came back strong and made it a game with a scorching run over the last three...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Wrestling Edged Out at Morris Hills

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School wrestling team played away at Morris Hills on Wednesday, February 1 and lost a close match 38-31. The results of the matches are as follows: 106 lbs.: Ryan Bollette (N) won over Andres Villalba (MH) with a pin at 3:09 113 lbs.: Jonny Vasquez (MH) won over Jacob McConnell (N) with a pin at 0:54 120 lbs.: Jaydin Barreto (MH) won over Luke Lillo (N) with a pin at 1:46 126 lbs.: Kalan Acevedo (MH) won over Keegan Murtagh (N) with a 9-5 decision 132 lbs.: Mason Bucci (N) won over Alexander Casarrubias (MH) with a pin at 1:48 138 lbs.: James...
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Cedar Grove Wins on Senior Night

CEDAR GROVE, NJ -- The Cedar Grove wrestling team honored its nine 12th-graders with ceremonies on Senior Night on Wednesday. The Panthers then went out and defeated Paterson Eastside, 78-3. Cedar Grove seniors honored were: Christopher Babcock, Adolfo Cadillo, James Canterelli, Edmund Dakar, Christian Morrice, Mark Ratel, Preston Saraiva, AJ Soriano and Michael Willis. The Panthers are 12-7 in dual meets this season.   (Photo, from left: Mark Ratel, Asst coach Omar Erson ,Christian Morrice, Head Coach Mike Risimini, Asst Coach DJ Russo, Preston Saravia, Adolfo Cardillo, Chris Babcock, James Canterelli, MIchael Willis, AJ Soriano, Edmund Dakar, Asst. Coach Anthony Clarizio)
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Hoboken Beats BelovED Charter, 53-16

HOBOKEN, NJ -- Deandra Gutierrez' long-range shooting fueled Hoboken to a 53-16 girls basketball victory over BelovED Charter on Tuesday. Gutierrez sank five 3-pointers and finished with a 17 points for the RedWings (11-6). Emma Conway led Hoboken in scoring with 20 points. Gutierrez leads Hoboken with 33 3-point baskets this season. Conway paces the team in scoring (186 points) and rebounding (148).
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years

A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Wood-RIdge Tames Wallington, 71-31

WALLINGTON, NJ – Wood-Ridge jumped out to a 21-12 lead after one quarter, in running away to a 71-31 victory over Wallington in an NJIC boys basketball game Wednesday night at Wallington High School.  Wood-Ridge improves to 7-12 on the season, while Wallington falls to 4-15 on the season. The Blue Devils, up 11 entering the second quarter, blew open the game, outscoring the Panthers 24-3 to take a 45-13 lead into halftime. Eric Barton led Wood-Ridge with 16 points, while Ryan Lagrasta added 13 for the Blue Devils.  Jaydin Punt also added 10 points for Wood-Ridge, as eight players scored for the Blue Devils on the night.
WALLINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Things to Do in and Around Madison This Weekend; Feb. 3 - Feb. 5

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - It's going to be cold outside this weekend so bundle up and stay warm with these fun events. Have a great weekend everyone!  Friday February 3 A Quilter's Journey; A Morning with Master Quilters; Morris County Library; 10am - 12pm Free Food Distribution sponsored by Table of Hope; 299 Webro Road in Parsippany; 10:30am - 11:30am (free and open to everyone) Madison Girls Ice Hockey vs Kent Place at Barnabus Hockey House in Newark; 4pm Madison Wrestling vs Indian HIlls at Indian Hills; 6pm A Night at The Museum; Morris Museum; 7pm - 10pm Troubadour Presents Valentine's Day Extravaganza; Morrisotwn Unitarian Fellowship; 7:30pm Live...
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: New Providence's Win over Roselle Catholic Gives Pioneers Division Championship

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- In the midst of a week with a couple of high-profile opponents on the schedule, the New Providence girls basketball team nonetheless could not look past its opponent on Wednesday, Roselle Catholic. The Pioneers held Roselle Catholic scoreless in the first quarter and went on to defeat the Lions, 67-34, to clinch the Watchung Division championship of the Union County Conference. It is New Providence's fourth consecutive division crown. This could have been a "trap game" for the Pioneers, who defeated highly regarded Pope John of Sparta on Monday and who will host Ocean Township (18-1) Thursday night....
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights' Kroncke and Reyngoudt Sign Letters of Intent

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – It was Signing Day at Hasbrouck Heights High School as Ella Reyngoudt and Natalie Kroncke signed their respective National Letters of Intent to attend and play in college in 2023-24.  Reyngoudt will be playing soccer for Drew University in the fall.  A three-time Second Team All Division selection for Hasbrouck Heights, Reyngoudt returned to the Lady Aviators lineup after missing all of 2021 with an injury. “Aside from being a really good academic school, the coach was really welcoming, and the athletic community was really welcoming, and I felt really comfortable there,“ Reyndoudt explained when asked why she chose Drew. ...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

