Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' locker room message after AFC Championship Game: 'The job's not finished'

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
It was an emotional AFC Championship Game win for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The team fought through a tremendous amount of injury-related adversity with gutsy performances by the team’s brightest stars to win their third Lamar Hunt Trophy in the last four seasons.

The franchise founder’s namesake trophy is only one checkpoint on the way to the greater goal, which is to win the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes made sure to remind his teammates of that in his message to the locker room following the game.

“Real quick, real quick,” Mahomes said. “Hey, enjoy it. Enjoy it today, enjoy it tomorrow. Then we’re right back on it. The job’s not finished.”

Asked how the AFC Championship Game performance fits into his legacy in his postgame press conference, Mahomes reiterated and expanded on the message he delivered to his teammates.

“Yeah I mean it’s hard for me to comment on it,” Mahomes said. “My goal is to win the Super Bowl and obviously the AFC Championship is something that I’ll forever remember – winning that Lamar Hunt trophy at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But, to me the job’s not finished. I mean all you can think about is how are you going to get better.

“I mean we’re playing – this is a great football team that we’re going up against (the Philadelphia Eagles). I think you’ve seen that the last few weeks and this whole entire season. So, I know it’s going to take the best that we got and that’s going to take us preparing this next week and the next week after that to go out there and play our best football.”

The team will look to quickly put the AFC title game behind them as they’ve still one more game to play. They’ll rest, recover and move onto preparation for facing the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

