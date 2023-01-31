ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

101.5 WPDH

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
VISTA.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey

A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
HAZLET, NJ
94.3 The Point

8 great date spots in New Jersey

Everyone's idea of a perfect date or perfect date place is different, but with a wide array of choices in New Jersey, you are sure to find one that suits your tastes. A great resource for good places to check out is NJ Date Night run by a young couple who have really good taste and seem to have their finger on the pulse of the state and what people here would enjoy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list

How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
94.3 The Point

My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?

It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

