A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be an enjoyable way to spend a part of your day. From the deals you can get to all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey
A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
New Jersey Gets Really Surprising Ranking For Safe Driving
We have a ton of people in a small area trying to get someplace in a hurry, and our reputation as having a lot of bad drivers precedes us. But is New Jersey among the most dangerous states to drive in?. We have all the ingredients to make driving in...
All NJ Harmon stores now closing as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles
UNION — The entire Harmon chain of stores has begun shutting down for good, as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. continues to struggle with its massive debt. Additional closures were first announced by the Union based company on Friday. The remaining 30 Harmon stores statewide had going out of...
PA Native, NJ Mom Of Five Dies In Crash Headed To 2nd Job
Christine Severino, a Pennsylvania native and New Jersey mom of five, was on her way to her second job when she was killed in a car accident in Tredyffrin Township on Saturday, Jan. 28, her loved ones say. She was 41. Chrissie, as the Pennsville mom's friends and family knew her, was born…
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
If You Leave New Jersey, Here Are The Most Popular Places to Go in America
First, let me say that I have lived my entire life in New Jersey. I have traveled a lot but New Jersey is always home and has been. I love traveling and seeing other parts of the country and the world, but the Garden State is what I love and know, especially here at the Jersey Shore.
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
Walmart’s first HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast opens in NJ
NORTH BERGEN — The township’s Walmart Supercenter has partnered with New Jersey’s largest HIV Foundation, Hyacinth, to open its only HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast. HIV specialty pharmacies are integral to the care for people living with HIV, said Kathy Ahearn-O’Brien, executive director of Hyacinth. Some...
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker.
Every NJ county now under quarantine for spotted lanternfly — what that means
🔴 The quarantine zone bumps up from 13 to 21 counties. The invasive spotted lanternfly continues to expand its reach in the Garden State. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced that all 21 counties are now officially part of the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Until now,...
8 great date spots in New Jersey
Everyone's idea of a perfect date or perfect date place is different, but with a wide array of choices in New Jersey, you are sure to find one that suits your tastes. A great resource for good places to check out is NJ Date Night run by a young couple who have really good taste and seem to have their finger on the pulse of the state and what people here would enjoy.
NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list
How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
Beloved New Jersey Bakery Closes After 43 Years In Business
Another New Jersey staple has closed its doors, and although it's sad to see, I'm happy that it was on the owner's own terms. Everyone has a favorite bakery, even if sweets and baked goods aren't your things. I'm a fan of Fumosa, as well as Colonial both off 35...
My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?
It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
