Madison Music & Arts will be hosting a Virtual Disney Trivia Night on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 6:30pm. Questions will cover a variety of Disney themes: Disney parks, princesses, Star Wars, Marvel, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more!

All are welcome to join in the fun! The event is $10 per family, and there will be a prize for the winning family. Participants will need two devices to play (or use a split screen on a computer) -- one to view the question (or listen, as some are audio), and one to input their answers. To register or to learn more, visit events.madisonmusicarts.org

Madison Music & Arts is a parent-volunteer run group which advocates for and fundraises to support all visual and performing arts programs throughout Madison Public Schools. Their fundraising activities provide the basis to fund projects in all schools, in both the visual and performing arts, curricularly and extra-curricularly.

For more information, visit www.madisonmusicarts.org or contact madisonmusicarts@gmail.com



