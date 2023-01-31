ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Virtual Disney Trivia Night

By laura axler
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

Madison Music & Arts will be hosting a Virtual Disney Trivia Night on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 6:30pm. Questions will cover a variety of Disney themes: Disney parks, princesses, Star Wars, Marvel, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more!

All are welcome to join in the fun! The event is $10 per family, and there will be a prize for the winning family. Participants will need two devices to play (or use a split screen on a computer) -- one to view the question (or listen, as some are audio), and one to input their answers. To register or to learn more, visit events.madisonmusicarts.org

Madison Music & Arts is a parent-volunteer run group which advocates for and fundraises to support all visual and performing arts programs throughout Madison Public Schools. Their fundraising activities provide the basis to fund projects in all schools, in both the visual and performing arts, curricularly and extra-curricularly.

For more information, visit www.madisonmusicarts.org or contact madisonmusicarts@gmail.com

TAPinto.net

Remembering Jim Buchanan with Music and Friendship

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Jim Buchanan was known by a large portion of the Maplewood Community, and both he and his Trumpet playing will be missed by all who truly knew him. How best to remember him – it was done Sunday, February 5th in the Jim Buchanan Room at the Parkwood Diner in Maplewood. With Jim and Carol’s Daughter Rebekah at the event with her family, and a gathering of about 100 friends, the band was playing and folks were chatting about Jim and Carol, and other goings-on around Maplewood. Rebekah did take the mike at one point and gave a few remarks...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

'Dancing Through the Decades' Comes to Life for Audience at 2023 CHS Catwalk; Judges' Top Designers: Auer, D'Egidio & LeRoy

CHATHAM, NJ -- The first time student model Caroline Williams tried on the 1960s style flare pants and matching flare-sleeves top, Chatham High senior designer Lillian Auer started to cry. Those were tears of happiness then, and it was deja vu all over again on Sunday when the judges scored Auer's design number one, deserving of first place accolades for the 'Dancing Through the Decades' theme. "I was crying when she wore it the first time because it looked so cute," Auer said. "It was so exciting to see her wear it so well. I'm so excited." The three-judge panel of Susan Marasco,...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tickets for Belmar’s 15th Annual Dine and Discover are Now Available

BELMAR, NJ — Those looking for a taste of Belmar now have the opportunity to hit all the beloved spots in the borough because tickets for the annual Dine and Discover are now available.  Belmar’s Dine and Discover event showcases some of the area’s most delicious restaurants and shops. Ticket-wielding participants essentially enjoy a “restaurant crawl” where they can try some of the establishments’ most popular menu items.  One ticket for the event, which is slated for Sunday, March 12, costs $35. The event also offers group prices as well: A small group deal is $175 (buy five tickets get one free),...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library Hosts Artists' Reception Monday, Feb 6th at 7:30pm

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ - Join Bill Vivona for an Artists' Reception on Monday, Feb 6th at 7:30 p.m. in the Conti Family Community Room of the New Providence Memorial Library. The New Providence Memorial Library Gallery walls will feature two NJ area artists, Bill Vivona and Francisco Silva, during the months of February and March 2023.  The works are for sale and part of the proceeds will support the Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library. Francisco Silva is an oil painter whose style is influenced by Edward Hopper, Fauvism and the Social Realist painters of the 1920s and 1930s. The rich textiles of his Peruvian...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Point Band Returns to West Side Presbyterian Church

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – The West Side Presbyterian Church was host to the West Point Band as part of their West Side Concert Series' 47th season on Sunday, performing an ensemble of music from a range of composers and styles. As the U.S. Army's oldest musical ensemble, the West Point Band is made up of classically trained musicians, who are also soldiers, playing to spread awareness of the military academy and the Army to the nation and throughout the world. West Point Band Commander and Conductor Lt. Col. Daniel Toven told TAPinto Ridgewood that performances like the one at the West Side Presbyterian...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

'Imaginative': Summit Arboretum's First Art Exhibit of '23 Opens Feb. 7

SUMMIT, NJ - The first of Reeves-Reed Arboretum's 2023 art exhibits, 'Imaginature: Children’s Book Art, will debut February 7. The exhibition features illustrations, paintings, and wood block prints by award-winning artists Margaret Peot and Giselle Potter, and comprises a collection of works spanning book art, editorial illustrations, and fine art pieces showcasing each author / illustrator’s mastery of her medium. The show runs through May 14. Peot writes and illustrates fiction and non-fiction books for children, and how-to books for adults. Her most recent publications for young children include The Science of Light: Things that Shine, Flash, and Glow, a foundational science book, and the children’s...
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Black History Month Events in Rahway This Week

RAHWAY, NJ — Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and the Rahway City Council, in partnership with the Rahway Social Justice Commission, are presenting Black History Month events all this month.  There are two events this Saturday, February 11. They are: The History of Cornrows: Hairitage Workshop—10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rahway Recreation Center, 275 E. Milton Ave. The workshop is for children ages 7-11. This is a free event, but registration is required. Click here to sign up. 35MM Film Series: Do the Right Thing—7:30 p.m. at the Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC), 1601 Irving St. Come enjoy free popcorn, an organ concert on the UCPAC's “Biggest Little Wurlitzer” at 7 p.m., the Betty Boop short “Betty Boop & Henry,” and Do The Right Thing.  Click here to purchase tickets and click here for more information. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Musical Club of Westfield to Host Concert, Poetry Readings in Support of Ukraine

WESTFIELD, NJ — A concert to benefit people struggling in Ukraine will feature the music and poetry of the country under attack from Russia. The Musical Club of Westfield’s concert set for 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Fanwood Presbyterian Church aims to highlight the Ukrainian culture — a culture that has throughout history been suppressed by foreign forces. “Our goal is to create an environment in which this unique culture is not suppressed and/or mislabeled with Russian culture, but it becomes a welcomed participant,” said Helen Ryba, a board member of the Musical Club, who is spearheading programming for the event. Gerry...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce plans February Business Made Social networking event at Johnny Mac's

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce has planned an upcoming business made social networking event on Wednesday, February 15 at Johnny Mac's House of Spirits, located at 208 Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m.  The chamber of commerce hosts social networking nights most months at different venues throughout the city as a way for local professionals to connect and learn about each other’s businesses and organizations. To attend it is $10 in advance and $15 at the door for non-members and $10 at the door for members.  Those interested in going to the event can register in advance online or call 732-775-7676. 
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Livingston Community Celebrates Chinese Culture Day with Activities and Performances

Editor's Note: This article was written by Livingston Huaxia Chinese School students Matt Ge and Eric Guo. LIVINGSTON, NJ — Livingston’s Chinese community recently celebrated the Lunar New Year of Rabbit at the annual Livingston Chinese Culture Day (LCCD) held at Livingston High School. The event showcased Chinse heritage through a range of Lunar New Year-themed games, food and performances with more than 1,000 people participating in the afternoon activities and more than 500 people attending the evening show. The annual LCCD has been co-hosted since 2003 by five local organizations: The Livingston Huaxia Chinese School, Livingston Chinese Association, Livingston Chinese School, Living...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Clark's Christopher Passuth Launches Food Drive for Mercy House

CLARK, NJ – Christopher Passuth, an eighth grader at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School, is running a donation drive to benefit those less fortunate.  From now through Feb. 17, Christopher will be collecting non-perishable food items for Mercy House, a non-profit family-oriented resource and referral center with locations in Jersey City and Newark.  "Mercy House is an organization supported by my parish...[and] I was really impressed with the support, compassion, and services they provide to those in need," Christopher, a parishioner at Saint Agnes Church who is hosting the fundraiser as part of his Confirmation requirement, told TAPinto Clark. “I wanted to do a project that was meaningful and impactful and to use...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

February Specials at Jeunesse Medi-Spa

JEUNESSE MEDI-SPA  talented lash specialists, permanent makeup technicians, certified aestheticians, and board-certified plastic surgeons look forward to helping you be your best self. See February specials below and book today! Learn more about the medi-spa everyone is raving about; Jeunesse Medi Spa.  Learn more about JEUNESSE'S services here or call 732-739-3033 to book an appointment today! Jeunesse Medical Spa 733 North Beers Street, Suite L-2 Holmdel, NJ 07733 Tel: (732) 739-3033 300 Perrine Road, Suite 334 Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Tel: (732) 739-3033
HOLMDEL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wayne Resident Named South Asian Times Person of the Year for 2022

WAYNE, NJ – Thirty-four-year Wayne resident and Indian native Anil Bansal was celebrated at an event on January 27 in Manhattan for being named by the South-Asian Times as their Person of the year for 2022. Bansal continues to affect positive change in the world whenever he can, and it’s his body of good works that gained him this multi-national recognition and honor. Here in New Jersey, he is known around town for his support of the Wayne Rotary Club and the Rotary’s annual 5K run. He and his family participate in the event every year in honor of their daughter...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange High School Tri-M Music Honor Society Inducts New Members

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Student performances were front and center at the annual Tri-M (Modern Music Masters) Music Honor Society inductions, held Jan. 30 in the Library Media Center at West Orange High School.  Performances included "Goldberg Variations #1 and #13" by JS Bach and performed on piano by Yuxin Li, "Suo Gan" by members of the Orchestra, "First Suite in Eb for Military Band" by Gustav Holst and "Think of Me," from Phantom of the Opera," sung by Joelle Robertson. Tri-M advisor John Hellyer and Tri-M officers welcomed students and parents and led the inductees in the Tri-M Pledge: “We, the members of...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

First African-American Students at WOHS Fondly Remembered

The history of West Orange High School dates to 1893 when the first high school class graduated from the St. Mark's School on Main Street. A historical roadside marker placed by the Downtown West Orange Alliance now marks that location at 80 Main Street. Prior to 1893 West Orange students wishing to continue their education beyond 8th grade attended high school in Orange and paid tuition. Prior to occupying the first building for a new high school that opened on Gaston Street in 1898 West Orange High School graduated its first black student. The distinction goes to Anna Easter Brown. She...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ocean County's Largest Fishing Flea Market at Southern Regional on February 11

MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The Annual Southern Regional Fishing Flea Market is Saturday, February 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. held in the Southern Regional Middle School cafeteria, located at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. This market is one of the largest in Ocean County with over 100 tables of new and used fishing gear.         There will be raffles each half hour, along with a free fishing seminar presented by Bayside Dave at 10 a.m. Admission is just $4 and children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.  Food and drinks will also be available to purchase.  All proceeds benefit the Southern Regional High School Fishing Club. 
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Wrestling Defeated Belvidere and Lost to Hillsborough On Saturday

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School wrestling team competed against Belvidere and Hillsborough on Saturdy, Feb. 4. The Colonials (8-11) defeated Belvidere, 59-9, and fell to Hillsborough, 54-9.  In the win over Belvidere, Eddie Jordan (126), Sean Curnow (144), Oliver Aung (165) and Henry Saxon (175) all won by pin, JuanDavid Argueta prevailed by technical fall at 157 and Robert Murphy (215) and Jayson Castro (285) won by decisions. In the loss to Hillsborough, Jack Myers pinned at 138 and Aung won by a 3-0 decision at 165.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway BOE to Meet this Tuesday, Feb. 7

RAHWAY, NJ — There will be a Board of Education (BOE) caucus meeting this Tuesday, February 7, in the student cafeteria of the 7th and 8th Grade Academy, located at 1139 Kline Place. As a point of clarification, the BOE meetings officially open at 6 p.m. but are immediately recessed to private session. The Board then reconvenes at 7 p.m. in order to conduct the public portion of the meeting. Those attending may also do so virtually via Google Meet by clicking here. For more on the Rahway BOE, along with past meeting agendas and other information, click here. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
