ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

3 unsung heroes in Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over Bengals

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLVVr_0kXeBlgM00

The Kansas City Chiefs needed a village to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Each of the three phases of the game combined to put together an impressive performance in the face of injury-related adversity. Some key players stepped up to make a difference, but there are also a few unsung heroes. Their performances were instrumental to the win, but they’ve flown a bit under the radar since the clock struck double zeroes.

Here’s a look at an unsung hero for the Chiefs from each phase of the game:

DE Mike Danna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKAYE_0kXeBlgM00
Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Danna was a relentless presence in both the run game and the passing game on Sunday. He finished the game with the fourth-most pressures on the team (3), behind Carlos Dunlap, Frank Clark and Chris Jones per PFF. That includes a near-sack on third down stalling one of the Bengals’ first drives of the game.

At times he reduced down and played on the defensive interior, but other times he was asked to defend the edge and came up with a great play like this.

Danna was hustling around and making plays throughout the game, making the most of all of his opportunities. That’s about all you can ask for in a win-or-go-home situation.

P Tommy Townsend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5wh1_0kXeBlgM00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Townsend was phenomenal punting the ball on Sunday. The Chiefs had to punt the ball away four times against the Bengals. Three of his four punts landed within the 20-yard line, giving Cincinnati an average starting field position of their own 10-yard line. Given how great the pass rush was all game, Townsend’s punting really helped put the Bengals in a bind.

For as much grief as Townsend received for potential issues as a holder earlier this season, the kicking operation was as smooth as could be. Harrison Butker was perfect on extra points and field goals, including the game-winner. Townsend should get a piece of the credit for that as well.

WR Marcus Kemp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Su4LB_0kXeBlgM00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kemp has been with the Chiefs off and on since 2017. He found himself thrust into a huge role in the AFC title game when Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman exited the game with injuries. Kemp ended up playing the most offensive snaps he ever had in a single game in Kansas City. He also caught a key 13-yard pass in the fourth quarter to extend the drive and take more time off the clock.

Patrick Mahomes gave Kemp a ton of credit following the game.

“The good thing about having a guy like (Marcus) Kemp is he was the guy I was throwing to in scout team in training camp my first year here,” Mahomes explained. “So, I’ve built up that trust in him and know he’s going to be in the right spot. Every time he gets in he seems like he made something good happen so I was happy for him.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KSNT News

Chiefs release first Pre-Super Bowl injury report

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT)- Ahead of the biggest NFL game of the year, the Kansas City Chiefs announced their estimated injury report, even though they didn’t practice. Wide receivers Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman were all listed as did not participate. This comes on the heels of the AFC Championship game where the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023

Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Will he end up sticking around with the Green Bay Packers? Will he end up asking to be traded before the 2023 season? Well, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks he has an answer to those questions. As it stands, reports suggest that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that Rodgers is aware of that. On Tuesday morning, Williams told the crew on Good Morning Football that he has a feeling that Rodgers will end up being traded to the New York Jets.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Frank Reich separated himself from Steve Wilks in 2nd interview

So, when did the Carolina Panthers realize that Frank Reich was their man? Well, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, it was after their second interview. Following Tuesday’s introductory press conference for Reich, Fitterer was asked if 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks had a real shot at earning the permanent position. He did confirm that idea, but also stated why it was Reich—and not Wilks—in the end.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
263K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy