iredellfreenews.com
Children in the N.C. Health Choice program moving to N.C. Medicaid; new plan does not include co-pays for medical visits
RALEIGH — On April 1, 2023, approximately 55,000 children receiving N.C. Health Choice coverage will move to N.C. Medicaid and begin receiving additional physical and behavioral health services. This change will help save families money and increase access to care. North Carolina currently has two different programs that offer...
Policy change removes one barrier to prescribing buprenorphine
Every morning when Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram goes into the office in Arlington, Virginia, she walks by walls covered in photos of people of all genders, ages and races. She passes by portraits of more than 4,800 faces — all of people who died as a result of...
rhinotimes.com
State Rolls Out Online Bed Registry For Mental Health Care
In an effort to keep people with behavioral health care problems out of hospital emergency rooms and get them into treatment centers faster, this week state health officials announced that a new online bed registry program, BH SCAN, which is expected to help significantly. According to state health officials, every...
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
orangeandbluepress.com
North Carolina Residents, Find Out When Your February Food Stamps (EBT) Arrive
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing food stamp benefits to eligible families throughout the state in February. The department has announced the schedule for when benefits will be sent out to families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). EBT benefits are sent out on the same day each month, based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. For example, if your SSN ends in a 1, benefits will be sent out on the first day of the month. If the SSN ends in 2, benefits will be sent out on the second day of the month, and so on.
New ‘parents bill of rights’ to ban sexuality curriculum through 4th grade passes North Carolina Senate committee
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Saying her new bill was about transparency, communication and age-appropriate curriculum, state Sen. Amy Galey (R-Alamance) introduced the latest version of the so-called “parents bill of rights” in the North Carolina General Assembly, giving lawmakers another shot at a bill that last spring was passed by the Senate but ignored by […]
WECT
What end of COVID-19 federal emergency declaration could mean for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - President Joe Biden announced this week his administration will end the COVID-19 public health emergency statuses in place since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. This means many uninsured Americans could eventually lose access to free COVID-19 vaccines and at-home tests. Biden says the...
DMV difficulties? Appointments backlogged across NC due to staff shortage, commissioner says
The NCDMV is working under a 33% vacancy rate, the commissioner told CBS 17.
wfmynews2.com
COVID metrics trending the right direction, NC health leaders say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to decrease with most of the Charlotte area in the CDC's "low" community spread level. The trends of this winter are very different than the last few when COVID-19 quickly spread. There was a spike in COVID-19...
WBTV
Foster care shortage leading to crisis in North Carolina, data shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now in North Carolina, there are around 12,000 children in the child welfare system. Kids who desperately need someone to take them in. To give them a bed to sleep in. A meal to eat. Someone to give them stability and a chance at some normalcy.
carolinacoastonline.com
Proposed bill takes aim at removing local sheriffs from N.C. pistol purchase permit process
WILMINGTON - State lawmakers are aiming on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
Sleeping hungry every night? Guaranteed Income Program for needy NC families: Apply to get $600 each month
It can be frustrating to remain jobless for months and sleep hungry at night. Isn’t it? According to a source, North Carolina is one of those states where so many people face hunger. About 1,245,800 people are affected. Out of this, nearly 394,000 are children.
WNCT
Here’s what the Fed interest rate hike means for you
The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive. Here’s what the Fed interest rate hike means for …. The Federal Reserve raised...
WNCT
How Medicaid expansion could impact ENC
The North Carolina General Assembly could soon look at Medicaid expansion, but it's not a new topic. In 2022, talks were on the table, but nothing was passed. The North Carolina General Assembly could soon look at Medicaid expansion, but it's not a new topic. In 2022, talks were on the table, but nothing was passed.
Indy Week
NC Bill Requiring Schools to Out Transgender Students Draws Fire
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Parents, teachers, and the ACLU of North Carolina criticized a controversial bill moving through the state Senate that would require schools tell parents if their children want to use different names or pronouns at school. Called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,”...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”
Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
publicradioeast.org
NC bill would increase fines, jailtime for damaging substations and other critical infrastructure
A newly introduced bill would enhance penalties for damaging critical infrastructures in North Carolina. For example, someone attacking an electric utility facility could receive up to about 10 years in prison and a 250-thousand dollar fine. Currently, it could carry up to a year in prison. State Senator Paul Newton...
North Carolina Rate Bureau wants 28% increase in auto insurance
The North Carolina Rate Bureau has submitted a rate filing with the N.C. Department of Insurance, requesting a 28.4% increase for auto policies.
WITN
COVID-19 food and nutrition emergency allotments ends in March
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency food allotments that were increased due to COVID-19 will soon revert back to pre-pandemic levels. Pitt County says that will happen on March 1st thanks to a federal decision. Families who received these benefits since March 2020 will see an average decrease of $8.12...
WCNC
Cash or credit? NC bill would force businesses to accept cash: #WakeUpCLT To Go
North Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would require all businesses to accept cash. It comes as a survey found most Americans don't use it.
