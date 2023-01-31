ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

iredellfreenews.com

Children in the N.C. Health Choice program moving to N.C. Medicaid; new plan does not include co-pays for medical visits

RALEIGH — On April 1, 2023, approximately 55,000 children receiving N.C. Health Choice coverage will move to N.C. Medicaid and begin receiving additional physical and behavioral health services. This change will help save families money and increase access to care. North Carolina currently has two different programs that offer...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
rhinotimes.com

State Rolls Out Online Bed Registry For Mental Health Care

In an effort to keep people with behavioral health care problems out of hospital emergency rooms and get them into treatment centers faster, this week state health officials announced that a new online bed registry program, BH SCAN, which is expected to help significantly. According to state health officials, every...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

North Carolina Residents, Find Out When Your February Food Stamps (EBT) Arrive

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing food stamp benefits to eligible families throughout the state in February. The department has announced the schedule for when benefits will be sent out to families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). EBT benefits are sent out on the same day each month, based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. For example, if your SSN ends in a 1, benefits will be sent out on the first day of the month. If the SSN ends in 2, benefits will be sent out on the second day of the month, and so on.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

New ‘parents bill of rights’ to ban sexuality curriculum through 4th grade passes North Carolina Senate committee

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Saying her new bill was about transparency, communication and age-appropriate curriculum, state Sen. Amy Galey (R-Alamance) introduced the latest version of the so-called “parents bill of rights” in the North Carolina General Assembly, giving lawmakers another shot at a bill that last spring was passed by the Senate but ignored by […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Proposed bill takes aim at removing local sheriffs from N.C. pistol purchase permit process

WILMINGTON - State lawmakers are aiming on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Here’s what the Fed interest rate hike means for you

The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive. Here’s what the Fed interest rate hike means for …. The Federal Reserve raised...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNCT

How Medicaid expansion could impact ENC

The North Carolina General Assembly could soon look at Medicaid expansion, but it's not a new topic. In 2022, talks were on the table, but nothing was passed. The North Carolina General Assembly could soon look at Medicaid expansion, but it's not a new topic. In 2022, talks were on the table, but nothing was passed.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Indy Week

NC Bill Requiring Schools to Out Transgender Students Draws Fire

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Parents, teachers, and the ACLU of North Carolina criticized a controversial bill moving through the state Senate that would require schools tell parents if their children want to use different names or pronouns at school. Called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,”...
FLORIDA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”

Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
WITN

COVID-19 food and nutrition emergency allotments ends in March

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency food allotments that were increased due to COVID-19 will soon revert back to pre-pandemic levels. Pitt County says that will happen on March 1st thanks to a federal decision. Families who received these benefits since March 2020 will see an average decrease of $8.12...

