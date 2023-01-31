CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The AFC Championship game on Sunday was billed not only as a showdown between the top two teams in the conference but arguably the top two quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a 23-20 victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time in four attempts. And when the game was finished, the two Pro Bowlers made sure to find each other near midfield to exchange a few words of mutual appreciation.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO