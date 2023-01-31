ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CBS 58

Brewers announce game times for 2023 schedule

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, Jan. 31, all game times for the 2023 regular season!. Milwaukee will open at Wrigley Field for the second consecutive season and for the third time in four years. It marks just the fourth time in the past 12 seasons the Brewers will begin a campaign away from home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates add 4 top-5 prospects to spring training as non-roster invitees

The Pittsburgh Pirates added 17 players as non-roster invitees to spring training in Bradenton, Fla., including top-five prospects Henry Davis, Termarr Johnson, Quinn Priester and Nick Gonzales. It marks the first spring training for Johnson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Davis (2021), Priester (2019) and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
WKRC

Here's what Joe Burrow said to Patrick Mahomes after Bengals loss to Chiefs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The AFC Championship game on Sunday was billed not only as a showdown between the top two teams in the conference but arguably the top two quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a 23-20 victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time in four attempts. And when the game was finished, the two Pro Bowlers made sure to find each other near midfield to exchange a few words of mutual appreciation.
CINCINNATI, OH
Red Reporter

They love Cincinnati Reds prospects! They hate Cincinnati Reds prospects!

There you are, sitting on your couch enjoying coffee, spending the painfully long Major League Baseball offseason dreaming of the best-case scenarios for your favorite team. We have reached February, and this upcoming Monday will mark three full months since the Houston Astros clinched their World Series title. It has...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Safford's 25 points, 11 rebounds not enough in Miami loss to Toledo

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - Rayj Dennis had 29 points in Toledo's 81-78 victory against Miami on Tuesday night. Dennis added six assists for the Rockets (16-6, 7-2 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Setric Millner Jr. recorded 12 points and was 5 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line. The Rockets picked up their sixth straight win.
TOLEDO, OH
WKRC

Bengals sign several players to reserve/futures contracts

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Quarterback Jake Browning, who was elevated to the Bengals active roster for two regular-season games and then Sunday's AFC Championship game but was placed on the inactive list for each, is one of 12 players the team signed to Reserve/Future contracts on Tuesday. They will not count...
CINCINNATI, OH

