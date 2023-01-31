Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When is MLB Opening Day 2023? Full schedule for every baseball team's first game
The defending World Series champion Houston Astros open the season at home against the Chicago White Sox.
CBS 58
Brewers announce game times for 2023 schedule
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, Jan. 31, all game times for the 2023 regular season!. Milwaukee will open at Wrigley Field for the second consecutive season and for the third time in four years. It marks just the fourth time in the past 12 seasons the Brewers will begin a campaign away from home.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pirates add 4 top-5 prospects to spring training as non-roster invitees
The Pittsburgh Pirates added 17 players as non-roster invitees to spring training in Bradenton, Fla., including top-five prospects Henry Davis, Termarr Johnson, Quinn Priester and Nick Gonzales. It marks the first spring training for Johnson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Davis (2021), Priester (2019) and...
Two Phillies Games Will Air Exclusively on Peacock
Two Philadelphia Phillies games will air exclusively on the streaming platform Peacock this upcoming season.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
WKRC
Here's what Joe Burrow said to Patrick Mahomes after Bengals loss to Chiefs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The AFC Championship game on Sunday was billed not only as a showdown between the top two teams in the conference but arguably the top two quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a 23-20 victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time in four attempts. And when the game was finished, the two Pro Bowlers made sure to find each other near midfield to exchange a few words of mutual appreciation.
Red Reporter
They love Cincinnati Reds prospects! They hate Cincinnati Reds prospects!
There you are, sitting on your couch enjoying coffee, spending the painfully long Major League Baseball offseason dreaming of the best-case scenarios for your favorite team. We have reached February, and this upcoming Monday will mark three full months since the Houston Astros clinched their World Series title. It has...
Report: Cubs sign Mark Leiter Jr. to minor-league deal
After a strong campaign with the Cubs in 2022, right-handed reliever Mark Leiter Jr. has agreed to a minor-league deal with the North Siders, according to a report from Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. Leiter Jr., who will be 32 by Opening Day, put up a solid season in 2022...
Cincinnati Reds spring training 2023 schedule
Pitchers and catchers are due to report to Goodyear, Arizona on Feb. 15, and with that, the Reds 2023 spring training season will be officially underway. The first full squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 20, and the games begin on Feb. 25 with the Reds and Guardians meeting at Goodyear Ballpark at 3:05 p.m. Eastern.
Dodgers Roster: LA Agrees with Free Agent Pitcher on Minor League Deal
The Dodgers signed minor-league pitcher Kevin Gowdy, who was drafted pretty high in 2016 but has struggled with injury and command issues in the minors.
Yankees Add to Pitching Depth, Sign Minor Leaguer Gray Fenter
This right-hander pitched in the Atlantic League in 2022, posting a 2.95 ERA in nine appearances
WKRC
CBS rules analyst Steratore said holding should have been called on Mahomes scramble
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - CBS Sports NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore said holding should have been called on the final offensive play of Sunday's AFC Championship game that would have turned a penalty on the Bengals into offsettting penalties and possibly would have forced the game into overtime. With 17 seconds...
WKRC
Safford's 25 points, 11 rebounds not enough in Miami loss to Toledo
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - Rayj Dennis had 29 points in Toledo's 81-78 victory against Miami on Tuesday night. Dennis added six assists for the Rockets (16-6, 7-2 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Setric Millner Jr. recorded 12 points and was 5 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line. The Rockets picked up their sixth straight win.
Three Rangers Prospects on ESPN Top 100
One of the Texas Rangers prospects has already made his Major League debut.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston
Washington is stockpiling former Red Sox prospects
WKRC
2 Bengals voted by fellow players to 'top 5 list' at their respective positions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The National Football League Players Association released its first ever All-Pro team on Jan. 11 and on Thursday listed the top five vote getters at each position group, and two Bengals are included. No Bengals players were selected first team All-Pro, but quarterback Joe Burrow was No....
WKRC
Bates wants to stay with Bengals, but knows business side of game likely won't allow that
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals safety Jessie Bates stood by his locker on Monday having a hard time cleaning it out on the final day before players embarked on their offseason because of how many things were inside of it and because he also knew it was likely his final day ever in Paycor Stadium.
WKRC
Bengals sign several players to reserve/futures contracts
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Quarterback Jake Browning, who was elevated to the Bengals active roster for two regular-season games and then Sunday's AFC Championship game but was placed on the inactive list for each, is one of 12 players the team signed to Reserve/Future contracts on Tuesday. They will not count...
