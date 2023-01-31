Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Several winning lottery tickets sold in EKY in the last few days, including $2 million winner in Harlan
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you have bought a lottery ticket in the mountains in the last week, double check it. Some folks are big winners!. According to the Kentucky Lottery’s website, in the last week, six people have won and someone who bought a ticket at the Commissary in Harlan has won $2 million!
WBKO
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
wdrb.com
'Skill for idiots' | ‘Gray machines’ push limits of gambling in Kentucky
'Skill for idiots' | ‘Gray machines’ push limits of gambling in Kentucky. So-called 'skill' games are popping up at bars and convenience stores all over Kentucky. Powerful interests are set to clash in Frankfort over whether the games should outlawed, regulated or left alone.
fox56news.com
Jessamine County woman was a victim of Instacart scam
Delivery apps like DoorDash and Instacart skyrocketed in popularity and use during the pandemic, giving people the ability to get what they need from the safety of their homes. Jessamine County woman was a victim of Instacart …. Delivery apps like DoorDash and Instacart skyrocketed in popularity and use during...
Ky. cancels nearly 200 checks, mistakenly sends tornado relief funds to non-victims
According to FEMA, over 2,300 individual assistance applications were approved, which totaled nearly $16 million in grants.
Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky
A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.
KFVS12
Governor Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky Update on February 2. He updated Kentuckians on economic development growth; addiction recovery care; a high-speed internet grant for Simmons College; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; upcoming federal changes to pandemic Medicaid and public health. He also named former DuPont Manual High School student and U.S. record holder Yared Nuguse as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana
AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
'Pressure just wasn't there': Kentucky lawmakers question energy companies about rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers had serious questions and concerns about the talk of possible rolling blackouts during the severe weather in December. So in Frankfort on Thursday, they asked several energy companies -- including LG&E -- about why it happened. LG&E warned customers about the potential blackouts when...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race
FRANKFORT — Just as Democrat Andy Beshear has built a big fundraising lead over his Republican rivals for governor, the Kentucky Democratic Party has amassed a much bigger warchest than the Republican Party of Kentucky at the outset of this gubernatorial election year. In disclosures filed with campaign finance regulators this week, the Kentucky Democratic […] The post Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Income Tax Reduction Is Another Blow to Rural Kentucky
For Kentucky as a whole to truly flourish, we need our rural communities to thrive as much as the cities and suburbs where most residents now
Kentucky to begin processing state tax returns soon
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Revenue started accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns last week, mirroring the IRS tax filing timeline, the state said. Electronic individual income tax returns typically take four to six weeks to process, state Revenue Department officials said. Taxpayers can check...
3-Star 2024 In-State OL Aba Selm Commits to Kentucky
Kentucky football's 2024 class now features a pair of in-state offensive lineman ready to become the future of the Big Blue Wall. Aba Selm — a 3-star interior offensive lineman out of Simon Kenton High School in Independence, Ky. — has pledged to Kentucky, announcing his commitment on ...
police1.com
Ky. State Police to be equipped with body-worn cameras for 1st time due to grant funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — For the first time in the commonwealth's history, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be equipped with body-worn cameras to increase officer safety and public trust. Today, at the training academy, KSP demonstrated the new integrated video recording system, which will be distributed to approximately 780 sworn personnel.
Medical marijuana card scams are growing in Kentucky
Kentucky is now one month into an executive order allowing narrow legal protections for people who use medical marijuana. However, there’s still a lot of confusion around the order and scammers are taking advantage.
Grandparents need Kentucky legislature to increase KTAP support
Robert F. Kennedy said, “The purpose of life is to contribute in some way to making things better.” For the children of Kentucky, we certainly have our work cut out for us. For several years, Kentucky was No. 1 in child abuse and neglect. Right now, we’re ranked No. 5. 1 We place many of these […] The post Grandparents need Kentucky legislature to increase KTAP support appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. Jump To:
