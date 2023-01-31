Read full article on original website
State College
Retiring Borough Employee Kevin Kassab to Run for State College Council
A longtime State College government employee who is retiring next month is planning to run for borough council this year. Kevin Kassab is retiring in March after 34 years of working for the borough, first as a health technician and health officer and now his current role as manager of the Office of Community Engagement.
State College
State College Transportation Commission Member Matt Herndon Enters Borough Council Race
A current State College Transportation Commission member is joining the race for State College Borough Council in this year’s election. Democrat Matt Herndon became a regular attendee and public commenter at council meetings after witnessing a driver strike a cyclist on Allen Street, a crash he believed was compounded by faulty road design. His participation at meetings eventually led to his appointment to the transportation commission.
Meet the 10 applicants vying for a State College school board seat. What we know
Interviews will take place on Thursday.
State College
Pa. House Speaker Mark Rozzi Brings Listening Tour to State College
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi visited State College on Wednesday to continue his ongoing “listening tour” across the commonwealth. Rozzi, a Democrat from Berks County, is using the tour to hear feedback from constituents while the deadlocked Pennsylvania House remains adjourned until late February. Speaking before about 80 guests at Penn State’s Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub on South Burrowes Street, he said the public forum hopes to cut out the middle man and hear directly from voters themselves.
Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?
Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Opinion: Workers left out of development debate in State College
“We can do better, and we can encourage development that meets the need for good, local jobs. But to do that, we need workers to be part of the discussion.”
Prominent Penn State administrator Damon Sims steps down, set to become associate professor
The vice president for Student Affairs served in the role for nearly 15 years and will serve as a special assistant to the president until June 30.
GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania.The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.Once results are certified, Culver will be sworn in to the Senate in late February and will bring the 50-seat chamber to a full complement with a 28-22 Republican majority, Senate Republicans leaders said.Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to become a staff...
State College
Arize FCU donates $1,000 to Mount Nittany Health
STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health recently announced that Arize Federal Credit Union has donated $1,000 in support of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Centre County. Representatives from Arize Federal Credit Union presented the donation during a brief ceremony on Jan. 11. The donation will support the operations of Mount Nittany Heath Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides a safe and comfortable place to serve children who may have been victims of abuse or witnesses of other crimes. The center has specially trained interviewers and support staff to handle these difficult and sensitive cases. Last year, nearly 300 children were referred to the CAC.
State College
SpringBoard expands in downtown Bellefonte
BELLEFONTE — SpringBoard, a coworking space and small-business innovation center, is set to open in a new location in the heart of downtown Bellefonte. The community is invited to Open Coworking hours from noon to 4 p.m. with a kick-off party from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 at SpringBoard’s new location, 221 W. High St., No. 1300, Bellefonte. Cocktails and snacks will be provided by The Cakeshop by Tati and Gourmet Girl.
State College
BAHS to host educational day for performing arts students
BELLEFONTE — Tournament Indoor Association Region 4 will begin its 2023 season on Feb. 4 at Bellefonte Area High School. This event is sponsored by the Bellefonte Performing Arts Boosters, in conjunction with the National Judges Association. Tournament Indoor Association represents schools and organizations in nine states, divided into geographic regions.
State College
Mount Nittany Health Sponsors New Nursing and Lactation Space at Schlow Library
Schlow Centre Region Library recently opened a new nursing and lactation space sponsored by Mount Nittany Health. The space provides a comfortable, private area for mothers to nurse or pump, and allows nursing mothers to keep their other children close by while feeding their infants. The room includes seating, table space and electrical outlets.
Onward State
Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11
Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
Former Penn State employee pleads guilty to wire fraud
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Lewistown man who worked for Penn State pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court after he was found to have sold equipment he fraudulently obtained for over a decade. Daniel Sickels, 48, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine and three […]
Zoning changes will allow for an even bigger Toftrees expansion
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Toftrees Resort expansion in Patton Township will be even bigger than anticipated after new zoning changes were approved. An additional 50 residential units are going to be added on top of the already planned expansion. The new zoning changes were approved by the Patton Township Board of Supervisors. The […]
State College
State College Spikes to Host Sean Clifford ‘Retirement Party’
State College’s minor league baseball team is preparing a formal sendoff for one of Penn State’s most prominent athletes of recent years. The State College Spikes will host a “retirement party” for Sean Clifford, who just completed his final season as Penn State football’s quarterback. The event is scheduled as the game theme for the Spikes’ matchup with the Frederick Keys on Saturday, July 15, falling just one day after Clifford’s 25th birthday.
State College
Death Notices
STATE COLLEGE — Elizabeth Hitchcock Arrington died Dec. 12, 2022. She was 77. Arrangements were under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service Inc., Bellefonte. SPRING MILLS — Joyce M. Bressler died Jan. 21, 2023. She was 89. Arrangements were under the direction of Steven R. Neff Funeral Home Inc., Millheim.
State College
Why a Pa. School District Decided to Arm Its Officers with Semi-Automatic Rifles
ALTOONA — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. On Jan. 17, the Altoona Area School District school board updated the...
State College
Delta Middle School creates Jared Boxes for hospital
STATE COLLEGE — The students of State College Area School District’s Delta Program Middle School created 150 Jared Boxes. The Delta Community Service Committee held a toy drive and a coin drive to collect supplies to create the boxes. Kat Hoffman, Delta Community Service Committee advisor, stated, “The...
State College
Three Penn State Students Charged in November Assault
State College police on Tuesday charged three Penn State students for their alleged involvement in a Nov. 4 assault that left a man hospitalized, according to court documents. Valentino Scarpone, 21, and Keith Onimus, 22, were charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and summary charges of harassment and disorderly conduct.
