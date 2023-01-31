STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health recently announced that Arize Federal Credit Union has donated $1,000 in support of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Centre County. Representatives from Arize Federal Credit Union presented the donation during a brief ceremony on Jan. 11. The donation will support the operations of Mount Nittany Heath Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides a safe and comfortable place to serve children who may have been victims of abuse or witnesses of other crimes. The center has specially trained interviewers and support staff to handle these difficult and sensitive cases. Last year, nearly 300 children were referred to the CAC.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO