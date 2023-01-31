Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, today announced that Sanj Bhayro has joined Asana as the new GM of EMEA to support growth and serve enterprise customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005130/en/ “Sanj brings to Asana a wealth of experience leading and scaling high-performing GTM teams across the region at Salesforce, Google, and Intercom,” said Anne Raimondi, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business at Asana. “I couldn’t be more excited for the impact his unique capabilities will bring to our customers, business, and teams. His Enterprise expertise will be critical as we move upmarket and continue to drive more value for our customers in EMEA.” With over 20 years of experience in technology and SaaS, Mr. Bhayro previously held the title of VP Sales EMEA at Intercom. Prior to his time at Intercom, he served as the EMEA Vice President of Operations and Customer Growth at Google where he was a member of the EMEA Google Cloud Leadership team that developed and executed the company’s EMEA plan for growth.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO