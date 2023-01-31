Read full article on original website
Chris Baker Named Chief Strategic Officer at POSaBIT, Leading Cannabis Fintech
KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) (“ POSaBIT ” or the “ Company ”), the premier cannabis payments and point of sale platform, is proud to name Chris Baker to the company’s newly-created Chief Strategic Officer role. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005767/en/ “Chris’ extensive experience leading strategic initiatives and teams is a great fit. We could not be more excited to welcome him to the POSaBIT team,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/Co-Founder of the Company. “I have no doubt Chris will provide tremendous strategic support and insight as our organization continues to expand.”
Birdeye Goes Global, Acquires Australia-based Cube Online
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Birdeye, the leading all-in-one digital customer experience platform, announced the acquisition of Cube Online (Cube), Australia’s leading customer experience platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005115/en/ Birdeye CEO Naveen Gupta (Photo: Business Wire)
Redslim and Interrodata Announce a Partnership That Will Accelerate Insight-led Sales Growth for the CPG Industry
Redslim, specialising in solutions that turn fragmented data into analytic-ready datasets, and Interrodata, the software company providing next-generation analytic & guidance solutions, announced a partnership agreement. The partnership will allow players in the CPG and Retail industry to grow sales more quickly by giving each manager a personalized view of their business performance and opportunities, drawing insight from multiple data sources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005089/en/ Redslim, specialising in solutions that turn fragmented data into analytic-ready datasets, and Interrodata, the software company providing next-generation analytic & guidance solutions, announced a partnership agreement. (Graphic: Business Wire) Redslim is laser-focused on providing gold standard data harmonisation services for global and local organisations. Its powerful market data factory transforms siloed data into connected datasets ready to feed business intelligence tools.
Asana Announces Appointment of GM, EMEA in Support of Regional Enterprise Growth Plans
Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, today announced that Sanj Bhayro has joined Asana as the new GM of EMEA to support growth and serve enterprise customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005130/en/ “Sanj brings to Asana a wealth of experience leading and scaling high-performing GTM teams across the region at Salesforce, Google, and Intercom,” said Anne Raimondi, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business at Asana. “I couldn’t be more excited for the impact his unique capabilities will bring to our customers, business, and teams. His Enterprise expertise will be critical as we move upmarket and continue to drive more value for our customers in EMEA.” With over 20 years of experience in technology and SaaS, Mr. Bhayro previously held the title of VP Sales EMEA at Intercom. Prior to his time at Intercom, he served as the EMEA Vice President of Operations and Customer Growth at Google where he was a member of the EMEA Google Cloud Leadership team that developed and executed the company’s EMEA plan for growth.
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
While Some Corporate DEI Progress Has Been Made, Real Growth Remains Low, Especially in Black Leadership Roles
A scarce 3% of Fortune 500 firms’ diversity data is available to the public, research shows. Data also shows around 81% of CEOs of large companies are white men, compared to just 3.2% who are Black, based on a recent report. And the number of Black CEOs has shrunk...
Exai Bio Announces Appointments of Emi Zychlinsky and Seema Singh Bhan to its Executive Leadership Team
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Exai Bio announced today that it has added two new members to its executive leadership team — Emi Zychlinsky as Executive Vice President, Operations, and Seema Singh Bhan as Senior Advisor, Public Policy and External Affairs — to strengthen the company’s operational infrastructure and foster meaningful engagement with policymakers, regulators and advocacy organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005804/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Bay Area tech company Workday laying off hundreds of employees
The company didn't blame overhiring during the pandemic.
PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Games Industry Veteran Mickey Sonnino as Global COO
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Today, Andrew Pascal, founder and chief executive officer of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., announced the appointment of Mickey Sonnino as Chief Operating Officer of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. As part of a global management team, she will be based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and report directly to Mr. Pascal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005312/en/ Mickey Sonnino, Global COO of Playstudios (Photo: Business Wire)
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
BREEAM USA’s Sustainable Year in Review: Certification Issuance for U.S.-Based Assets Grows by Over 155%
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- BREEAM, the globally recognized leader for sustainable building assessment and certification developed by BRE Global (‘BRE’), today announced robust growth of BREEAM-certified assets in the United States in 2022, reporting a nearly 160 percent increase in total certifications issued year over year. Launched in 1990, BREEAM is the world’s most comprehensive and only science-backed standard for the sustainable commercial real estate sector, which has in turn led to rapid adoption amongst national development and property management leaders as it continues its U.S. expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005572/en/ (Graphic: BREEAM USA)
How 3 CFOs at top companies went from intern to C-suite
Finance chiefs at Medtronic, TIAA, and Analog Devices share their paths.
JPMorgan Expands Retail Banking as Other Big Banks Contract
J.P. Morgan is reportedly looking to expand its consumer banking operations in Europe. The country’s largest bank is set to launch a digital bank in Germany in either late 2024 or early 2025, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday (Feb. 1), with plans to eventually target other European countries. The report,...
Tech Subscription Platform Raylo Secures $136M Loan
The London-based tech subscription startup Raylo has secured a £110 million ($135.64 million) loan. As reported by tech funding news on Tuesday (Jan. 31), the debt facility is provided by NatWest bank and Quilam Capital. According to the article, Raylo will use the funds to fuel its growth and expand its product portfolio.
Famed stock picker predicts Amazon can have more robot than human workers by 2030
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood unpacked what the Amazon workplace could look like by 2030 with developments in A.I. technology.
Authentic Brands Group Partners With Global Citizen on Charitable Initiative
Authentic Brands Group has a new deal — but it’s not the purchase of another high-profile brand this time. Instead, Authentic, the brand development and marketing company that owns Reebok, Brooks Brothers, Nautica, Forever 21 and others, is partnering with Global Citizen, the world’s largest international advocacy organization, on a program that will allow its brands and their customers to use their purchasing power to drive change. Global Citizen’s primary mission is to end extreme poverty around the world. Over the past decade, the organization has deployed $41 billion in commitments on its platforms to impact more than 1.15 billion lives....
Report: Network International Close to $700M Mashreq Payments Deal
Network International is reportedly in advanced talks to purchase UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment business. The deal could value Mashreq’s payments operation at as high as $700 million, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Feb. 1), citing unnamed sources. A spokesperson for Network International declined to comment when reached by PYMNTS Wednesday...
Detroit’s StockX Launches First Authentication Center in Mexico
StockX, a Detroit-based global platform for consuming and trading current culture products, has opened a new authentication center in Mexico City. While customers in Mexico have long had access to […] The post Detroit’s StockX Launches First Authentication Center in Mexico appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Digital pound has ‘risks but no obvious benefits’, says ex-Bank of England chief
Creating a digital pound has “risks but no obvious benefits”, a former Bank of England governor has warned.Noting the Government’s ambition for the UK to be at the forefront of financial innovation, Lord King of Lothbury stressed the need to be selective and “not driven by a misplaced enthusiasm for all things crypto”.Given the existing commercially-operated payments system, he cautioned against the creation of duplicate arrangements just because it had the “sexy name of a digital currency”.The independent crossbencher also doubted the central bank’s current governor Andrew Bailey or his colleagues would want to take phone calls from irate customers...
