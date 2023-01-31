ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

bigislandnow.com

Big Island police again ask for help with locating West Hawai‘i boy missing since July 2022

Kamali‘i M.K. Lawelawe has been missing since last summer and police want to know if anyone might know where he is. The Hawai‘i Police Department is renewing its request for the public’s help with locating the 14-year-old Big Island boy, who was previously reported as a runaway. He was last seen at 10:30 p.m. July 3 at his residence in Kealakehe, wearing white shorts, a white aloha print shirt and a small blue backpack.
mauinow.com

GoFundMe set up for Maui firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran

A Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain during flood response in Kīhei Friday, continues to fight for his life. The county issued a press release update on Monday, identifying the man as 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran. Since then a GoFundMe account has been set up, and within the first 16 hours, had raised nearly $23,000.
mauinow.com

700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Maui Space Surveillance Complex at Haleakalā

An estimated 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex located at the summit of Haleakalā, the US Pacific Air Forces reported. Authorities pointed toward a mechanical issue in which a diesel fuel pump for an onsite backup generator failed to shut off during the night on Sunday, Jan. 29. The following morning at 8 a.m., site maintenance personnel identified that the pump failed to shut off and immediately deactivated the transfer pump.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Heavy weather system across islands prompts school closures, floods

Many residents across the state stayed indoors this weekend as a heavy storm trough covered the islands. The National Weather Service announced Monday morning that every island was on "flood watch" as the storm rolled through. All precautions were canceled by Monday evening, with the exception of Kauaʻi — which...
bigislandvideonews.com

Puna Missing Persons Investigations Continue

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Police are again asking the public for help with several missing persons investigations from the Puna District over the past few years. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is continuing to investigate several missing persons cases, all of whom are from the Puna District and went missing over the past few years.
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach

One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions moving in with light winds and spotty showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail for the next couple of days as the island atmosphere remains moist and somewhat unstable. Skies will generally clear over the islands during the night and morning, with afternoon sea breezes leading to cloud and shower formation over island interiors. Some showers could be briefly heavy before diminishing by evening. Trade winds may return by the end of the week, bringing clouds and showers that will primarily focus over windward areas.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
KITV.com

Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
hawaiinewsnow.com

See what happened when some homeless Native Hawaiians decided to occupy a housing complex

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After years living on the beach on the Waianae Coast, 23 homeless Native Hawaiians planned to move Tuesday. They showed up at the Ulu Ke Kukui affordable housing complex in Maili. It’s located on Department of Hawaiian Homelands property. A community group helping the homeless admits they did not get permission to occupy the empty unlocked units.
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers today, heavy rain possible tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will allow for sea breeze development in most areas today. Shower coverage will remain highest near Kauai in closest proximity to a disturbance, although we should see an increase in sea breeze showers over the remainder of the state this afternoon as the airmass moistens up.
KHON2

Hawaii Property Advisors New Year Real Estate Update

Oahu’s January Real Estate Update is encouraging according to Hawaii Property Advisors Hal Wilkerson. “Single family home averages are down a bit from 1-point-3 million to $1,299,000 with 26 days on the market. The Condo averages are very promising, down to $573,901 to about 20 days on the market.”
Hawaii Magazine

Family-Friendly Restaurants and Places to Eat in Hawaiʻi

Picking the right family-friendly restaurants in Hawaii can take a while, especially when you’re on the go. Plan ahead with these restaurants, where the food’s filling and delicious and the bill won’t burn a hole in your wallet. Hamura’s Saimin Stand (Līhu‘e, Kaua‘i)
