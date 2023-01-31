ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Skeptical of Punxsutawney Phil? See what Greensboro Science Center’s mob of meerkats have to say about winter weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — While they’re not groundhogs, the meerkats of the Greensboro Science Center got the chance to make their own winter weather prediction. Two boxes were set out with a tasty snack inside, labeled “winter” and “spring.” The meerkats got let into the room and, with all their weather forecasting knowledge, overwhelmingly picked […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

High Point Theatre Gears Up For Annual Talent Showcase

The upcoming Triad Has Talent! event at the High Point theater will turn the spotlight on the local talent for a night by highlighting various local artists and musical performances. In the tradition of the hit TV show “America’s Got Talent, the audience members at the show will have the...
HIGH POINT, NC
WNCT

A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.  Over the years, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Grace’s Goodies, LLC makes tasty treats for appreciative customers

“The face reveals what the spirit is doing. Your smile, a simple gesture, is worth more than millions.” –Ralph Emerson. Grace’s Goodies, LLC, is a non-profit organization, located in Greensboro and owned and operated by Rev. Kenneth and LaShawna Grace Miller. They spreads much joy baking delicious deserts for the homeless, church members, neighbors, friends, family members, the sick and shut- in seniors across neighboring towns, delivering and receiving smiling faces of love.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council To Share Priorities During Annual Retreat

The two-day annual City Council retreat is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3 at the Revolution Mill Color Works Meeting Space. The Thursday meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. with breakfast for the City Council, city staff and invited guests. The meetings are open to the public, but if you haven’t been invited you don’t get breakfast. According to the agenda the meeting will be called to order at 9 a.m.
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Benefit dinner planned for former King Police Sergeant

David Boissey Jr. battles multiple sclerosis each day and on Nov. 27 was victim to a harrowing head-on collision, but somehow, he manages to keep smiling. “I have a lot to be thankful for,” the 44-year-old said. His wife Alli confided that he is the strongest person she knows,...
KING, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Launches Third Homebuyer Assistance Program

Greensboro announced the launch of the “Public Service Heroes Homebuyer Assistance” program this week. This program was originally planned to cover first responders and was named “Community Heroes,” however, it was expanded to cover all Greensboro, Guilford County, Guilford County Schools, active duty military and military veterans who met the requirements but “Heroes” was kept in the name. Some councilmembers stated that anyone who worked for the city, county, schools or military was a “hero.”
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

Two Greensboro Restaurants Make ‘Most Romantic Restaurants In The U.S.’ List

Greensboro is a just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Charlotte area and with Valentine’s Day just weeks away, time is ticking to snag a reservation at one of the most romantic restaurants in the country. And in case you’re still trying to decide where you’d like to eat, OpenTable’s annual list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America is now out.
GREENSBORO, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Caswell cell phone deficiencies putting lives at risk

Build it and they will call. In the case of the new cell towers in Caswell County that’s not quite true. There have been three new cell towers erected in the last several months, but there seems to be a delay in having them fully functional. Service continues to be inconsistent.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC

