Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
WXII 12
Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary looks for help after city finds them in noncompliance with zoning ordinance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — TheFairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary in Winston-Salem may have to shut down due to a city zoning issue. The farm is located on Wayside Drive off of Kernersville Road in Winston-Salem. According to the city of Winston-Salem, the nonprofit is operating as a commercial business in a...
Skeptical of Punxsutawney Phil? See what Greensboro Science Center’s mob of meerkats have to say about winter weather
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — While they’re not groundhogs, the meerkats of the Greensboro Science Center got the chance to make their own winter weather prediction. Two boxes were set out with a tasty snack inside, labeled “winter” and “spring.” The meerkats got let into the room and, with all their weather forecasting knowledge, overwhelmingly picked […]
rhinotimes.com
High Point Theatre Gears Up For Annual Talent Showcase
The upcoming Triad Has Talent! event at the High Point theater will turn the spotlight on the local talent for a night by highlighting various local artists and musical performances. In the tradition of the hit TV show “America’s Got Talent, the audience members at the show will have the...
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
Winston-Salem man helps transform community for people facing homelessness
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People in east Winston-Salem are helping transform their own community. The Housing Authority is in the process of building 81 affordable units, but what’s truly special is the people helping to create them. People like Antonio Surles grew up not far away on Cleveland Avenue. “I was making bad decisions and […]
caswellmessenger.com
Grace’s Goodies, LLC makes tasty treats for appreciative customers
“The face reveals what the spirit is doing. Your smile, a simple gesture, is worth more than millions.” –Ralph Emerson. Grace’s Goodies, LLC, is a non-profit organization, located in Greensboro and owned and operated by Rev. Kenneth and LaShawna Grace Miller. They spreads much joy baking delicious deserts for the homeless, church members, neighbors, friends, family members, the sick and shut- in seniors across neighboring towns, delivering and receiving smiling faces of love.
rhinotimes.com
City Council To Share Priorities During Annual Retreat
The two-day annual City Council retreat is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3 at the Revolution Mill Color Works Meeting Space. The Thursday meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. with breakfast for the City Council, city staff and invited guests. The meetings are open to the public, but if you haven’t been invited you don’t get breakfast. According to the agenda the meeting will be called to order at 9 a.m.
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County DSS moves foster children into office building
Guilford County DSS doesn’t have enough beds for kids with higher-level needs. Some teens had to temporarily move into an office building.
triad-city-beat.com
In Winston-Salem, the cycle to getting off the streets and into a home is long and winding
Editor’s note: Interviews with individuals in this story took place in October 2022. The conversation begins with a notable omission of “good.” The temperature hovers at about 50 degrees and Tara Roberson is starting the day with all the insulation and warmth a frayed moving blanket can provide.
Urgent need for foster parents in Guilford County: Here's how to help
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now there is an urgent need in North Carolina for more foster parents. In fact, things so dire in Guilford County, it’s forcing the Department of Social Services to house some kids in the DSS office building. If you’re interested in helping, the state...
thestokesnews.com
Benefit dinner planned for former King Police Sergeant
David Boissey Jr. battles multiple sclerosis each day and on Nov. 27 was victim to a harrowing head-on collision, but somehow, he manages to keep smiling. “I have a lot to be thankful for,” the 44-year-old said. His wife Alli confided that he is the strongest person she knows,...
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Launches Third Homebuyer Assistance Program
Greensboro announced the launch of the “Public Service Heroes Homebuyer Assistance” program this week. This program was originally planned to cover first responders and was named “Community Heroes,” however, it was expanded to cover all Greensboro, Guilford County, Guilford County Schools, active duty military and military veterans who met the requirements but “Heroes” was kept in the name. Some councilmembers stated that anyone who worked for the city, county, schools or military was a “hero.”
Greensboro officials work to find housing for those facing homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a growing need for housing as the temperatures drop. Right now, the Regency Inn and Suites and the Doorway Project are the two main places for the homeless to find temporary housing in Guilford County, but both are full. Members of the Guilford County Task Force recently met […]
triad-city-beat.com
Forsyth County completes annual Point-in-Time count to track individuals experiencing homelessness
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Featured photo: Richard Beck, who is currently unhoused, was counted by the Point-In-Time count on Jan. 25, an annual event...
kiss951.com
Two Greensboro Restaurants Make ‘Most Romantic Restaurants In The U.S.’ List
Greensboro is a just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Charlotte area and with Valentine’s Day just weeks away, time is ticking to snag a reservation at one of the most romantic restaurants in the country. And in case you’re still trying to decide where you’d like to eat, OpenTable’s annual list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America is now out.
North Carolina BBQ restaurant gets big boost from community after fear of closing amid repairs, inflation
“Our freezer and cooler will be here in a week and a half. Our fryer and stoves are here currently,” the owner said.
New horror film 'Devil's Stomping Ground' based on a Chatham County legend
If you're looking for something a little spooky to do this Valentine's Day, you might want to check out the new film "The Devil's Stomping Ground."
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell cell phone deficiencies putting lives at risk
Build it and they will call. In the case of the new cell towers in Caswell County that’s not quite true. There have been three new cell towers erected in the last several months, but there seems to be a delay in having them fully functional. Service continues to be inconsistent.
WXII 12
'This is a living nightmare:' Father of 8-year-old shot while sleeping in Greensboro home shares daughter's condition
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Michael Hinton says his daughter was just sleeping in her bed on Autumn drive when someone fired a gun outside the home, hitting 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton. Michael says it’s a call he never thought he’d get. “My heart jumped to my chest. It was...
