Mount Vernon, OH

Carole L. Lambert

Carole L. Lambert, age 79, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, has gone to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on February 6, 1943, in Bishop, Virginia, the daughter of Carl and Lucille (Sorah) Riley. Upon graduating from the Mount Vernon Business Academy,...
Roberta Hofmann

Roberta “Bert” Hofmann, age 84, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, after a short illness under hospice care. She was born on May 19, 1938, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late Chester and Bessie (Brown) Curry. Bert graduated from Mount Vernon High...
Lexington rolls past Mount Vernon to keep lead in OCC

LEXINGTON -- Scott Hamilton has drawn up a lot of plays during his 11 seasons at Lexington High School. Not even the winningest coach in the school's history could have drawn up a better Senior Night on Friday. His Minutemen jumped out early and cruised past Mount Vernon, 65-35, in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash -- the final home game for five Lexington seniors.
No injuries reported after fire at Mount Vernon homeless encampment

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a homeless encampment early Friday off of Harcourt and Old Delaware Rd. Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Vernon Fire Department responded to the blaze around 6:30 a.m. and it was quickly quelled, MVFD Chief Chad Christopher said.
