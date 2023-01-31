LEXINGTON -- Scott Hamilton has drawn up a lot of plays during his 11 seasons at Lexington High School. Not even the winningest coach in the school's history could have drawn up a better Senior Night on Friday. His Minutemen jumped out early and cruised past Mount Vernon, 65-35, in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash -- the final home game for five Lexington seniors.

