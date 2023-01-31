ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

zip06.com

Does Not Represent Residents’ Interests

Innovate–don’t duplicate! The Academy Community Center survey results do not equally represent the interests or age groups of town residents. Of the 2,049 respondents, 453, or 22 percent, were from ages 14 to 17. A Madison Youth and Family Services (MYFS) representative asked the high school principal to get students’ input. The principal designated time for high school students to complete the survey. The data would be credible if the same actions were taken to collect responses from each age and interest group equally. This was not done; the survey data is skewed and does not represent Madison residents’ interests for Academy.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Essex Garden Club Offers $5,000 Scholarships

The Essex Garden Club is accepting applications for its 2023 college scholarships. Eligible applicants include high school seniors and undergraduate or graduate college students who are residents of Centerbrook, Essex, or Ivoryton and are pursuing studies related to the environment in an accredited two-year or four-year college program. Prior-year recipients are also encouraged to apply.
ESSEX, CT
zip06.com

Recognizing the Need

The Community Dining Room (CDR) wishes to extend its thanks to Robert Kovi and his team for the beautiful display of Harbor Lights this year that benefited our nutritional programs. Over 4,000 luminaries lit the Town of Branford on Dec. 17, and the beauty of it stretched from Branford Point to the center of town. It showed a sense of togetherness for this wonderful community – support for a cause that we all try to help.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

OS Rotary Welcomes New Members

The Old Saybrook Rotary Club recently welcomed three new members to its organization. They include:. Kathleen Ledwith, an insurance agent, has lived in Old Saybrook for over 30 years and has three grown children. She is an active volunteer, frequently participates in local fundraisers, and has a strong commitment to giving back to the community. Ledwith has participated in several community groups, including the Town Committee and church groups. She has also served as a Girl Scout leader.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Middlebury residents oppose proposed development

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Student brought knife to school in Granby

GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A student brought a knife to a school in Granby, school officials confirmed. The child was caught with it when he showed it to classmates at the Wells Road Intermediate School. Superintendent Jordan Grossman sent a letter to the school community on Wednesday. “In full transparency,...
GRANBY, CT
zip06.com

Troubling

On Jan. 24, the Guilford Free Library held its monthly meeting of the “Big Hearts Book Club,” which they promote as “a social-emotional storytime for children ages 5 to 8 with accompanying adult.” The library’s invitation to this event asks parents, “Are you trying to raise caring, empathetic kids but think you could use some reinforcement? Are you afraid of ‘teachable moments’ happening with your family because you are not sure what to say? Do you want to have ‘big ideas’ conversations with your little humans but aren’t sure where to start? … Each month [the Guilford Library] explores a different social emotional topic through picture books, discussion, and activities … (and) caregivers go home with a list of further resources and the confidence to continue teaching empathy.”
zip06.com

Rotary Club Clothes the Children

East Haven children got the chance to pick out new clothing to keep them warm throughout the winter season at the Rotary Club’s 20th Annual Ben Mazzucco Clothe the Children event on Jan. 14 and 15. Children selected to participate in the event were invited to Kohl’s department store...
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Drama Club Ends 2022 with ‘Sound of Music’ Performance

The North Branford Drama Club performed four performances of The Sound of Music on Dec. 15 to 18 at the North Branford High School Auditorium. The cast consisted of North Branford High School students and North Branford Intermediate School and Elementary students. The High School Advanced Construction Technology class constructed the sets. The show was directed and choreographed by Robyn Genzano and Assistant Director Cindy Genzano.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Students say QU didn’t prepare them for South Quad construction. Here’s why.

Detours and delays marked the first week of Quinnipiac University’s spring 2023 semester as students, faculty and staff returned to campus amid ongoing South Quad construction. Construction on the three buildings encompassing the university’s South Quad project began shortly after the conclusion of the fall 2022 semester. The $293...
HAMDEN, CT
zip06.com

Paige Classey Przybylski: Filling the Shelves

Polson Elementary School’s Media Specialist and school librarian Paige Classey Przybylski is helping fill the library shelves by writing her own books. Paige has just published a Young Adult (YA) project that is garnering attention and awards before it even hits the streets. Paige has been an educator for...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Citizen’s Police Academy Returns After Three Year Hiatus

It has been three long years since the Guilford Police Department (GPD) last attempted to sponsor its Citizen’s Police Academy. Department officials are excited to announce the return of its Academy class, starting on March 23. Sgt. Martina Jakober, the Department’s Crime Prevention Coordinator and one of the course...
GUILFORD, CT
iheart.com

Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma

Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Visits by YouTube ‘Auditors’ Creating Confusion

In a somewhat confusing trend, so-called “YouTube auditors” are visiting Connecticut government buildings and demanding that employees interact and answer what purport to be legal inquiries. However, the visits and the nature of the interactions are also causing confusion and anxiety among some public employees. In early December, an individual entered Guilford Town Hall and began demanding employees answer questions in what many officials described as an attempt to provoke confrontations to be later posted on social media.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Richard C. Bower

Richard C. Bower, 79, a longtime resident of Madison, passed away at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown, on Jan. 24. Husband of Sharon (Brymer) Bower. Mr. Bower was born in New Haven on March 16, 1943, the son of the late Joseph J. Bower and Vivien (Johnson) Bower. He was the loving...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Branford Historical Society Receives Permanent Donation from Blackstone Library

The Branford Historical Society has gratefully received a permanent donation of a collection of historic items from the James Blackstone Memorial Library and their Board of Trustees. Since 1986, approximately 60 items have been on long-term loan from the Blackstone Library and are currently on display at the Harrison House...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Collecting Warmth and Comfort

The East Haven Lions Club hosted a pajama drive to benefit women and children in area domestic violence shelters. (From left to right) Members Corinne Larsen, Lucille Clancy, Susan Vigorito, and Janet Cianelli look over a donation during the Jan. 29 at the East Haven Beach House.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

In a Pickle

Mark Vorio and Cheryl Velardi play together in a drop-in pickleball game at the North Branford Parks and Recreation gymnasium on Jan. 30. Drop-in games run from 10:30 a.m. through about 11:45 a.m. through the winter.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
firefighternation.com

After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In

North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.

