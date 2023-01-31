Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD holding State of Education Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District will be holding it’s annual State of Education address Thursday Night. Superintendent Susan Enfield will be updating the community on the district’s progress and some of its priorities over the next year. This will be Enfield’s first State of Education address since she became superintendent last year.
KOLO TV Reno
UNR students celebrate Lunar New Year, hold a vigil for victims of CA mass shootings
RENO, NV (KXNV) - University of Nevada Reno (UNR) students and faculty rang in the year of the rabbit on Wednesday. “This is actually the biggest the event is going to be since COVID,” said senior Brian Liu Nguyen, who has emceed the event. Dean of students Leilani Kupo...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD makes changes over safety concerns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is making new changes to address concerns over safety in their schools. In an email, district superintendent Susan Enfield says the district will be taking the following steps effective immediately:. Conducting a comprehensive review of our district discipline practices and actively...
KOLO TV Reno
Explore the science of witchcraft and wizardry at The Discovery’s adults-only social event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let out your inner child and rediscover the magic of science at the Nevada Discovery Museum’s (The Discovery) latest installment of Social Science. Social Science is a series of wildly popular adults-only, brain-building events featuring science demonstrations, hands-on labs, expert presentations, a live DJ, libations and tasty finger foods. Each event offers an opportunity to explore a unique theme and the entire museum.
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s Fitness Center to close Feb. 28
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s Fitness Center says it will be closing its doors later this month on Feb. 28. They say the decision was made after exhausting all options, but did not elaborate as to why the decision was made. St. Mary’s says PIF memberships will be...
mynews4.com
LIBERTY Dental offering free dental service for uninsured adults in February
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY) is offering a day of dental service for all adult members of the community, regardless of insurance coverage, in February. LIBERTY, in partnership with Community Health Alliance, will resume its series of Adult Dental Days...
KOLO TV Reno
Evoke Warriors is now accepting applications for its new season of changing lives already changed by cancer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Evoke Warriors offers men & women new confidence to fight back against their cancer diagnosis through a powerful journey. Athletes learn how to embrace fitness, health & wellness - regardless of their fitness history; build a community of fellow individuals impacted by cancer; and come out the other side empowered to take on whatever life throws at them.
mynews4.com
Nevada state office testing pilot program allowing parents to bring infants to work
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada treasurer Zach Conine is testing a pilot program that allows new mothers and fathers who work in his office to bring infants to the workplace until they're 6 months old. According to Conine, employees who want to participate will notify their supervisor that...
KOLO TV Reno
Pineapple Pedicabs, Reno Brew Bike offering new ways to tour the city in February
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Folks love living in and visiting the Biggest Little City. Now you can see the city in a whole new way by hoping in one of the many Pineapple Pedicabs or getting your friends together for a Brew Bike tour. Jaime Chapman, owner of Pineapple Pedicabs,...
KOLO TV Reno
New year, new job? Nevadaworks offers skills training, job placement for employees and employers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Looking for a job this year? Whether you already have one and are looking for a change, or if you’re trying to get back into the job market after a hiatus, Nevadaworks is here to help. They specifically work with employees on job placement, skills training and more. They also work with employers by training workforce and finding qualified, skilled and productive talent.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Air Guard to open new recruiting office in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Air Guard will be opening a new recruiting office in Reno. The new office will be opened officially on Friday, and is located 294 E. Moana Lane, Suite 14 in south Reno. The Air Guard says the new office will provide a new recruiting...
KOLO TV Reno
Mark your calendars for the 2023 Reno Bridal Expo at the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calling all brides-to-be! The Reno Bridal Expo is your one stop shop for all your wedding needs. From dresses to photographers to cake designers to local venues, you can see all that the Reno-Tahoe region has to offer to make sure you get the wedding of your dreams.
mynews4.com
Saint Mary's gym permanently closing at the end of February
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After exhausting all means, Saint Mary's said its fitness center will close for good at the end of the month. According to a letter sent to members, the closure is effective as of February 28. Staff is aiming to make the next steps as seamless and convenient as possible.
thefallonpost.org
Legal Notices - City of Fallon
Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Oats Park Splash Pad and Pavilions Project will be received by the City of Fallon, the Owner, at their administrative office located at 55 W. Williams Ave., Fallon, Nevada 89406 until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada thrift stores in need of clothing, household donations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The St. Vincent’s Thrift Store has been open since 1960, helping to fund the St. Vincent’s programs for more than 60 years. Donations made to the thrift store at the Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCSNN) addresses the root causes of poverty in the region.
nnbw.com
Multifamily project in progress at Kiley Ranch in Sparks
Robert Lewis has spent a lifetime reading regional real estate markets. In an interview with NNBW last week, Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said multifamily properties remain in high demand as the cost of goods and interest rates have skyrocketed. It’s one of the primary reasons that Lewis Apartment Communities broke ground on a 306-unit multifamily project at Kiley Ranch in Sparks.
FOX Reno
Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart. Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
