ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD holding State of Education Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District will be holding it’s annual State of Education address Thursday Night. Superintendent Susan Enfield will be updating the community on the district’s progress and some of its priorities over the next year. This will be Enfield’s first State of Education address since she became superintendent last year.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD makes changes over safety concerns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is making new changes to address concerns over safety in their schools. In an email, district superintendent Susan Enfield says the district will be taking the following steps effective immediately:. Conducting a comprehensive review of our district discipline practices and actively...
KOLO TV Reno

Explore the science of witchcraft and wizardry at The Discovery’s adults-only social event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let out your inner child and rediscover the magic of science at the Nevada Discovery Museum’s (The Discovery) latest installment of Social Science. Social Science is a series of wildly popular adults-only, brain-building events featuring science demonstrations, hands-on labs, expert presentations, a live DJ, libations and tasty finger foods. Each event offers an opportunity to explore a unique theme and the entire museum.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

St. Mary’s Fitness Center to close Feb. 28

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s Fitness Center says it will be closing its doors later this month on Feb. 28. They say the decision was made after exhausting all options, but did not elaborate as to why the decision was made. St. Mary’s says PIF memberships will be...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Evoke Warriors is now accepting applications for its new season of changing lives already changed by cancer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Evoke Warriors offers men & women new confidence to fight back against their cancer diagnosis through a powerful journey. Athletes learn how to embrace fitness, health & wellness - regardless of their fitness history; build a community of fellow individuals impacted by cancer; and come out the other side empowered to take on whatever life throws at them.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New year, new job? Nevadaworks offers skills training, job placement for employees and employers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Looking for a job this year? Whether you already have one and are looking for a change, or if you’re trying to get back into the job market after a hiatus, Nevadaworks is here to help. They specifically work with employees on job placement, skills training and more. They also work with employers by training workforce and finding qualified, skilled and productive talent.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Air Guard to open new recruiting office in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Air Guard will be opening a new recruiting office in Reno. The new office will be opened officially on Friday, and is located 294 E. Moana Lane, Suite 14 in south Reno. The Air Guard says the new office will provide a new recruiting...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Saint Mary's gym permanently closing at the end of February

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After exhausting all means, Saint Mary's said its fitness center will close for good at the end of the month. According to a letter sent to members, the closure is effective as of February 28. Staff is aiming to make the next steps as seamless and convenient as possible.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Legal Notices - City of Fallon

Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Oats Park Splash Pad and Pavilions Project will be received by the City of Fallon, the Owner, at their administrative office located at 55 W. Williams Ave., Fallon, Nevada 89406 until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
LYON COUNTY, NV
nnbw.com

Multifamily project in progress at Kiley Ranch in Sparks

Robert Lewis has spent a lifetime reading regional real estate markets. In an interview with NNBW last week, Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said multifamily properties remain in high demand as the cost of goods and interest rates have skyrocketed. It’s one of the primary reasons that Lewis Apartment Communities broke ground on a 306-unit multifamily project at Kiley Ranch in Sparks.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
RENO, NV
Nevada Current

Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart.  Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy