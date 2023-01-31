ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

999ktdy.com

Office Rules Left on New Orleans King Cake Goes Viral

A set of office rules on a King Cake in New Orleans has gone viral and many in the workplace can relate to them. During Mardi Gras season, King Cakes often show up in the office and too often someone will indulge and not follow the "rules". By now you...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans residents will secondline to celebrate Beyonce's tour stop

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents will gather Wednesday night to celebrate Beyoncé's highly anticipated tour. Beyoncé announced that she will close out her Renaissance tour in New Orleans. Residents will celebrate the announcement with a secondline beginning at 6:30 p.m. According to ASM Global, the secondline...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Big Easy Cruise to Celebrate All Things NOLA

Experience the Best of the Crescent City While at Sea. A brand-new cruise named Big Easy Cruise will celebrate New Orleans by bringing together the music, food, and spirit of the city on a luxury ship in late 2023. Launched by StarVista LIVE, the seven-day long cruise will allow guests...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?

My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

2 NOPD officers given Narcan after touching bag covered in fentanyl

NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers were administered Narcan after they were exposed to fentanyl on the job. According to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, two New Orleans Police Department officers, who have not been identified, were investigating a bag at an undisclosed location three weeks ago.
WWL

Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

