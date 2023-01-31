ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Haas reveal bold new livery at first 2023 car launch today

Haas are the first team to launch the livery of their 2023 car this afternoon with an online unveiling for Guenther Steiner’s team. The US-owned team also bring a new driver line-up to the table this season. Mick Schumacher was dropped at the end of last year for Nico Hulkenberg, who will partner Danish driver Kevin Magnussen.Elsewhere, Red Bull are reportedly expected to strike a deal with American motor giant Ford ahead of the launch of their 2023 car in New York on Friday.The reigning champions were last summer in talks with Porsche about a potential partnership but negotiations...
Jalopnik

America's Only F1 Grand Prix Winning Car Is Heading to Auction

An All American Racers Eagle Mk1, the only American car to win an F1 Grand Prix, is going up for auction at the Amelia Island Concours in early March. Despite its recent rise in popularity, the United States has had a very long, sporadic history with the Formula 1 World Championship. Dan Gurney’s time as a driver and team owner in Formula 1 during the 1960s was one of the high periods in American F1 history.
Jalopnik

FIA Is Requiring New F1 Teams to Be Net-Zero Carbon Emitters by 2030

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile officially launched an application process for new Formula 1 teams on Thursday. In a first for F1, motorsport’s international governing body will assess applicants’ environmental and societal impact along with its financial and technical capacity to operate a racing team. Despite the broadened criteria, the ultimate judges of which teams get to join the world championship will be the FIA, Formula One Management, and F1’s current teams.
Jalopnik

Ferrari Couldn't Be Stopped Last Year

Ferrari can do no wrong, Tesla’s suppliers are peeved at its price shenanigans and electric semis have a big problem. All that and more in this Thursday edition of The Morning Shift for February 2, 2023. 1st Gear: Never Bet Against the Horse. It must be a ball running...
Jalopnik

Game Developer Explains Why New Racing Games Suck at Car Damage

“We all know racing games claim to be real,” former NASCAR driver Jason Jarrett once said in a commercial for the PlayStation game bearing his name. The TV ad for 2000's Jarrett & Labonte Stock Car Racing staged two Audi A4 touring cars side by side — one representing how cars get banged up in Jarrett’s game, and another demonstrating how they decidedly don’t in “other games” that shall not be named (read: Gran Turismo). As Jarrett, Justin Labonte and their nameless, goggled accomplices heave hell on their helpless German sedans, the announcer belabors the point for the folks at home: “Now this is real damage.”
Jalopnik

McLaren’s 720S Replacement Will Be Its Last Car Without Electrification

It’s a strange time to be a supercar maker. You have to either throw all your money at developing an entirely new set of electric models, or you have to try and squeeze every last penny from your soon-to-be-illegal gas-powered models. For British automaker McLaren, the end of its internal combustion engine cars is nigh, and it’s preparing to roll out its final model that won’t feature any form of electrification.
Jalopnik

NASCAR Bans Ross Chastain's Wall Ride Tactic

Ross Chastain’s unbelievable wall ride at Martinsville Speedway was one of the most exhilarating moments of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The desperate maneuver got Chastain past several cars on the race’s final lap and secured his place in the season finale’s Championship 4 field. However, the thrilling tactic that Chastain used will be illegal starting this season. NASCAR announced this among a raft of other rule changes for the upcoming season.

