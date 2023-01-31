Slayer's Jeff Hanneman talks maintaining his right-hand picking speed, Hendrix, the Big Four shows and more in 2010 GW interview

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Starcrawler’s Henri Cash on why he plays a three-string guitar: “I’m basically doing a Keith Richards thing without the top strings”
With just three strings and a lot of attitude, Cash's guitar gives Starcrawler’s pure rocking sound a touch of Nirvana and a hint of the Byrds. Starcrawler guitarist Henri Cash can do a whole lot with very little. Throughout his band’s smashing new album, She Said, he fires off rip-snortin’ punk rock riffs and rhythms on just three strings.
Guitar World Magazine
Why Jeff Beck switched from a Les Paul to a Strat
It wasn't always that way, though. In the early years of his career in the 1960s – both with the Yardbirds and his own band – Beck used, in succession, a Telecaster, a Fender Esquire and then a Gibson Les Paul. We’d love to stay in touch, sign...
Guitar World Magazine
Joel Hoekstra video masterclass: learn eight-finger tapping with the legendary Whitesnake guitarist
Guitar Techniques is thrilled to present an exclusive track from Whitesnake, Night Ranger and Trans-Siberian Orchestra rock virtuoso Joel Hoekstra, soloing over Jason Sidwell’s track, Excalibur. Joel uses the piece to demonstrate his highly sophisticated multi-finger tapping technique. So much so, that there are no picked notes whatsoever throughout...
Guitar World Magazine
This guitarist has invented an evolution of the EBow that works on multiple strings and spins
Victoria Shen – a sound artist based in San Francisco, CA – has shared video clips of her new “contactless strummer”, which can vibrate multiple strings using a set of spinning magnets. The guitarist posted two clips on Twitter, stating: “I made this handheld prototype for...
Guitar World Magazine
How to play Welcome to the Jungle on guitar
The riff to the opener of one of the all-time great rock albums, perhaps the greatest, has to make itself count, starting with the famous delayed part, leading into the crescendo before the riff finally hits – and when it does, Slash delivers big time. It’s precisely why learning how to play Welcome to the Jungle on guitar remains such a milestone for all aspiring rock players.
Guitar World Magazine
How the Danelectro/Coral Electric Sitar captivated rock and metal guitarists from Metallica and Steve Howe to Steve Vai and Eddie Van Halen
One of George Harrison and the Beatles’ most influential contributions to the electric guitar actually didn’t involve an electric guitar at all. When Harrison first played an actual sitar on Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) on Rubber Soul, it inspired numerous other pop bands to incorporate the distinctive droning sounds of a sitar on their records as well.
Guitar World Magazine
This luthier has built a video game-inspired pixelated ‘8-bit bass’
Tone Masons Guitar Repairs has put together a full-sized, bit-crushed bass build – and fortunately for us, filmed the process. An Australian luthier has channeled Minecraft-style video game visuals into an ‘8-Bit’ take on the Fender P-Bass. Designed and built by James Watson at Tone Masons Guitar...
Guitar World Magazine
The story of Wings and Paul McCartney's iconic James Bond theme Live and Let Die
Guitarist Denny Laine recalls the making of the 007 anthem the film's producers mistook for a demo. “As a writer who thinks of himself as part craftsman, the idea of writing a Bond theme is akin to being asked to make a bit of furniture for the national collection,” Paul McCartney said in the 2013 biography Man on the Run.
Guitar World Magazine
Zakk Wylde tells Ozzy Osbourne: “When you are ready to roll, we will roll”
The Ozzy lifer has shared a touching tribute to the Prince of Darkness – and says he’ll be ready and waiting if a live return is ever on the cards. Zakk Wylde has voiced his support for Ozzy Osbourne, telling the metal icon he remains “a hero to me and millions around the world”, after Osbourne announced his forced retirement from touring.
